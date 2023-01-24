Accessible mental health services continue to be out of reach for Canadians: advocates

Nearly three years after the emergence of COVID-19, Canadians continue to feel the impact of the pandemic on their mental health.

They are reporting high levels of mental distress, as they’ve endured ongoing challenges like periods of isolation, difficulties with relationships and working remotely or on the front lines.

And despite the high number of people needing support, many cannot find and afford access to mental health services. The lack of resources for Canadians adds pressure on hospitals, results in police responding to crises and increases demand for social services like housing and substance use programs, advocates told CTVNews.ca.

A 2022 survey by the Angus Reid Institute reported one in three Canadians say they are struggling with their mental health.

"There's this huge gap to access mental health services no matter where you live," Margaret Eaton, the national CEO of the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA), told CTVNews.ca.

Data from the Canadian Institute for Health Information (CIHI) said most Canadians are waiting weeks if not months to access mental health counselling in their community.

Between April 1, 2020 and March 31, 2021 about half of people seeking counselling in Canada waited 22 days on average for their first mental health appointment. About 10 per cent of people waited almost four months. Data from Ontario, Quebec, PEI and Nunavut was not available.

"It's impossible to get the kind of services and support that they need," Eaton said. "Many people tell us that the reason that they're not getting mental health-care is they either can't find it, or they can't even afford it."

In 2019, Canadians were accessing mental health support but with the declaration of a pandemic, Statistics Canada reported in May 2020, 38 per cent of respondents indicated a "deterioration" in mental health.

As well, people living in poverty and racialized communities were disproportionately impacted by COVID-19, which severely affected their mental well-being, making the need to access mental health services greater.

Data from the Canadian Institute for Health Information revealed virtual mental health services were more available for Canadians who lived in higher-income neighbourhoods. According to the report, which looked at Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta and British Columbia between April 2019 and March 2021, the accessibility of virtual care was granted to some patients over others throughout the pandemic.

Those who were experiencing mental health difficulties prior were more than two times as likely to see a decline in their health due to the pandemic, the StatCan report reads.

Those suffering from mental illness during COVID-19 were more than four times as likely to have suicidal thoughts and attempt self-harm, the StatCan report states.

"During the height of the pandemic, nearly one in four hospitalizations for children and youth were for mental health conditions," Eaton said.

Younger Canadians impacted by the pandemic continue to suffer from mental health issues. More than half of children and youth who were able to find resources in Canada reported in 2022 they had difficulty accessing mental health support CIHI said.

Data compiled by CIHI shows three out of five children and youth aged 12 to 24 said they found it difficult to access mental health and substance-use services.

Without mental health services outside of hospitals, people turn to the overburdened emergency rooms. The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health says the annual economic cost of mental illness in Canada is estimated at over $50 billion, which includes health-care costs, lost productivity and quality of life losses.

WHAT ADVOCATES ARE ASKING FOR

"Mental health is best treated by talk therapy, a group program, by peer supporters or a substance use program," Eaton said. "None of that is covered through our Canada Health Act."

Eaton says if Canada invested in universal mental health coverage, the funding would help all Canadians and alleviate pressure on both people accessing care and those providing it.

"Canadians each year spend millions of dollars in private sector services," Eaton said. "We feel mental health-care (should be) universal, we should all have access to the care that we need when we need it."

Over the past few months, the federal government has allocated funding to specific province-led programs as a part of its 2021 commitment of $50 million in two years to mental health services. Recently, on Jan. 11 it announced $6.9 million to youth mental health programs at YMCA locations across Canada. The programs focus on early intervention through therapy.

"There are huge gaps if the provincial (or territorial) government isn't funding (mental health programs)," Eaton said.

The United Kingdom has mental health-care covered under its health act, Eaton said, an agreement that has been in place for decades.

"They've set up a service where there are psychiatrists, but also psychologists, social workers, peer supporters, so that they can triage the person (and) find out what they need," Eaton said.

She hopes Canada can have a similar system to ensure the path to accessing mental health services is seamless.

On a individual level Eaton says supporting friends and family through listening and signing up for CAMC’s Act for Mental Health petition can make a difference.

Funding needs to go to the creation of mental health programs but also new locations, Eaton said. Canadians need access to services within their communities.

"We also want to see more investment in the social determinants of mental health," Eaton said. "We want to see the creation of new housing for people with severe mental illness who have such a hard time finding help and are a large portion of the homeless population."

Studies in various cities have shown that between 23 per cent and 67 per cent of people who are homeless may have a mental illness.

"We want to make sure we're taking care of the whole person's mental health," Eaton said.

----------

If you or someone you know is in crisis, here are some resources that are available.

Canada Suicide Prevention Helpline (1-833-456-4566)

Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (1 800 463-2338)

Crisis Services Canada (1-833-456-4566 or text 45645)

Kids Help Phone (1-800-668-6868)

If you need immediate assistance call 911 or go to the nearest hospital.