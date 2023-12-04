Entertainment

    • Spotify axes 17 per cent of workforce in third round of layoffs this year

    LONDON -

    Spotify says it's axing 17% of its global workforce, the music streaming service's third round of layoffs this year as it moves to slash costs while focusing on becoming profitable.

    In a message to employees posted on the company's blog Monday, CEO Daniel Ek said the jobs were being cut as part of a "strategic reorientation." The post didn't specify how many employees would lose their jobs, but a spokesperson confirmed that it amounts to about 1,500 people.

    Spotify had used cheap financing to expand the business and "invested significantly" in employees, content and marketing in 2020 and 2021, the blog post said.

    But Ek indicated that the company was caught out as central banks started hiking interest rates last year, which can slow economic growth. Both are posing a challenge, he said.

    "We now find ourselves in a very different environment. And despite our efforts to reduce costs this past year, our cost structure for where we need to be is still too big," he said.

    Ek said the "leaner structure" of the company will ensure "Spotify's continued profitability."

    Stockholm-based Spotify posted a net loss of 462 million euros (about $500 million) for the nine months to September.

    The company announced in January that it was axing 6% of total staff. In June, it cut staff by another 2%, or about 200 workers, mainly in its podcast division.

    Tech companies like Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Meta and IBM have announced hundreds of thousands of job cuts this year.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    NEW

    NEW Canada's primary care needs serious updates, study reveals

    Canada is trailing behind other Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development countries when it comes to both the number of physicians relative to the population, and its spending on primary care, according to a new analysis published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal.

    These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

    Global Affairs Canada confirms the death of an eighth Canadian amid the Israel-Hamas war, Venezuelans approve a referendum to claim sovereignty over much of Guyana, and international students are once again set to face working hour limits.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News