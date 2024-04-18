Bayer recalls hydraSense baby product over 'potential contamination'

Bayer announced Thursday it is recalling two lots of its hydraSense Baby Nasal Care Easydose due to a potential contamination.

The company says it's working closely with Health Canada and its retail partners to ensure all consumers are notified immediately, and that all of the impacted inventory is taken off the shelves and quarantined "as soon as possible."

"While no adverse events have been reported at this time, consumers who believe that their hydraSense Baby Nasal Care Easydose product is from one of the affected lots are to stop using it immediately," Bayer said in a press release.

The lots containing the following codes are impacted: G238402 and G239889. Consumers can find their codes on the bottom of the ]product's box, as well as on the label of each single-use vial.

Bayer says consumers who product is from the affected lot can return it for a full refund. Consumers can do so by completing a form through hydraSense's website or by calling 1-800-265-7382.

The company says no other hydraSense products are impacted.