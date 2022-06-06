'Authorities have got it wrong': Experts say 'fully vaccinated' should refer to three doses
As more evidence emerges on the efficacy of third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, experts say it’s high time public health authorities revise the definition of “fully vaccinated” to include a booster dose.
While most SARS-CoV-2 vaccines available in Canada were initially developed and tested to include two doses – with the exception of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine – a primary course should instead consist of three doses, said Colin Furness, an expert in infectious disease epidemiology from the University of Toronto.
“Someone who's only had two shots will say, ‘I’m fully vaccinated,’ and that's what the authorities are saying, [but] the authorities have got it wrong,” Furness told CTVNews.ca in a telephone interview on June 1. “When we look at the diminishment of immunity after the second dose, really, this is a three-dose vaccine.”
A newly released meta-analysis conducted by the Chinese University of Hong Kong earlier this year assesses the efficacy of different vaccine combinations in protecting against COVID-19. Involving 53 studies that include more than 100 million people, the meta-analysis showed that three doses of an mRNA vaccine were highly effective in protecting against COVID-19 infection, whether symptomatic or asymptomatic, at 96 per cent.
Three doses of an mRNA vaccine also had a 95 per cent efficacy rate in reducing COVID-19-related hospitalization. The study concludes that three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine are necessary to protect against infection from the Omicron variant of the virus.
Despite this, the Public Health Agency of Canada’s (PHAC) definition of “fully vaccinated” with regards to COVID-19 vaccines continues to refer to those who have received a primary series of the vaccine. The primary series involves two doses of most vaccines approved for use in Canada (such as mRNA vaccines, as well as the AstraZeneca, Novavax and Medicago vaccines), or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
“As the epidemiological context of COVID-19 continues to evolve, the Government of Canada will continue to monitor the efficacy and effectiveness of vaccines being used in Canada and may provide further recommendations on the definition of a fully vaccinated person,” PHAC spokesperson Anna Maddison wrote in an email to CTVNews.ca on June 1.
It’s important to note that as the COVID-19 pandemic has progressed, the SARS-CoV-2 virus has evolved away from what vaccines were initially developed to target, Furness said. This viral evolution has led to a reduction in the efficacy of current vaccines, particularly when it comes to protecting against infection from Omicron, the newest variant of concern. Despite this, three doses of the vaccine continue to offer solid protection, particularly against severe outcomes of COVID-19 such as hospitalization and death, Furness said. As a result, he said he hopes to see a change in the definition of “fully vaccinated.”
“Hypothetically, if we had a vaccine that prevented long COVID, hospitalization and death, but didn't stop anybody from getting infected, I would call that wildly successful; we’d all get a cold … but no one would get really sick,” Furness said. “There's no question we don't have that, but three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine takes us closer to that.
“When we talk about ‘fully vaccinated,’ we should be talking about three [doses].”
In Canada, just over 20 million third and fourth doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far, based on data compiled by CTVNews.ca. According to PHAC, about 55.5 per cent of Canadians aged 12 and older are vaccinated with three doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, which translates to roughly 18.5 million people.
‘FULLY VACCINATED’ NO LONGER ENOUGH
University of Saskatchewan epidemiologist Dr. Nazeem Muhajarine also advises those who are eligible for their third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to go and get it. However, rather than tying the definition of “fully vaccinated” to a specific number of doses, he said public health authorities should focus on advising Canadians to keep their vaccination status “up-to-date” based on the latest recommendations from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI).
“’Fully vaccinated’ no longer works, in my mind, as a definition of being up-to-date on the vaccine doses that you need to get … I think it is high time that we [change] that,” he told CTVNews.ca on June 1 in a telephone interview. “It is about being caught up with all the vaccines that you're recommended to get at this stage of the pandemic.”
The World Health Organization’s current definition of a primary vaccination series refers to one or two doses of COVID-19 vaccines approved for emergency use, depending on the product. In the context of international travel, the government of Canada considers those with at least one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, or two doses of any of the remaining vaccines approved for use in Canada to be fully vaccinated. Provincial governments such as that of Ontario, however, have updated the wording in their latest guidance to suggest that people get vaccinated with, “all recommended COVID-19 vaccine doses, including any booster dose(s) when eligible.”
Additionally, provinces across Canada have now made third doses available to those aged 12 and older, and NACI strongly recommends third doses for all adults in Canada.
While Furness said he admits that COVID-19 vaccine protection may also wane following a third dose, he still recommends that those who are eligible to get their booster shot do so, given the additional protection it offers compared to just two doses.
“It may wane, but that would still really interrupt transmission and it would interrupt outbreaks, if we could get enough people [vaccinated] with a third dose,” he said.
