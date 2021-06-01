TORONTO -- Public Health Canada launched the Vaccine Injury Support program today, Dr. Theresa Tam said in a statement Tuesday.

Anyone who experiences a severe adverse reaction to a COVID-19 vaccine will be eligible for compensation under the program by submitting a claim that answers the following questions:

Where you vaccinated in Canada?

Which province or territory did the vaccination occur?

Was the date of the vaccination on or after December 8, 2020

Is the injury serious and permanent or has it resulted in death?

According to the program website, a claim will be considered if the individual received a Health Canada-authorized vaccine in Canada; it was administered on or after the date outlined above; and the individual experienced a serious and permanent injury or died as a result of receiving the vaccine.