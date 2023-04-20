Will King Charles replace the Queen on Canada's currency? Here's what we know
Although it has been months since King Charles III assumed his new role as monarch, Canada has yet to update its currency to include images of the new sovereign.
Following her death on Sept. 8, the late Queen Elizabeth II continues to be featured on the $20 bill and Canadian coins. Having spent 70 years on the throne, she is Canada’s longest-reigning monarch.
While there is no legislation requiring Canada to feature the reigning monarch on its currency, doing so is a long-standing tradition. But as of now, a timeline for replacing images of the Queen on coins and bills remains unclear.
According to the Bank of Canada, which produces the country’s banknotes, it will be years before images of the King appear on the $20 bill. The current $20 banknote is intended to circulate for years to come, said Bank of Canada spokesperson Amelie Ferron-Craig.
“Once a new portrait subject has been selected, the banknote design process begins, and the banknote is ready to be issued a few years later,” Ferron-Craig told CTVNews.ca in an email on April 12.
In accordance with the Bank of Canada Act, the minster of finance is responsible for approving the portrait subject of new banknotes. The Bank of Canada has not received any kind of approval from the ministry regarding the design of a new $20 banknote, Ferron-Craig said.
When it comes to coinage, the Royal Canadian Mint is responsible for manufacturing and distributing Canada’s coins. The Mint’s senior manager of public affairs, Alex Reeves, said the federal government has jurisdiction over coin design, but directive on a new look involving the King’s effigy has not yet been issued. Until further notice, the Mint will continue to produce coins with images of Queen Elizabeth, Reeves said.
“We have a team and process in place to implement, in a timely manner, the government’s decision once it is announced,” Reeves told CTVNews.ca in an email on April 12.
CORONATION A ‘NATURAL OCCASION’ FOR CURRENCY UPDATES: EXPERT
CTV News royal commentator Richard Berthelsen says he expects the federal government to announce plans for new designs before the King’s coronation on May 6.
“There is a degree of public interest in knowing what the Canadian government is doing to commemorate the coronation and the start of the new reign,” Berthelsen told CTVNews.ca in a telephone interview on April 13. “The coronation would be a natural occasion when there might be announcements about some of these items.”
Any images of the King used in Canada will require his approval, Berthelsen said.
“It'll be imagery produced in Canada, we won't be using the British imagery,” Berthelsen said. “But it is always sent for the approval of the [monarch] before it is used, just as it is in the U.K.”
In the United Kingdom, the Bank of England has already revealed the new design of its banknotes featuring King Charles III. These notes include 5, 10, 20 and 50-pound bills. The King’s portrait will replace the existing images of Queen Elizabeth II, while the rest of each banknote’s design will remain the same.
The new notes will enter circulation by mid-2024, according to the Bank of England’s website. Bills featuring images of the late Queen will continue to circulate and are still considered legal tender.
Coinage with the King’s official effigy began circulating in December 2022, starting with the 50-pence coin and a commemorative 5-pound coin. According to the Royal Mint, the effigy was approved by King Charles himself. In keeping with tradition, the King’s portrait shows him looking to the left, the opposite direction of his mother’s portrait.
“Unlike the [United Kingdom’s] Royal Mint and the Bank of England, which seem to have a plan to transition quite quickly, we haven’t really seen that it Canada,” Berthelsen said. “The U.K. was a lot better prepared for this transition.”
Two new coins bearing official coinage portrait of King Charles III, on the left is the new 50-pence coin, and right is the new 5-pound commemorative coin, which will be among the first coins to bear the new King's head, during a press preview in London on Sept. 29, 2022. The likeness of the king was created by British sculptor Martin Jennings, and approved by the King. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
COULD NEW CURRENCY DESIGNS EXCLUDE KING CHARLES?
In February, Australia’s central bank said it will be removing images of the monarchy from its banknotes. According to a press release issued Feb. 2, the Reserve Bank of Australia will be updating the country’s $5 bill to include an Indigenous design instead of King Charles. The current $5 bill includes a portrait of the late Queen and is the only Australian banknote with a member of the Royal Family.