A third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will also help to further protect populations from new variants or sub-variants that may surface in the future, Muhajarine said.
“As long as we have multiple variants spreading, that opens the possibility for new variants to emerge – that is how the evolution of these variants happen,” he said. “I don't really see any evidence-based reason for keeping 'fully vaccinated' to only two primary doses.”
Uptake for the third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine has been slow in comparison to that of the first and second doses, said both Furness and Muhajarine. Part of the reason for this is that the vaccine was initially presented to the public as being comprised of two doses, making people think that was all they needed to be sufficiently protected, Furness said.
“That's the mental model that most people had,” he said. “So when we started to say you kind of need a third dose now … [they] said, ‘You sold us an idea that there was a two-dose vaccine and I signed on, now you're changing the deal and I don't like that, I'm walking away.’”
Contributing to this lack of enthusiasm towards getting boosted was the lifting of vaccine mandates by provincial governments across the country earlier this year, Muhajarine said. Those unable to enter restaurants or movie theatres because they were unvaccinated, for example, are no longer barred, with proof of vaccination no longer required.
“Vaccine mandates worked in terms of actually getting people who are eligible to get a second dose,” Muhajarine said. “But when governments started to pull back those public health measures and vaccine mandate measures, I think people really lost that incentive.”
ENCOURAGING CANADIANS TO GET BOOSTED
While he does call on public health authorities to include third doses in the definition of “fully vaccinated,” Furness said it will take more than changing the definition to encourage people to actually get their booster shot. Part of the solution lies in vaccine mandates being implemented and enforced by employers and governments.
“[If] your employer has mandated vaccination and that gets changed to three doses, then we're going to actually have a significant public conversation about what's the risk and benefit,” Furness said. “Once we have enough significant public conversation, people will start to consider it … [otherwise] it'll seem like just a bureaucratic move.”
Having an open conversation about the role vaccines play in the fight against COVID-19 will be especially helpful in targeting those who are doubtful or afraid of getting vaccinated, Furness said. Part of the solution also lies in increased education on the function of vaccines as well as improved public health messaging and more local engagement, Furness said.
“It's that afraid, doubtful, somewhat skeptical [group] that is not sure who to believe, and anyone in that category is going to default to doing nothing until you make a good case – that's where there's work to be done,” Furness said.
Based on his observations, appetite for vaccine mandates across Canada remains low at the moment, said Muhajarine. But one scenario in which he could see these rules being reintroduced on a provincial level is if governments see another wave of cases, or if another variant or sub-variant were to surface, he said. In that situation, it’s critical that officials not wait too long to act, said Muhajarine.
“Provincial governments have the authority and responsibility to introduce policies that will keep their population safe,” he said. “Throughout COVID-19, what we have learned is that quick action really matters. We cannot wait around until COVID starts to really hurt us in order to act against it.”
Furness also said that as pharmaceutical companies get closer to developing an Omicron-specific vaccine, it’s likely to encourage more people to get their third dose if they have not done so already.
“If we can come back and say, ‘Look, the vaccine is back to being what a lot of people want to understand,' which is what is my reduction in risk of getting infected … I think it will put more wind in the sails,” Furness said. “And it'll make it easier to maintain vaccine mandates.”
While Furness said a case could be made for waiting until a variant-specific vaccine is developed before considering revising the definition of fully vaccinated, he and other experts recommend that those who are eligible get vaccinated sooner rather than later.
____
What questions do you have about Omicron?
With the emergence of a new COVID-19 variant of concern, labelled Omicron, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from Canadians with any questions.
Tell us what you’d like to know when it comes to the Omicron COVID-19 variant.
To submit your question, email us at dotcom@bellmedia.ca with your name, location and question. Your comments may be used in a CTVNews.ca story.
MORE HEALTH NEWS
COVID-19 COVERAGE
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russia sanctions 61 more Canadians, including top Trudeau staffers, premiers, mayors and journalists
Russia has issued a fresh round of sanctions, targeting 61 Canadians including premiers, mayors, journalists, military officials and top staffers in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government.
Poilievre defends investments in rental properties while campaigning to address housing affordability
Even as he decries government policies for pushing up the cost of housing, Conservative leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre is defending investments he and his wife made in rental properties of the kind that some economists say contribute to rising real estate prices.
What are the COVID-19 travel restrictions at popular destinations for Canadians?
Canadians considering summer travel plans have to factor in COVID-19 restrictions that are in flux around the world, as countries change their rules on masking and border-crossing. CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of the vaccination, COVID-19 testing and masking requirements at some of the most popular vacation destinations for Canadians:
Putin claims victory in Mariupol but won't storm steel plant
Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed victory in the battle for Mariupol on Thursday, even as he ordered his troops not to take the risk of storming the giant steel plant where the last Ukrainian defenders in the city were holed up.
