    • Princess Anne leaves hospital after treatment for concussion

    London, United Kingdom -

    Princess Anne has left the hospital and returned to her southwestern England estate after an accident thought to involve a horse left her with a concussion.

    The king’s 73-year-old sister had been to Southmead Hospital as a precautionary measure and is expected to make a full recovery after she was injured Sunday while walking at her Gatcombe Park estate. Her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, applauded the doctors and nurses for their care in a statement Friday.

    “I would like to extend my warmest thanks to all the team at Southmead Hospital for their care, expertise and kindness during my wife’s short stay,'' Laurence said.

    The cause of Anne’s injuries wasn’t clear, but doctors said her injuries were consistent with an impact from a horse’s head or legs.

