    Theresa Nist speaks out on 'Golden Bachelor' divorce from Gerry Turner

    Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist got married on ABC. (John & Joseph Photography / Disney via CNN Newsource) Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist got married on ABC. (John & Joseph Photography / Disney via CNN Newsource)
    While her marriage to Gerry Turner didn’t last long, Theresa Nist sounds like she is left with gratitude.

    The woman who found love on "The Golden Bachelor" only to split three months after the televised wedding expressed thanks to her supporters in a post on her verified Instagram account on Monday.

    "To everyone who has expressed love, support and kindness to me I thank you from the bottom of my heart. You are all such wonderful human beings," she wrote. "It means the world to me that you took the time to reach out to me, whether in person, on the phone, by text or by direct message. You are all so kind to do so."

    She also had some words for "everyone else who is confused and angry and who does not understand," urging them to "try a little kindness."

    "It was one of the most incredible experiences of my life, something I never expected to happen at this point in my life and I truly thought it was going to last forever," Nist wrote. "It turns out, even at the age of 70, you don’t know everything."

    "Sometimes things don’t go the way you planned and that’s okay,” she continued, adding that the experience was overall positive for her.

    "I ask you to please stay open to all the experiences, opportunities, and love that may come your way," Nist concluded her post. "Keep smiling, keep laughing… I will. I love you all."

    "The Golden Bachelor" was the first spinoff from "The Bachelor" franchise that focused on senior contestants.

