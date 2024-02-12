Canadian musicians among credits for Beyonce's two new country-tinged songs

Two surprise Beyoncé songs revealed during Sunday's Super Bowl game are stacked with contributions from Canadian musicians and songwriters.

The Grammy-winning pop singer gave fans a taste of her upcoming album with the country-infused tracks “Texas Hold ’Em” and “16 Carriages."

"Texas Hold 'Em" was co-written by Calgary's Elizabeth Lowell Boland, better known as singer Lowell. She also contributes piano to the song.

German-Canadian pop singer Megan Bülow, who performs as Bülow, also wrote on the track, while Nathan Ferraro of the Ontario alt-pop band the Midway State is credited as a producer, bassist and pianist.'

"16 Carriages" features multiple contributions by Dave Hamelin who rose to prominence in the Montreal rock band the Stills.

Among his many credits on the song, he's listed as a producer, organist, guitarist and recording engineer.

Both tracks are expected to appear on Beyoncé's "Act II," the second part of her anticipated "Renaissance" album trilogy, set for release on March 29.

Several of the Canadian creators took to their social media accounts to acknowledge their roles in Beyoncé's new music. Lowell, who's co-written for Tate McRae and the Backstreet Boys in recent years, posted a TikTok video of herself dancing to the song.

"Grew up in Calgary the country capital of Canada.... Rodeo'd my way to Hollywood!" she wrote in a caption.

Bülow thanked Beyoncé in her Instagram post, adding: "I could’ve never have dreamed up writing for you."

Both Beyoncé songs appear to include little, if any, ties to the Nashville country music scene which famously snubbed her country single "Daddy Lessons" in 2016. That year, her song wasn't nominated in any of the country music categories at the Grammys.

A report by The Associated Press cited an anonymous source as saying "Daddy Lessons" had been submitted by Beyoncé. Still, it was rejected by the Recording Academy’s country music committee, and as a result could not considered for categories that included best country song and country solo performance.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 12, 2024