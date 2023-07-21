Coyote attacks: What to do to prevent them and how to stay safe
In light of recent coyote attacks across Canada, a wildlife organization is sharing a few tips on what you can do to protect yourself and your loved ones.
Coyotes play a vital role in the ecosystem, experts say, by controlling the population of certain prey species like rabbits, geese and deer. However, they can also be a threat to pets and small children if they become aggressive.
This time of year can be especially dangerous, according to Coyote Watch Canada, a not-for-profit organization that works to educate humans on co-existence with coyotes.
“Right now, in the coyote world, they're raising families…So, coyote parents are very devoted to their young pups and they could be very stressed and super vigilant at this time,” Lesley Sampson, executive director at Coyote Watch Canada, told CTV’s Your Morning on Friday.
Earlier this year, 6-year-old girl was bitten at a park in Burnaby, B.C., according to the provincial Conservation Officer Service. Earlier this month, a pack of coyotes attacked a jogger and his dogs in North Vancouver, B.C.
In Winnipeg, in the span of a week in late June, a 9-year-old was mauled by a coyote and then a 4-year-old was attacked by another. In July, a coyote pup entered a woman’s house.
In Ontario, a resident of the town of LaSalle warned his community after three coyotes approached him and his dogs near a children's playground over the weekend.
In the past months, there have been multiple coyote attacks on dogs around populated areas, including in Brampton, Ont.
WHAT'S BEHIND THE ATTACKS?
Sampson said the uptick in aggressive encounters could be caused by humans feeding coyotes.
“Coyotes and other wildlife species can actually be food and human condition with the food reward,” she said. “We don't want to see demand behaviour, just like dogs waiting to be fed exactly at eight o'clock at night.”
When it comes to attacks on pets, Sampson said most incidents involve dogs running off-leash.
“Dogs are looked at as another predator,” she explained. “If there's a park where there's dogs off-leash on a daily basis, that coyote, sadly, might be overly reactive.”
While many people complain about coyote interactions and sightings to city officials, Sampson said the best thing to do right now is to teach neighbours how to maintain safe and healthy boundaries with wildlife.
RECOMMENDED SAFETY TIPS
Coyotes navigate through communities during the daytime, so it is a matter of time before you encounter these wild animals in your neighbourhood. But there’s no need to panic, Sampson said, listing a set of safety tips to protect yourself and your loved ones.
First and foremost, always use a leash if you have a dog, she told Your Morning.
“If you have a small dog, you pick your dog up,” Sampson said.
When walking around green spaces, it’s important to stay present and aware of the surroundings: “Stay off your cellphone, put your earbuds away.”
If you spot a coyote, the Niagara Falls, Ont., coyote expert said, it’s important to maintain eye contact, and to use a “strong outdoor voice” while clapping or waving hands and stomping on your feet. Running away is highly discouraged.
While many people are starting to carry whistles in an attempt to scare coyotes, Sampson said this is not an effective technique.
“The problem with the whistle is that coyotes hear all of these stimuli in an urban landscape. So, they're hearing horns and whistles.”
Finally, Sampson said it’s really important to report sightings, especially when a person is concerned, as it allows city officials to investigate if there are attractants in the area or if there needs to be more educational outreach in the neighbourhood.
To watch the full interview, click the video at the top of this article.
MORE Climate News
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on why hares aren't changing colour fast enough
Dan Riskin on how a glacier at the South Pole can heal
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Ex-Mountie charged with foreign interference offences, allegedly 'used knowledge and extensive network'
The RCMP says it has arrested and charged a retired member of its force with foreign interference-related offences, connected to crimes allegedly committed in the years after he left the RCMP.
Worried about air quality impact on asthma, other conditions? Here's what you can do
The death of a nine-year-old B.C. boy whose asthma was exacerbated by wildfire smoke is a horrific example of how dangerous poor air quality can be for people suffering from underlying respiratory and cardiac conditions, experts say.
Tony Bennett, masterful stylist of American musical standards, dies at 96
Tony Bennett, the eminent stylist and last of the great saloon singers whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as 'I Left My Heart In San Francisco' graced a decadeslong career, has died at 96.
U.S. judge sets May 2024 trial date for Donald Trump in documents case
A U.S. federal judge ordered Friday that the trial in the classified documents case that special counsel Jack Smith brought against former President Donald Trump begin in mid-May 2024.
Coyote attacks: What to do to prevent them and how to stay safe
Experts share tips on what you can do to protect yourself and your loved ones amidst an uptick in coyote attacks across Canada.
'Barbenheimer' arrives as moviegoers flock to a Mattel-mushroom cloud double feature
After a feverish drumbeat propelled forward by a mushroom cloud of memes, the most anticipated day on the year's movie calendar finally arrived as 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' -- two movie opposites brought together by cross-marketing fate -- landed in theaters.
