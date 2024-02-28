Anti-vaccine sentiments growing among Canadian parents since 2019: survey

Former world junior hockey players charged with sexual assault choose jury trial
Five former members of Canada's world junior hockey team who are charged with sexual assault in a 2018 incident in London, Ont., have chosen to be tried by a jury.
A new survey from the Angus Reid Institute (ARI) shows that opposition to mandatory childhood vaccination in Canada has risen substantially since 2019 to nearly two in five Canadians from one quarter, with 17 per cent of surveyed parents with children under age 18 indicating they were “really against” vaccinating their children.
Conducted earlier this month, the national survey asked respondents about their feelings toward immunization programs and the politics around them. Compared to pre-pandemic data gathered five years prior, public opinion, including among parents, has swung away from vaccination in some key metrics.
“The COVID-19 pandemic led to a global discussion about vaccination for people of all ages,” a data release about the survey from ARI reads. “In the wake of that unparalleled event, the debate over childhood vaccination appears to have taken on a new intensity.”
In the 2019 survey, 70 per cent of respondents said they felt vaccinations should be mandatory for children to attend daycare or school with other children. By this year, that proportion had fallen to slightly more than half, with 38 per cent saying that vaccination should be the parent’s choice and eight per cent saying they were not sure.
Regionally, support this year for mandatory vaccination was highest in Ontario (61 per cent) and Atlantic Canada (59 per cent), appearing to roughly align with policy trends regarding schools, as ARI notes that both Ontario and New Brunswick maintain some immunization requirements for children, barring exemptions. The least support for such programs was found in Quebec (45 per cent) and Alberta (48 per cent).
Beside the question of vaccine mandates was the issue of whether parents support the vaccines themselves in the first place. Data from the latest survey suggests that a significant and growing proportion do not or are unsure; potentially enough to jeopardize herd immunity for vaccine-preventable disease in Canada, ARI notes.
Among all respondents, nine per cent indicated this year that they were “really against vaccinating [their] children,” a near doubling of the anti-vaccination rate found in 2019. Those rates were even higher among those who had one or more children under the age of 18, reaching 17 per cent in a more-than fourfold increase from four per cent in 2019. In that time, the proportion of parents of young children indicating uncertainty also doubled, to 16 per cent, from eight.
A Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) report referenced by ARI, examining 2021 immunization data, found that vaccination uptake among two-year-olds varied nationally by disease, ranging from 77 per cent for diphtheria, pertussis and tetanus to 92 per cent for polio and measles.
According to the agency, Canada is currently targeting vaccination rates of 95 per cent for each of the above-mentioned conditions. Those benchmarks were not met in the 2021 PHAC sample.
“It is important to close any gaps in coverage that have emerged due to the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure children are not vulnerable to vaccine-preventable diseases,” the PHAC report reads.
This month’s survey also delved into the factors underlying vaccine skepticism, finding substantial or growing rates of Canadians doubting the efficacy, safety and scientific basis for immunization.
“There is a sense among some Canadians that vaccines aren’t necessary and that the human body can gain immunity to diseases on its own,” the ARI release reads.
All told, 22 per cent of respondents agreed strongly or moderately with that sentiment, with 69 per cent of those identified by ARI as “Anti-Vax” agreeing, as well as roughly three in 10 parents of children under 18.
In addition, 29 per cent of respondents indicated they agreed “the science on vaccinations isn’t quite clear,” holding steady from the same proportion in 2019. A further 34 per cent, rising from 26 per cent in 2019, agreed with the statement “there is a real risk of serious side effects” from vaccinations.
Conversely, as much as 71 per cent of respondents said they agreed “the anti-vaccine movement is going to end up with a lot of people getting sick unnecessarily.”
Across pro- and anti-vaccination perspectives, nearly one in four total respondents agreed they were “afraid to bring up the topic of vaccines with friends and family,” including 28 per cent of parents with children under 12.
“The issue of vaccination has also become a divisive topic,” ARI wrote. “Whether this is because of their own hesitations, or worries about conflict with those who disagree with their position, evidently a significant number of parents steer clear of this topic.”
This year’s ARI Canadian vaccination survey was conducted between Feb. 16 and 19, 2024, among a randomized sample of 1,626 Canadian adults. ARI notes that, for comparison purposes only, the sample would carry a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points, 19 times out of 20, and that some percentage breakdowns may not add up to 100 per cent as a result of rounding.
Five former members of Canada's world junior hockey team who are charged with sexual assault in a 2018 incident in London, Ont., have chosen to be tried by a jury.
Opposition parties teamed up Wednesday to pass a motion calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to collect and recoup, within 100 days, all funds paid to ArriveCan contractors and subcontractors that did no work.
Richard Lewis, an acclaimed comedian known for exploring his neuroses in frantic, stream-of-consciousness diatribes while dressed in all-black, leading to his nickname 'The Prince of Pain,' has died. He was 76.
Manitoba NDP MP Daniel Blaikie announced Wednesday he will be stepping down to become Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew's senior advisor on intergovernmental affairs.
A new survey from the Angus Reid Institute (ARI) shows that opposition to mandatory childhood vaccination in Canada has risen substantially since 2019 to nearly two in five Canadians from one quarter, with 17 per cent of surveyed parents with children under age 18 indicating they were “really against” vaccinating their children.
A New York appellate judge on Wednesday refused to halt collection of Donald Trump’s US$454 million civil fraud penalty while he appeals, rejecting the former president’s request that he be allowed to post a bond covering just a fraction of what he owes.
Canadians will soon have to adjust their clocks an hour ahead as we draw closer to the start of spring. Here's what you need to know before we 'spring forward.'
Mac Sinise, the son of 'Forrest Gump' actor Gary Sinise, has died at the age of 33 following a long illness with a rare form of cancer, his family has announced.
