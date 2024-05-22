Thunderstorms with tornado risk in some areas in Ontario, snow elsewhere in Canada

Canadians can expect a mixed bag of weather, including thunderstorms and a possible tornado. While it's going to be summery in some spots, snow is forecast elsewhere in Canada.

There's a moderate risk of severe thunderstorms in much of Ontario Wednesday, according to CTV Your Morning's meteorologist Kelsey McEwen.

Areas at risk include Timmins, Muskoka, Owen Sound, Peterborough, Ottawa and the Golden Horseshoe, including Toronto.

McEwen said thunderstorms could bring a combination of wind gusts up to 100 km/h, hail two to three centimetres in diameter, and 20 to 40 millimetres of rain.

A tornado advisory was issued from Huntsville eastward to Ottawa, she said. As of 7:30 a.m., no official warnings have been issued by Environment Canada, but the weather agency warned that tornadoes are possible during the severe thunderstorms possible for parts of the province.

Heading to the north, heavy rain and strong winds continue, with 50 to 80 millimetres of rain and wind gusts up to 70 km/h forecasted. In some northern communities, rain may flip to snow.

In the south, hot and humid weather continues for some areas, with forecast temperatures in the high 20s or low 30s, including in Montreal.

Other parts of Montreal are under severe thunderstorms watches, Environment Canada said.

On the West Coast, Vancouver is in for 50 millimetres of rain, while snow is expected in B.C.'s mountain passes, and special weather statements are in effect Wednesday.

According to the weather agency, a fog advisory is in place for Baker Lake, Nvt. with near-zero visibility.

As of Wednesday morning, no weather statements, warnings or watches were issued for the Prairies or Maritime provinces.