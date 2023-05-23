Disgraced children's TV entertainer Rolf Harris dies at 93

Convicted Sex offender Rolf Harris arrives at Southwark Crown Court in London, on May 22, 2017. (Tim Ireland / AP) Convicted Sex offender Rolf Harris arrives at Southwark Crown Court in London, on May 22, 2017. (Tim Ireland / AP)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social