At the start of the proceeding, Christina Dixon stood in court calm and composed but as it went on, she became emotional. The district attorney asked the judge for 19 months in jail but instead, she was sentenced to 90 days in jail and supervised probation.
Another child has been diagnosed with measles after travelling to Europe. Officials warn that there may have been exposure on a flight into Pearson airport, as well as hospitals in Brantford and Hamilton.
A 38-year-old Sault Ste. Marie man is charged with possession of child pornography after a search of a home revealed lifelike, child-sized sex dolls, police say.
Tim Hortons is testing new plastic-free, fibre coffee lids on P.E.I.
A Richmond lawyer who has been at the centre of Law Society of B.C. discipline proceedings for years has been disbarred for a second time.
From heavy rain to flash freezing, Environment Canada issued weather alerts for all 10 provinces and two territories on Wednesday.
Five workers are in hospital after scaffolding collapsed on the site of a seniors' residence that was under construction in Trois-Rivieres.
Here's what you need to know about the upcoming election, how voting works, who is challenging Putin and what this means for the global political stage.
Turkish drone strikes in northeastern Syria on Wednesday killed at least three members of a local Christian force and wounded others, including civilians, a Kurdish official and a Syrian opposition war monitor said.
A New York appellate judge on Wednesday refused to halt collection of Donald Trump’s US$454 million civil fraud penalty while he appeals, rejecting the former president’s request that he be allowed to post a bond covering just a fraction of what he owes.
Pro-Russian rebels in a separatist sliver of Moldova have asked President Vladimir Putin to protect their region from what they claim are threats from Moldova’s government.
Mitch McConnell, the longest-serving U.S. Senate leader in history who maintained his power in the face of dramatic convulsions in the Republican Party for almost two decades, will step down from that position in November.
Opposition parties teamed up Wednesday to pass a motion calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to collect and recoup, within 100 days, all funds paid to ArriveCan contractors and subcontractors that did no work.
Manitoba NDP MP Daniel Blaikie announced Wednesday he will be stepping down to become Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew's senior advisor on intergovernmental affairs.
The Liberal government is proposing 'draconian penalties' in the Criminal Code as part of its sweeping plan to target online hate, the Canadian Civil Liberties Association warns.
A new survey from the Angus Reid Institute (ARI) shows that opposition to mandatory childhood vaccination in Canada has risen substantially since 2019 to nearly two in five Canadians from one quarter, with 17 per cent of surveyed parents with children under age 18 indicating they were “really against” vaccinating their children.
At the start of the proceeding, Christina Dixon stood in court calm and composed but as it went on, she became emotional. The district attorney asked the judge for 19 months in jail but instead, she was sentenced to 90 days in jail and supervised probation.
The number of abortions performed each month is about the same as before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and the nationwide right to abortion more than a year and a half ago, a new report finds.
Russian space officials on Wednesday acknowledged a continuing air leak from the Russian segment of the International Space Station, but said it poses no danger to its crew.
The first U.S. spacecraft to land on the moon since the Apollo era was still working Wednesday but not for long, company officials said.
Staring at a computer screen, Mark focuses deeply, his arms resting by his side. His right index finger trembles ever so slightly on top of a pillow, and then an alert rings out from the screen in front of him, a message to a caregiver that he needs assistance.
Richard Lewis, an acclaimed comedian known for exploring his neuroses in frantic, stream-of-consciousness diatribes while dressed in all-black, leading to his nickname 'The Prince of Pain,' has died. He was 76.
Families attending a Willy Wonka-inspired event in Glasgow, Scotland were promised "optical marvels" and "extraordinary props" for a US$44 ticket, but when they arrived they found a sparsely decorated warehouse and offered a quarter cup of lemonade — or limeade when supplies ran out.
Mac Sinise, the son of 'Forrest Gump' actor Gary Sinise, has died at the age of 33 following a long illness with a rare form of cancer, his family has announced.
Canada's main index moved lower Wednesday, led by weakness in base metals, while U.S. markets also continued to move down from last week's highs.
Tim Hortons is testing new plastic-free, fibre coffee lids on P.E.I.
Wendy's says that it has no plans to increase prices during the busiest times at its restaurants.
Images of a rhino in captivity, a Slovakian spa facility and a German finger wrestling champion are among the finalists and shortlisted entries in the prestigious Sony World Photography Awards 2024.
The number of babies born in Japan last year fell for an eighth straight year to a new low, government data showed Tuesday, and a top official said it was critical for the country to reverse the trend in the coming half-dozen years.
On Tuesday morning, a man in Louiseville, Quebec learned that the warning the municipality gave about dangerous turkeys was no joke. He was chased by one as the city warns there are others.
Five former members of Canada's world junior hockey team who are charged with sexual assault in a 2018 incident in London, Ont., have chosen to be tried by a jury.
Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies has reached a verbal agreement with Real Madrid to transfer from Bayern Munich, The Athletic reported Monday. It's the latest turn in Davies' journey to soccer stardom -- a success story that began on the other side of the world.
The New York Knicks escaped Madison Square Garden with a 113-111 victory over the lowly Detroit Pistons on Monday, but not without an abundance of controversy involving what the Pistons head coach called the 'absolute worst call of the season.'
About 90,000 vehicles are stolen yearly across Canada, according to the federal government, leading to roughly $1 billion in costs to insurance policyholders and taxpayers.
Consumer Reports has released its annual 10 Top Picks for the best cars on the road in 2024 and this year there is a definite drive towards hybrids and plug-in hybrids.
The recall affects some 2021-23 MY Jeep Grand Cherokee and Jeep Grand Cherokee L models. About 338,200 vehicles in the U.S., 3,700 in Mexico, and 16,200 in the international market are affected.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.