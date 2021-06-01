Canada launches its first national vaccine injury compensation program
Share:
TORONTO -- Public Health Canada launched the Vaccine Injury Support program today, Dr. Theresa Tam said in a statement Tuesday.
Anyone who experiences a severe adverse reaction to a COVID-19 vaccine will be eligible for compensation under the program by submitting a claim that answers the following questions:
- Where you vaccinated in Canada?
- Which province or territory did the vaccination occur?
- Was the date of the vaccination on or after December 8, 2020
- Is the injury serious and permanent or has it resulted in death?
According to the program website, a claim will be considered if the individual received a Health Canada-authorized vaccine in Canada; it was administered on or after the date outlined above; and the individual experienced a serious and permanent injury or died as a result of receiving the vaccine.