Sharp rise in passport applications fuelling longer wait times: Service Canada
A resurging interest in travel has seen the number of Canadian passports issued over the past year more than triple, in some cases resulting in longer wait times, the latest figures from the federal government show.
Nova Scotia taxi driver leaves $1.68 million to local hospital in his will
It was no surprise that beloved Antigonish, N.S., taxi driver John MacLellan gave what money he had to the local hospital in his will, family friend Margie Zinck said.
Ukrainian Canadian Congress calls on police to investigate Victoria arson attack as hate crime
The Ukrainian Canadian Congress says an arson attack on the home of a Ukrainian family in Victoria should be investigated as a hate crime.
Brit stuck in Canada over PR card kerfuffle desperate to see father with terminal illness
Shana Olie says she never thought she'd be stuck in Canada, unable to see her gravely ill father in the U.K. -- not because of the pandemic, but due to administrative delays at Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.
Years of fruitful relations between Disney, Florida at risk
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is asking lawmakers to end Disney's government in a move that jeopardizes the symbiotic relationship between the state and company.
Canada
-
Brit stuck in Canada over PR card kerfuffle desperate to see father with terminal illness
Shana Olie says she never thought she'd be stuck in Canada, unable to see her gravely ill father in the U.K. -- not because of the pandemic, but due to administrative delays at Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.
-
Ukrainian Canadian Congress calls on police to investigate Victoria arson attack as hate crime
The Ukrainian Canadian Congress says an arson attack on the home of a Ukrainian family in Victoria should be investigated as a hate crime.
-
Canada needs a stronger COVID-19 detection system, experts say
Experts say Canada needs to develop a robust system to detect COVID-19 activity in the absence of wide-scale PCR testing. Since the onset of the Omicron variant, provinces and territories have scaled back access to gold-standard PCR testing, citing the lack of capacity to keep up with demand and the need to free up health-care resources.
-
Sharp rise in passport applications fuelling longer wait times: Service Canada
A resurging interest in travel has seen the number of Canadian passports issued over the past year more than triple, in some cases resulting in longer wait times, the latest figures from the federal government show.
-
Insignia air fryers, ovens recalled due to potential fire hazard
A product recall has been issued for some Insignia brand air fryers and air fryer ovens over concerns that the units can overheat, posing a potential burn and fire hazard.
-
Montrealer who died in Haiti plane crash lost son in Christmas Ferris wheel accident
A Montrealer is among the five victims of a deadly plane crash in Haiti, according to Quebec Liberal MNA Paule Robitaille.
World
-
Ukraine updates: Western officials say Putin could take Donbas
What's happening in Ukraine on Thursday: Western officials say Ukraine will need economic and military support for months to come as the war grinds into a long conflict.
-
U.K. lawmakers OK probe into PM Boris Johnson's alleged lies
British lawmakers have ordered a parliamentary investigation into Prime Minister Boris Johnson for allegedly lying about whether he broke coronavirus restrictions by attending illegal gatherings during the pandemic.
-
Macron vs. Le Pen: The French presidential election runoff explained
France's presidential election will be a rematch of the 2017 contest, when the far right's Marine Le Pen faced off against political newcomer Emmanuel Macron. Macron won that race by nearly two votes to one.
-
Gaza violence intensifies as Jerusalem clashes resume
Israel's air force and Palestinian militants traded fire across the Gaza frontier early Thursday as clashes erupted again at Jerusalem's most sensitive holy site, worsening an escalation that has been eerily similar to the lead-up to last year's Israel-Gaza war.
-
Manitoba Metis meet with Pope Francis at the Vatican
A Metis group from Manitoba say Pope Francis took ownership of the harms of the Roman Catholic Church during a meeting at the Vatican today.
-
Why Mideast tensions are soaring yet again
Israel has seen the deadliest string of attacks in years. Its troops have launched arrest raids deep inside the occupied West Bank, triggering gunbattles. Clashes have broken out at a major site in Jerusalem sacred to Jews and Muslims and rockets have been fired from Gaza. Here's a look at how we got here.
Politics
-
Poilievre defends investments in rental properties while campaigning to address housing affordability
Even as he decries government policies for pushing up the cost of housing, Conservative leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre is defending investments he and his wife made in rental properties of the kind that some economists say contribute to rising real estate prices.
-
Freeland, allies walk out of G20 meeting over Russian participation
Canadian officials, including Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, joined allies in staging a walkout of a G20 meeting in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday in protest of Russia's involvement.
-
Russia sanctions 61 more Canadians, including top Trudeau staffers, premiers, mayors and journalists
Russia has issued a fresh round of sanctions, targeting 61 Canadians including premiers, mayors, journalists, military officials and top staffers in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government.