Liberal government looking for input on new law to improve safety in long-term care
The federal government is looking for public input on a new legislation to improve safety in long-term care, in the aftermath of the devastation wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Statistics Canada says retail sales up 0.2 per cent to $66 billion in May
Statistics Canada says retail sales rose 0.2 per cent to $66.0 billion in May, helped by gains at new car dealers and grocery stores.
Here's how AI is shaping the online dating world
Technology expert Sinead Bovell gives a rundown of what the future of online dating looks like with AI and potential red flags to look out for with this technology advancement.
Canada
-
Worried about air quality impact on asthma, other conditions? Here's what you can do
The death of a nine-year-old B.C. boy whose asthma was exacerbated by wildfire smoke is a horrific example of how dangerous poor air quality can be for people suffering from underlying respiratory and cardiac conditions, experts say.
-
71 homes, airport on evacuation alert due to Cranbrook, B.C., wildfire
A wildfire that's already more than 2,500 hectares in size is now threatening dozens more homes and an international airport near the city of Cranbrook, B.C.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ex-Mountie charged with foreign interference offences, allegedly 'used knowledge and extensive network'
The RCMP says it has arrested and charged a retired member of its force with foreign interference-related offences, connected to crimes allegedly committed in the years after he left the RCMP.
-
West Nipissing firefighters rescue osprey, her chicks from burning nest atop hydro pole
Emergency crews got a surprise Thursday when they responded to a hydro pole fire in Lavigne, Ont. On top of the pole was an osprey and her two baby chicks, panicking because their nest was on fire.
-
'A human rights matter': Winnipeg MP calls on United Nations for help with landfill search
A Winnipeg MP is asking the United Nations (UN) for help in the fight to have a Manitoba landfill searched for the remains of two Indigenous women.
-
Coyote attacks: What to do to prevent them and how to stay safe
Experts share tips on what you can do to protect yourself and your loved ones amidst an uptick in coyote attacks across Canada.
World
-
Bodies of 4 Pakistanis who perished in massive migrant boat sinking in June off Greece brought home
The bodies of four Pakistanis who were among the hundreds who perished when a migrant vessel sank last month in one of the deadliest shipwrecks in the central Mediterranean Sea were brought home on Friday, officials said.
-
The Trump Organization and former fixer Michael Cohen settle his lawsuit over unpaid legal bills
Donald Trump's company and his former longtime lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen have settled a lawsuit over Cohen's claims that he was unfairly stuck with big legal bills after getting entangled in investigations into the former president.
-
Russia arrests a hard-line nationalist who accused Putin of weakness in Ukraine
A prominent hard-line nationalist who accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of weakness and indecision in Ukraine was arrested Friday on charges of extremism.
-
Opposition parties disrupt India's Parliament for 2nd day to protest ethnic violence in northeast
Deadly ethnic clashes in India's northeast rocked the country's Parliament for a second straight day Friday, where more than 130 people have been killed since early May.
-
Amsterdam wants ships to moor less, votes to move terminal out of city in latest hit to tourism
Amsterdam wants to move a cruise liner terminal out of the heart of the historic capital city as the latest step in its ongoing battle against pollution and hordes of tourists clogging its narrow, cobbled streets.
-
2 men killed in New Zealand shooting were co-workers of gunman, who had violent past
The two men gunned down at a New Zealand construction site had worked alongside the shooter, police said Friday, and court records showed man had been convicted of domestic violence for attacking a girlfriend.
Politics
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ex-Mountie charged with foreign interference offences, allegedly 'used knowledge and extensive network'
The RCMP says it has arrested and charged a retired member of its force with foreign interference-related offences, connected to crimes allegedly committed in the years after he left the RCMP.
-
At UN, Trudeau hails European values as source of global strength in troubled times
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is at the United Nations where he is bestowing a special award on the European Commission and its president.
-
Less than a quarter of Canadians are happy with how the government spends money: Ipsos survey
Less than a quarter of Canadians think the federal government is properly spending money on the most important issues facing the country, according to a new survey.
Health
-
Worried about air quality impact on asthma, other conditions? Here's what you can do
The death of a nine-year-old B.C. boy whose asthma was exacerbated by wildfire smoke is a horrific example of how dangerous poor air quality can be for people suffering from underlying respiratory and cardiac conditions, experts say.
-
Did you leave Canada for a surgery or medical procedure? We want to hear from you
If you recently left your province of residence or travelled abroad for a surgery or medical procedure due to long wait times in Canada, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
-
Ontario regions face ambulance pressures; province won't release offload delay data
Several Ontario municipalities say their paramedic services are under immense pressure, with worrying stretches of times during which no ambulances are available to respond to calls -- but the province doesn't track the problem.
