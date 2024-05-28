Entertainment

    • Chris Martin gave a Coldplay fan a lift to a music festival they were playing at

    Chris Martin performs in 2023. Martin made news recently by picking up a fan on the way to a music festival. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP/Getty Images via CNN Newsource) Chris Martin performs in 2023. Martin made news recently by picking up a fan on the way to a music festival. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)
    Share

    Saundra Glenn was already a fan of Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and that was before he gave her a lift.

    In an interview with the BBC, Glenn, 64, said she was headed to Radio 1's Big Weekend music festival when osteoarthritis and "a dodgy right hip" caused her to have to pause her walk on the way to the accessibility box office.

    While she was resting against a fence, Glenn said, a black Mercedes pulled up alongside her and a woman inside the vehicle offered her a ride.

    "The door opens and I said, 'Oh, that's Chris Martin, I can't get in with him' and they said 'Yes, you can'," Glenn told the BBC.

    She said she had been considering returning home to watch the concert on television.

    "But I thought I loved Coldplay and never thought I'd never get another chance to see them in my home town," said Glenn, who is a resident of Luton in the U.K..

    She made Martin laugh, Glenn recalled, when she told him, "I'm 64 Chris, I don't do festivals, I've come just to see you and now I've seen you and I can go home."

    But Martin's care didn't end with the ride to the show, Glenn shared.

    "When we got to the artist area, he didn't leave me there, he said 'get the golf buggy and make sure Saundra reaches her destination,'" she said. "It's the fact he's conscious of disability, he's such a kind person."

    CNN has reached out to representatives for Martin for comment.

    Glenn, of course, stayed for the show, describing it as the "coolest festival" she'd ever attended.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Here's how new AI tech could change the iPhone

    Generative AI, artificial intelligence that can provide thoughtful and thorough responses to questions and prompts, could potentially breathe new life into Apple’s iPhone lineup at a time when competitors are threatening to leave the company behind in the race to shape what could be a world-changing technology.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    • Here's how new AI tech could change the iPhone

      Generative AI, artificial intelligence that can provide thoughtful and thorough responses to questions and prompts, could potentially breathe new life into Apple’s iPhone lineup at a time when competitors are threatening to leave the company behind in the race to shape what could be a world-changing technology.

    • Some birds may use 'mental time travel,' study finds

      Real quick — what did you have for lunch yesterday? Were you with anyone? Where were you? Can you picture the scene? The ability to remember things that happened to you in the past, especially to go back and recall little incidental details, is a hallmark of what psychologists call episodic memory — and new research indicates that it’s an ability humans may share with birds called Eurasian jays.

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    • From player to coach at age 20, London Knight Ethan Mackinnon embracing role

      It is not how London Knight Ethan MacKinnon envisioned his first appearance in the Memorial Cup tournament. The London, Ont. native is watching from the stands instead of patrolling the blue line for his hometown team after retiring from hockey in January at the age of 20, due to concussion-related symptoms.

    • Benzene emissions banned for two years near Sarnia

      Air quality protections for the Aamjiwnaang First Nation near Sarnia have been extended for up to two years. A statement from the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change said the First Nation has dealt with poor quality for too long.

    • Charge laid after fatal Oxford County crash

      OPP have charged one person as a result of a fatal crash in Oxford County earlier this month. A 21-year-old from Beachville is charged with dangerous operation causing death after the crash on May 2.

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News