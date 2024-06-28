Sports

    • Six Canadians in main draw for Wimbledon

    Canadian Marina Stakusic performs a forehand during the second day of competition at the Billie Jean King Cup, November 8, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Manu Fernandez Canadian Marina Stakusic performs a forehand during the second day of competition at the Billie Jean King Cup, November 8, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Manu Fernandez
    Five Canadians — three women and two men — are part of the singles competition draw at Wimbledon, which was announced Friday.

    Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime, the top Canadian seed in singles play at No. 17, opens the men's draw against Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis, while Denis Shapovalov, of Richmond Hill, Ont., faces No. 19 Nicolas Jarry of Chile.

    Leylah Fernandez, of Laval, Que., seeded 30th in the women's draw, opens against Italy's Lucia Bronzetti. Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., will meet Romania's Jaqueline Cristian in her first match, while 19-year-old Marina Stakusic, also from Mississauga, makes her Grand Slam debut against No. 27 Katerina Siniakova of Czechia.

    Singles play gets underway Monday at the All England Club.

    In doubles play, which is scheduled to begin Wednesday, the second-seeded women's team of Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and New Zealand's Erin Routliffe meet Russia's Mirra Andreeva and Anastasia Potapova in the first round, while Fernandez and partner Ena Shibahara of Japan play China's Xinyu Jiang and Hanyu Guo.

    In the men's draw, Shapovalov teams up with Kokkinakis to take on Skander Mansouri of Tunisia and Nicolas Mahut of France in Round 1.

    Dabrowski notably reached the women's doubles final at Wimbledon in 2019. Earlier this year, she and Routliffe lost in the semi-finals at the Australian Open.

    Dabrowski notably reached the women's doubles final at Wimbledon in 2019. Earlier this year, she and Routliffe lost in the semi-finals at the Australian Open.

    In men's doubles, Shapovalov will team up with Kokkinakis to face Tunisian Skander Mansouri and Frenchman Nicolas Mahut.