The central bank plans to consult with Indigenous groups about the new design, a process it says could take years to complete. Meanwhile, King Charles’ image is still expected to replace the late Queen’s portrait on coins that will enter circulation later this year.
Australian $5 notes are pictured in Sydney on Sept. 10, 2022. King Charles III won’t feature on Australia's new $5 bill, the nation's central bank announced on Feb. 2, 2023, signalling a phasing out of the monarchy from Australian bank notes, although he is still expected to feature on coins. (AP Photo/Mark Baker, File)
It’s still unclear whether the Canadian government will choose to do something similar, although it’s entirely possible, Berthelsen said.
Subjects of banknotes have varied throughout the decades, ranging from reigning monarchs and their family members to former Canadian prime ministers. In 2018, Canada launched a new $10 bill featuring Viola Desmond, a civil rights advocate from Nova Scotia. Desmond is the first woman outside the Royal Family to be featured on Canadian currency.
“They may choose to say, ‘We’re going to take advantage of this occasion and on the $20 bill, we’re going to move away from the current sovereign,’” Berthelsen said. “[Their philosophy] has kind of changed over the years, so there's no reason it can't change again.”
Keeping the late Queen on the $20 bill is another option, Berthelsen said. The government could decide to continue featuring Queen Elizabeth II “on a historic basis,” seeing as she is Canada’s longest-reigning sovereign.
“She's a historic figure now and we have other historic figures on banknotes, they’re not all living,” he said.
But when it comes to coinage, Canada maintains a long-standing tradition of updating effigies to represent the current sovereign, said Berthelsen. As a result, it’s likely the Royal Canadian Mint will update its coin design to include King Charles.
WHAT ABOUT A ROYAL PORTRAIT?
According to government protocol, portraits of the late Queen Elizabeth II will be replaced with those of King Charles III when a new portrait becomes available. These portraits will be printed and framed for use in Canadian government offices and institutions.
In an email to CTVNews.ca on April 13, Canadian Heritage said it reached out to Buckingham Palace requesting an official Canadian portrait of King Charles III shortly after the Queen’s death. The department is now “working on the production of an official Canadian portrait of The King and will release it as soon as it is available.”
This comes after the first official portrait of King Charles III was unveiled on March 29. The oil painting was commissioned by the Illustrated London News (ILN) and done by Alastair Balford.
The official Canadian portrait will likely show the King with the Canadian orders, decorations and medals he holds, Berthelsen said. The Canadian government also likely commissioned different versions of the portrait, including one of King Charles alone and another featuring the King alongside Queen Camilla.
With files from The Associated Press and The Canadian Press
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
-
LIVE @ 10:30 a.m. MT
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
SpaceX giant rocket explodes minutes after launch from Texas
SpaceX's giant new rocket exploded minutes after blasting off Thursday on it first test flight and crashed into the Gulf of Mexico.
Both union, government warn of major service disruptions as a result of strike
Canada's largest federal public-service union and Ottawa are both warning of likely service disruptions as nearly one-third of all federal workers remain on strike.
What to know about 'devastating' invasive strep
Countries across the globe are reporting a sustained spike in the number of invasive Group A streptococcus (iGAS) infections at a time when the season for strep infections should be winding down, and Canada is among them. Here's what we know about invasive Group A strep.
'Slow-moving' storm system bringing snow to parts of Canada
Three provinces are under warnings from Environment Canada on Thursday due to a 'slow-moving' low-pressure system bringing snow to some communities.
Leafy green: Here's why lettuce prices are headed higher
Canadians may notice a lack of leafy greens at grocery stores and restaurants, as lettuce prices spike and shortages loom.
Here's how much income is needed to buy a home in major Canadian cities
Although average home prices in most major cities have dropped over the last year, this doesn't mean residential properties have become more affordable for Canadians, new data shows. CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of homes currently on the market in Canada, and the minimum annual income needed to purchase property in these areas.
