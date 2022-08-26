Combination 'polypill' lowers the risk of major cardiovascular events, study finds

A new study found that older heart disease patients who took a combination "polypill" made up of three different medications had a lower risk of major cardiovascular events. (Fly View Productions/E+/Getty Images) A new study found that older heart disease patients who took a combination "polypill" made up of three different medications had a lower risk of major cardiovascular events. (Fly View Productions/E+/Getty Images)

MORE HEALTH NEWS

COVID-19 COVERAGE

Coronavirus in Canada

Track COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and wastewater numbers across Canada

Coronavirus in Canada COVID-19 cases charted across Canada

How U.S. states are doing

How do Canadian provinces and territories compare to American states?

How U.S. States are doing

Canada and other nations

Curious how different countries are faring? Chart and compare the curves using our interactive graphs

The COVID-19 Brief

Sign up to receive the most important updates in your inbox two times a week

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML via AP) This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML via AP)

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

FBI: Trump mixed top secret docs with magazines, other items

Fourteen of the 15 boxes recovered from former U.S. President Donald Trump's Florida estate early this year contained classified documents, many of them top secret, mixed in with miscellaneous newspapers, magazines and personal correspondence, according to an FBI affidavit released Friday.

U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he boards Marine One at the White House, in Washington, en route to his Mar-a-Lago Florida Resort, on Jan. 20, 2021. (Alex Brandon / AP)

ANALYSIS

ANALYSIS | Canadian wages tick up but still lag far behind inflation

A Statistics Canada report showed Canadians’ average weekly earnings increased 3.5 per cent in June 2022 compared with the same month last year. But wages are still less than half of the inflation rate which stands at 7.6 per cent.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social