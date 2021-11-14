TORONTO -- You don't have to tell anyone in Ontario or Quebec about the damage that can be done by gypsy moth caterpillars.

The invasive species ate its way through Central Canada this summer, gobbling up all the leaves they could find.

In addition to terrorizing trees, though, the caterpillars left a lesser-known problem for local waterways.

In this week's Riskin Report, CTV News Science and Technology Specialist Dan Riskin explains what scientists have just learned about how gypsy moths affect the careful chemical balance of lakes and streams.