Regina couple says movers lost or damaged $100K worth of items including cremated remains
A Regina couple says their moving experience was a nightmare that left their belongings damaged, destroyed or missing.
Will King Charles replace the Queen on Canada's currency? Here's what we know
Months after King Charles III assumed his new role as monarch, Canada has yet to update its currency to include images of the new sovereign. Here's what we know about when and whether King Charles will replace Queen Elizabeth on Canadian coins and banknotes.
More than 50K sledgehammers recalled in Canada because the heads can detach 'unexpectedly during use'
Health Canada is recalling more than 50,000 sledgehammers after reports the head of the hammer can 'unexpectedly' detach during use, posing an injury risk.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
Parents who kill their own children often exhibit warning signs: experts
Experts say dangerous warning signs are missed in parents who could harm or kill their child. Up to 40 kids are killed this way each year in Canada. CTV W5 looks into why this is happening, and if there are ways to prevent it.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Mother claims non-speaking daughter was secluded, forcibly confined at N.B. school without her consent
CTV W5 investigates claims by parents who say seclusion and restraints are being used in schools on their children with disabilities, without their permission or knowledge.
Governments rush to stop invasive species, including feral boars, invading North America
CTV W5 investigates the war with wild pigs, a destructive invasive species that has spread throughout the world and now threatens to move into some Canadian cities.
W5 asbestos investigation triggers water testing in Alberta municipality
Medicine Hat, Alta. will begin testing for asbestos due to "community concerns" following a CTV W5 investigation that showed the presence of fibres in the tap water of two Canadian cities.
Company refuses to pay senior what it owes for seven years. Until W5 steps in
W5 Executive Producer Derek Miller highlights an example of a W5 mini investigation that never made it to air, but made a difference in someone's life nonetheless.
W5 INVESTIGATES | The Death Debate: why some welcome Canada's move to assisted dying for mental illness and others fear it
Some experts warn Canada is about to become the most liberal country in the world in allowing medical assistance in dying (MAiD) for people with mental disorders.
9 things to know about medical assistance in dying for mental illness
In Canada, Medical Assistance in Dying is changing. In 2023, people who have a mental disorder as their sole underlying medical condition will become eligible for an assisted death. Originally, that was scheduled to happen on March 17, but the government has asked for a delay. CTVNews.ca/W5 outlines 9 things you need to know about MAiD.
Largest art heist in Canadian history still a mystery after 50 years
CTV W5 investigates Canada’s largest art heist, 50 years after thieves snatched masterpieces from the walls of Montreal’s Museum of Fine Arts.
Toronto
-
Toronto doctor suspended after texting medical information to patient's ex-husband, daughter
A Toronto doctor has been barred from practicing until August after she was found to have sent private medical information to a patient’s former spouse, friends, and daughter over text and Facebook Messenger.
-
'We win or it's free' Toronto paralegal guilty in traffic ticket fixing scheme
A paralegal whose tagline was 'we win or it’s free' has been found guilty of obstructing justice and fraud under $5,000 for his involvement in a scheme to change legal records to make it look like he had won his cases even if his clients may have lost.
-
Toronto Pearson Airport placed in brief lockdown after 'security incident'
Toronto Pearson International Airport was placed in lockdown due to a security incident, the airport said Thursday.
Ottawa
-
Police investigating double homicide in eastern Ontario
Police are investigating a double homicide in the small eastern Ontario town of Chute-à-Blondeau, just east of Hawkesbury, Ont.
-
Massage therapist charged with sexual assault at Nordik Spa in Chelsea, Que.
A former massage therapist at a popular Chelsea, Que. spa has been charged with sexually assaulting a client, police said Thursday.
-
Both union, government warn of major service disruptions as a result of strike
Canada's largest federal public-service union and Ottawa are both warning of likely service disruptions as nearly one-third of all federal workers remain on strike.
Barrie
-
Ontario casinos could reopen this week after cyber attack
One day after Casino Rama Resort announced concert postponements this weekend due to a cyber attack, Gateway Casinos advised impacted Ontario locations would remain closed until at least Friday.