Health
-
U.S. warns doctors to look for hepatitis in children as probe widens
U.S. health officials have sent out a nationwide alert warning doctors to be on the lookout for symptoms of pediatric hepatitis, possibly linked with a cold virus, as part of a wider probe into unexplained cases of severe liver inflammation in young children.
-
U.S. FDA investigating Lucky Charms illness reports, no Canadian recalls to date
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is investigating dozens of reports of customers getting ill after eating Lucky Charms cereal, but no Canadian recalls have been issued yet.
-
Women with long-haul COVID-19 have more symptoms than men, study finds
A new study has found that women who suffer from long-COVID typically experience more symptoms than their male counterparts.
Sci-Tech
-
Pterosaurs were covered with colourful feathers, study says
Pterosaurs ruled the skies during the age of the dinosaurs. Not only did these flying reptiles have feathers, but they could actually control the colour of those feathers on a cellular level to create multicolour plumage in a way similar to modern birds, new research has revealed.
-
Jupiter's moon Europa may have a habitable ice shell
On Jupiter's moon Europa, a saltwater ocean exists deep beneath a thick ice shell. Now, a surprising connection between the ice shell and the Greenland ice sheet on Earth has provided new insight: Europa's ocean may be habitable, according to a new study.
-
Japan researchers develop electric chopsticks to enhance salty taste
Japanese researchers have developed computerized chopsticks that enhance salty tastes, potentially helping those who need to reduce sodium in their diets.
Entertainment
-
Amber Heard's lawyer focuses on Depp's texts: 'Let's burn Amber'
Attorneys for actor Amber Heard resumed their cross-examination of her ex-husband Johnny Depp in a Virginia courtroom on Thursday, taking aim at his alcohol and drug use as well as texts he sent to a friend about wanting to kill and defile his then-wife.
-
CNN's streaming service shutting down a month after launch
CNN's brand-new streaming service, CNN+, is shutting down only a month after launch.
-
Nicolas Cage faces off with a new foe: himself
With more than 100 films, the 58-year-old Nicolas Cage has long been one of the most particular tastes in movies. Yet by being 'an amateur surrealist,' as he refers to himself, Cage has emerged as one of Hollywood's most widely loved stars.
Business
-
Is Elon buying Twitter? Musk says he's set with US$46.5B in financing
Elon Musk says he has lined up US$46.5 billion in financing to buy Twitter, putting pressure on the social media platform's board to negotiate a sale deal.
-
CMHC expects home sales and price growth to remain elevated, but ease from highs
Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says it expects home sales and the pace of price growth for them will remain elevated this year, but ease from their highs of 2021.
-
S&P/TSX composite down in late-morning trading as base metals sector falls
Canada's main stock index was down in late-morning trading, led lower by losses in the base metals sector, while U.S. stock markets moved higher.
Lifestyle
-
Canadians working remotely struggle to disconnect from their jobs, report says
A new report has found that 28 per cent of Canadians are experiencing challenges disconnecting from their jobs after regular work hours, a trend experts at LifeWorks say is continuing to impact employees' mental health.
-
Queen Elizabeth gets own Barbie doll for Platinum Jubilee
Queen Elizabeth is being honoured with a Barbie doll in her likeness to mark her Platinum Jubilee this year.
-
sponsored
sponsored | Swapping skates leads to new Olympic journey for former hockey star
From a complete unknown in the speed skating world to a future shining star, Ryan Gibson, 23, is learning the ropes of the sport and aiming for an Olympic debut.
Sports
-
Embiid hits dagger in OT, Sixers take 3-0 series lead over Raptors
Joel Embiid scored a dagger three-pointer with 0.8 seconds left in overtime to lift the Philadelphia 76ers to a 104-101 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, taking a 3-0 lead in their first-round playoff series.
-
Lewis Hamilton, Serena Williams part of bid to buy Chelsea
The crowded field to buy Chelsea now features 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams and seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton.
-
Retirement looms for Fury in homecoming fight against Whyte
So much comes out of Tyson Fury's mouth during fight week that it's hard to know which aspects to gloss over and what to take seriously from one of boxing's most colourful and controversial characters.
Autos
-
Ford recalls more than 650K trucks; windshield wipers can fail
Ford is recalling more than 650,000 pickup trucks and big SUVs in the U.S. because the windshield wipers can break and fail.
-
Tesla record profit blows away estimates
Tesla has posted record profits once again, overcoming supply chain issues that have dogged the broader auto industry to blow away Wall Street's forecast for the company for the first quarter of 2022.
-
Bike rack obscuring licence plate nets Calgarian $162 fine
A bike rack on the back of his car cost a Calgary man $162 when he was stopped by police after returning from a cycling trip with his wife.