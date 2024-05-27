Climate and Environment

    • Severe thunderstorms set to hit some areas of Canada. Here's where

    A person walks along a street during heavy rain in Montreal, Saturday, October 7, 2023. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press) A person walks along a street during heavy rain in Montreal, Saturday, October 7, 2023. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)
    Depending on where you live, you can expect to get a mixed bag of weather this week, as local forecasts predict heavy rain, strong wind and severe thunderstorms across Canada.

    Frost advisories were issued for parts of Alberta early Monday morning, while in the south, above-seasonal temperatures in the low 20s and dry conditions are forecast, according to CTV Your Morning's meteorologist Kelsey McEwen.

    Moving across the Prairies, Saskatchewan will stay warm Monday through Wednesday before a slight dip for Thursday, the forecast suggests.

    In south Manitoba, cool temperatures will kick off the week before warming up by Wednesday.

    Chilly temperatures and a frost advisory were issued for coastal Quebec,

    Thunderstorms with heavy rain are expected in other parts of Quebec and Ontario. McEwen warned there was a risk of severe weather in both provinces, including the possibility of damaging winds and two to three centimetres of hail.

    In eastern Ontario, rainfall totals could reach 50 millimetres.

    Strong thunderstorms were expected to start in the Maritimes Monday morning before moving into Newfoundland and Labrador by Tuesday night. Wreckhouse wind warnings were issued in the regions, with winds up to 100 km/h.