-
Fatal collision leads to temporary closure of Highway 400
Northbound traffic is at a standstill along Highway 400 in Bradford West Gwillimbury Wednesday evening following a serious collision.
-
Plans for Barrie artistic hub unveiled
Dozens of Barrie residents turned out Wednesday evening to the first of two public meetings focussed on bringing a new performing arts centre to the city.
Kitchener
-
New names selected for two WRDSB schools
Two more Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) schools are getting new names.
-
Kitchener court hears details of night Melinda Vasilije killed as trial begins
Nearly six years after Melinda Vasilije was found fatally stabbed in her Kitchener apartment, the trial of the man accused of killing her began Wednesday in a Kitchener courtroom.
-
Just Jeffs: Kitchener, Ont. gathering for men who share the same name
A special gathering was held in Kitchener, Ont. on Wednesday afternoon -- but there was one catch. Your name had to be Jeff.
London
-
High-ranking officials expected to be in St. Thomas Friday for Volkswagen announcement
An announcement is expected to be made in St. Thomas on Friday regarding the proposed Volkswagen battery plant. CTV News London has confirmed that high-ranking government officials from Ottawa and Ontario are expected to be in attendance.
-
Pellet gun recovered following heavy police presence in London, Ont.'s east end
UPDATED I A weapons investigation initiated in east London Wednesday afternoon which drew a heavy police presence was caused by a pellet gun, London police said.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | London police say one person has died after an early morning crash
One person has died after a crash involving a stolen vehicle in London, according to police. Around 2:20 a.m. on Wednesday, officers saw a stolen vehicle in the area of King Edward Avenue and Russell Avenue.
Windsor
-
$255 fine issued to LaSalle residents for feeding stray cats
Two LaSalle residents are facing a $255 fine for feeding stray cats.
-
CK police looking for theft suspect
Police in Chatham-Kent are hoping the public can help identify a person in relation to a theft investigation.
-
Toronto Pearson Airport placed in brief lockdown after 'security incident'
Toronto Pearson International Airport was placed in lockdown due to a security incident, the airport said Thursday.
Montreal
-
Quebec education minister issues directive banning religious practices in public schools
Education Minister Bernard Drainville formally banned all religious activities in schools, vocational training centres and adult education centres after issuing a directive early Wednesday evening.
-
Vape flavour ban will shutter 400 stores: Vaping Shops Alliance
A group of vaping shops says the abolition in three months of the right to market flavours for vaping products, as announced Wednesday by the Quebec government, will lead to the closure of 400 vaping shops in Quebec. Quebec Vaping Shops Alliance spokesperson David Lévesque said his industry represents more than $300 million in economic benefits and that the 400 independent shops employ more than 2,200 people.
-
Police investigating deadly shooting of Laval man
Laval police (SPL) officers are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Chomedey district. Police received a call shortly after 7 a.m. about gunshots on Havre Street near 83rd Avenue, just off the shores of the Riviere des Prairies.
Atlantic
-
PSAC strike: Maritimers feel impacts of federal strike
As 155,000 federal workers strike across Canada, Maritimers are feeling the effects.
-
Family of N.S. student murdered in drug deal deliver impact statements in court
A Nova Scotia judge heard victim impact statements today during a sentencing hearing for a former Halifax medical student who murdered a 22-year-old man during a drug deal.
-
Another New Brunswicker faces the loss of her family doctor
CTV News has learned that two family doctors are closing their practices in the Moncton area forcing more New Brunswickers to join the waitlist for a primary physician
Winnipeg
-
Main Street assault leaves man with fatal injuries; Winnipeg police investigating
The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating a homicide after a man died from life-altering injuries he sustained during an assault on Main Street earlier this month.
-
Heavy snow, poor driving conditions prompt school closures in Manitoba
With much of southern Manitoba expected to receive 10 to 20 centimetres of snow on Thursday, a number of schools have closed for the day due to the wintry weather and poor driving conditions.
