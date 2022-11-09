Are you struggling to book a doctor's appointment for your child? We want to hear from you

A rise in cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) among children is leaving pediatric hospitals across Canada overwhelmed by the surge of new patients. In addition to RSV, cases of COVID-19 and the flu are also contributing to an increase in viral infections reported among hospitals. This has prompted several health experts to call for mask mandates to be reinstated, particularly in schools.