Sci-Tech
-
Here's how AI is shaping the online dating world
Technology expert Sinead Bovell gives a rundown of what the future of online dating looks like with AI and potential red flags to look out for with this technology advancement.
-
Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft and other tech firms agree to AI safeguards set by the White House
Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft and other companies that are leading the development of artificial intelligence technology have agreed to meet a set of AI safeguards brokered by President Joe Biden's administration.
-
California Science Center starts complex process to display Space Shuttle Endeavour vertically
A highly technical process began Thursday in Los Angeles to put NASA's retired Space Shuttle Endeavour on permanent display in the vertical launch position complete with external tank and two solid rocket boosters.
Entertainment
-
Tony Bennett, masterful stylist of American musical standards, dies at 96
Tony Bennett, the eminent stylist and last of the great saloon singers whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as 'I Left My Heart In San Francisco' graced a decadeslong career, has died at 96.
-
'Barbenheimer' arrives as moviegoers flock to a Mattel-mushroom cloud double feature
After a feverish drumbeat propelled forward by a mushroom cloud of memes, the most anticipated day on the year's movie calendar finally arrived as 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' -- two movie opposites brought together by cross-marketing fate -- landed in theaters.
-
Movie reviews: 'Oppenheimer' is Nolan firing on all cylinders; the esoteric big, beating heart of 'Barbie'
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Oppenheimer,' 'Barbie' and 'Theater Camp'
Business
-
End in sight for B.C. port strike? New tentative deal reached, union says
Leadership for the union representing striking B.C. dockworkers is set to have an emergency meeting Friday to decide if they will send a proposed deal to members for a vote – which could end the uncertainty at the ports.
-
Luxury real estate markets in Canada saw divergent performance in the first half of 2023: report
The performance of Canada’s major luxury real estate markets diverged in the first half of 2023, as some cities experienced a surge in momentum while activity waned in others, according to a new report from Sotheby’s International Realty Canada.
-
New study highlights the gap between condo and house prices in major Canadian cities
As the average price of a home in Canada rises year-over-year, a new study is highlighting the growing gap between the cost of condominiums and houses in major Canadian cities. CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of houses and condos that are currently on the market, while comparing average prices between both property types.
Lifestyle
-
Montreal Scrabble champion picks up $10,000 prize at Las Vegas tournament
A Montreal Scrabble player picked up the top $10,000 prize at a Las Vegas tournament after a 'ferocious' best-of-five series on Wednesday.'I was somewhat in a state of shock,' said 29-year-old Joshua Sokol, who picked up the title in game five. 'I just was trying to contain myself, and to just finish the game.'
-
Toronto TikTok creator exposes shocking examples of Canadian shrinkflation
Neal Chauhan, a Toronto-based TikTok creator, is using the app to shine a light on 'shrinkflation,' or the covert, cost-cutting measures used by manufacturers to deceive consumers into thinking they’re getting a better deal than they are.
-
Flooded with sightseers, Europe's iconic churches struggle to accommodate both worship and tourism
A recent Saturday evening Mass at Sagrada Familia parish had all the hallmarks of a neighbourhood worship service, from prayers for ill and deceased members to name-day wishes for two congregants in the pews.
Sports
-
Ricciardo makes his return at the Hungarian GP where Alonso won his first race
Daniel Ricciardo celebrates his unexpected return to Formula One at the Hungarian Grand Prix, where fellow veteran Fernando Alonso won his first race 20 years ago.
-
Lionel Messi set to make his Inter Miami debut in Leagues Cup opener against Cruz Azul
Lionel Messi will play his first game with Inter Miami Friday night when the team takes on Cruz Azul in a Leagues Cup match at his new home stadium. Team officials say all tickets — about 21,000, in a newly expanded stadium — have been sold, though thousands were available for resale on secondary markets Friday morning.
-
Canada looks for positives after 0-0 draw with Nigeria in Women's World Cup opener
Canada was left looking for positives Friday in the wake of a scoreless draw with Nigeria in its opening match at the FIFA Women's World Cup.
Autos
-
Average new car price in Canada now tops $66K
At the height of the pandemic, many car dealerships had empty lots and customers waiting for orders as factories had to shut down due to supply chain issues and a shortage of microchips. Now, due to low inventory levels and a surge in demand, new and used car prices continue to rise.
-
Tesla recalling nearly 16,000 of its 2021-2023 Model S and Model X vehicles due to seat belt issue
Tesla is recalling nearly 16,000 of its 2021-2023 Model S and Model X vehicles because some front-row seat belts may not have been reconnected properly after being repaired.
-
GM issues recall over airbag shrapnel risk but doesn't have replacement parts
General Motors issued a safety recall over airbag inflators that can shoot shrapnel into drivers, but the automaker doesn't have replacement parts.