-
Fire at Winnipeg rooming house sends two to hospital
Two people were taken to the hospital on Thursday morning following a fire at a rooming house in Winnipeg.
Calgary
-
'Whatever it takes': Calgary's public service workers continue strike action
A large gathering will be in front of Calgary's Harry Hays building as a countrywide strike by government workers enters Day 2.
-
'Reckless': Alberta judge fines B.C. man $6,000 for catching trout in national park
An Alberta judge fined a B.C. man $6,000 Wednesday for illegally catching eight cutthroat trout in Banff National Park as part of a YouTube survival challenge nearly four years ago.
-
SpaceX giant rocket explodes minutes after launch from Texas
SpaceX's giant new rocket exploded minutes after blasting off Thursday on it first test flight and crashed into the Gulf of Mexico.
Edmonton
-
Ukrainian newcomer stabbed at Edmonton bus stop no longer in ICU, wife says
Ivan Pylypchuk was finally getting used to his new early-morning routine commuting to his job at a construction company, which the Ukrainian newcomer joined two days after moving to Canada with his wife and daughter.
-
LIVE @ 10:30 a.m. MT
LIVE @ 10:30 a.m. MT | Regimental funeral to be held Thursday for Alberta RCMP officer
A regimental funeral will be held on Thursday for Const. Harvinder Singh Dhami.
-
Oilers edge Kings 4-2 to draw even in first-round playoff series
Klim Kostin scored the third-period game-winner for the Edmonton Oilers in a 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday to even their first-round playoff series at a win apiece.
Vancouver
-
Remembering Ethan Bespflug: Celebration of life for 17-year-old bus stabbing victim to be held in Surrey
A 17-year-old boy who was stabbed to death on a Surrey bus is being honoured at a celebration of life on Thursday.
-
Some U.S. cities may offer model to ease Canada transit violence: experts
As Canadian cities look for ways to combat violence on public transit, experts say strategies south of the border that combine law enforcement, social supports and community engagement could offer new solutions.
-
B.C. real estate agent fined $35K for failing to ensure clients knew about special levy before condo purchase
The real estate agent for a downsizing B.C. couple who were shocked to learn that their new home came with a more-than-$60,000 special levy has agreed to face discipline for misconduct.
Politics
-
Liberals' grocery rebate bill fast-tracked through House with all-party backing
In a rare showing of all-party support, the federal government's bill to enact the one-time so-called grocery rebate and roll out $2 billion in urgent health-care funding to the provinces and territories passed all stages in the House of Commons on Wednesday.
-
Minister's sister-in-law steps down as ethics watchdog after committee launches probe
The sister-in-law of a Liberal cabinet minister has stepped down as the interim ethics commissioner a day after a House of Commons committee agreed to investigate her appointment.
-
MPs tout supply management as fix for poor countries, aim to shelter from trade deals
Members of Parliament are rallying to bolster Canada's system of protecting dairy and poultry prices amid trade deals, and suggest developing countries do the same.
Health
-
UNICEF: 12.7 million children in Africa missed vaccinations due to pandemic disruptions
Nearly 13 million children missed one or more vaccinations in Africa between 2019 and 2021 because of the disruptive impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving the continent vulnerable to even more outbreaks of disease and facing a "child survival crisis," a new report from UNICEF said Thursday.
-
U.S. Supreme Court extends access to abortion pill to Friday
The U.S. Supreme Court is leaving women's access to a widely used abortion pill untouched until at least Friday, while the justices consider whether to allow restrictions on the drug mifepristone to take effect.
-
Is it a cold or seasonal allergies? How to tell the difference between symptoms
Allergy season is in full force, but you may also be experiencing symptoms that feel like a spring cold. A doctor explains how to differentiate the symptoms.
Sci-Tech
-
Canadians can expect fast, bright Lyrids meteors this weekend
One of the oldest known meteor showers will peak this weekend, with Canadians and others in the Northern Hemisphere expected to get some of the best views.
