Ben Affleck addresses his 'mischaracterized' remarks about Jennifer Garner and that Grammys moment

Ben Affleck, seen here in November 2022, is featured in a new profile with The Hollywood Reporter. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) Ben Affleck, seen here in November 2022, is featured in a new profile with The Hollywood Reporter. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social