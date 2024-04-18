Entertainment

    • Taylor Swift's new album allegedly 'leaked' on social media and it's causing a frenzy

    Taylor Swift performs at the opening night of the global Eras Tour on March 17, 2023, in Arizona. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images via CNN Newsource) Taylor Swift performs at the opening night of the global Eras Tour on March 17, 2023, in Arizona. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)
    Social media can be a divisive place, but even more so when it comes to Taylor Swift.

    A Google Drive link allegedly containing 17 tracks that are purportedly from Swift's eagerly awaited "The Tortured Poets Department" album has been making the rounds on the internet in the past day and people are equal parts mad, sad and happy about it.

    CNN has reached out to Swift's representative for comment.

    The actual album is slated to drop at midnight Friday, but the claimed leak is both being hailed and nailed by Swift's supporters.

    One person shared a drawing of a young woman asleep in a sparkly bed with sparkly blankets on X, writing, "How I slept last night knowing I'm going to hear TTPD for the very first time tonight cause I haven't listened to any leaks."

    Yet another person posted a video of two models walking and wrote, "Me and my bestie on our way to listen to #TSTTPD leaks."

    On Thursday, "Taylor Swift leaks" was a prevented search phrase on X.

    The general consensus among those who have decided to be "leak free" appears to be that they are the true Swifties – as her hard core fan base is known – because they don't believe the singer would have sanctioned such a "leak."

    Swift herself has gone to great lengths to prevent unintended early releases in the past.

    "I have a lot of maybe, maybe-not-irrational fears of security invasion, wiretaps, people eavesdropping," Swift said of her music during an 2014 appearance on" Jimmy Kimmel Live." She added that her "1989" album only existed on her phone, "covered in cat stickers and the volume buttons don't work very well because there's candy stuck in there," for nearly two years.

    "The Tortured Poets Department" is Swift's 11th album and comes after she became the first woman and only solo artist to win the Grammy for album of the year three times.