-
'Awesome' solar eclipse wows viewers in Australia, Indonesia
Under a cloudless sky, 20,000 eclipse chasers crowded a tiny outpost to watch a rare solar eclipse plunge part of Australia's northwest coast into brief midday darkness Thursday while temporarily cooling the tropical heat.
-
T. rex skeleton sells for more than US$5M at Zurich auction
Nearly 300 Tyrannosaurus rex bones that were dug up from three sites in the United States and assembled into a single skeleton sold Tuesday at an auction in Switzerland for 4.8 million francs (US$5.3 million), below the expected price.
Entertainment
-
Woody Harrelson confirms Matthew McConaughey might be his brother
Woody Harrelson has confirmed Matthew McConaughey's claim that they might be brothers, saying "there is some veracity to that thought," during an appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."
-
Frank Ocean pulls out of Coachella weekend 2 due to injury
Frank Ocean 'will not be performing' at the Coachella music festival's second weekend, a representative for the singer shared with CNN via a statement on Wednesday.
-
'Rust' movie reboots after Alec Baldwin shooting
Filming on the Western movie 'Rust' could resume this week in Montana, the production company said Wednesday, in the aftermath of the fatal shooting of a cinematographer during a rehearsal with actor Alec Baldwin on the original production in New Mexico.
Business
-
PSAC strike could have domino effect for unionized workers: labour experts
If the current strike by thousands of public sector workers is successful, it could have a domino effect for unionized workers in other industries, labour experts said.
-
Tesla shares sink as Musk's sales push by price cuts hurts margins
Tesla Inc's shares sank more than 6.8 per cent on Thursday and dragged down other automakers after Chief Executive Elon Musk signalled the electric-vehicle maker will keep cutting prices to drum up demand even after taking a big hit to margins.
-
Boy Scouts of America will begin to compensate sexual abuse victims from US$2.4 billion trust
The Boy Scouts of America will begin to distribute compensation to thousands of victims of sexual abuse after emerging from bankruptcy Wednesday, the organization announced.
Lifestyle
-
'5 years ago, there was no hope.' Now, an artist uses TikTok to raise awareness of a 'life-changing' vision treatment
A young Ontario man who used his creative talents and the power of social media to advocate for the blind community is now recovering after being among the first in his province to receive a rare and expensive gene therapy to help his vision loss.
-
Family travel in Canada is up more than 50 per cent on Airbnb
A new report from Airbnb suggests family travel in Canada increased by more than 50 per cent in 2022 compared to pre-pandemic levels.
-
Texan princess evicted from Rome villa, Caravaggio stays
A Texas-born princess piled her four yapping bichon frise dogs into a taxi Thursday after being evicted, following a bitter inheritance dispute, from a historic villa in Rome that contains the only known ceiling painted by Caravaggio.
Sports
-
Hall of Famer LB Dave Wilcox dies at age 80
Hall of Fame linebacker Dave Wilcox, who made the Pro Bowl seven times in his 11 seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, has died. He was 80.
-
Oakland A's purchase land for new stadium in Las Vegas
The Oakland Athletics have signed a binding agreement to purchase land for a new retractable roof ballpark in Las Vegas after being unable to build a new venue in the Bay Area.
-
Maradona's medical team on trial in former great's death
Eight health care professionals will stand trial in the death of soccer great Diego Maradona in 2020, an Argentine court has ruled.
Autos
-
Schumacher's family plans legal action over fake AI interview
The family of Formula One great Michael Schumacher plans to take legal action against a German magazine for publishing what it claimed to be an artificial intelligence-generated interview with Schumacher.
-
Tesla shares sink as Musk's sales push by price cuts hurts margins
Tesla Inc's shares sank more than 6.8 per cent on Thursday and dragged down other automakers after Chief Executive Elon Musk signalled the electric-vehicle maker will keep cutting prices to drum up demand even after taking a big hit to margins.
-
Michelin recalls tires that don't have enough snow traction
Michelin is recalling more than 542,000 light truck tires in the U.S. because they don't have enough traction to work in all snowy conditions.