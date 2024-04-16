Entertainment

    Courtney Love thinks Taylor Swift is 'not important' and has some thoughts about Beyoncé, Lana Del Rey and Madonna, too

    Courtney Love thinks Taylor Swift is ‘not important’ and has some thoughts about Beyoncé, Lana Del Rey and Madonna, too. (Getty Images via CNN Newsource) Courtney Love thinks Taylor Swift is ‘not important’ and has some thoughts about Beyoncé, Lana Del Rey and Madonna, too. (Getty Images via CNN Newsource)
    Courtney Love has a new radio show about women in music, but she is not much of a fan of several of the biggest female artists of our time.

    Love, the frontwoman for the band Hole, this month launched the BBC Radio eight-part series, titled "Courtney Love’s Women." The 59-year-old rocker, who has lived in London since 2019, promoted the project in an interview to "The Standard" in which she expressed her admiration for artists such as Patti Smith, Nina Simone, PJ Harvey, Debbie Harry, Julie London and Joni Mitchell.

    But some contemporary artists, including Taylor Swift, are not to Love’s liking.

    "Taylor is not important," Love said of Swift. "She might be a safe space for girls, and she’s probably the Madonna of now, but she’s not interesting as an artist."

    Love used to be an admirer of Lana Del Rey’s music but that changed.

    "I haven’t liked Lana since she covered a John Denver song, and I think she should really take seven years off," Love said. "When I was recording my new album, I had to stop listening to her as she was influencing me too much."

    Not even the aforementioned Madonna was spared Love’s criticism.

    "I don’t like her and she doesn’t like me,” Love said. “I loved [Madonna’s 1985 film] ‘Desperately Seeking Susan,’ but for the city of New York as much as her.”

    And while she said, “It’s great that there are so many successful women in the music industry," to Love, "lots of them are becoming a cliché."

    "Now, every successful woman is cloned, so there is just too much music. They’re all the same," she said. "If you play something on Spotify, you get bombarded with a lot of stuff that’s exactly the same."

    "I mean, I like the idea of Beyoncé doing a country record because it’s about Black women going into spaces where previously only white women have been allowed, not that I like it much," Love added. "As a concept, I love it. I just don’t like her music."

