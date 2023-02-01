Australia is removing monarchy from its bank notes

Australian $5 notes are pictured in Sydney on Sept. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Mark Baker, File) Australian $5 notes are pictured in Sydney on Sept. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Mark Baker, File)

Australia is removing monarchy from its bank notes

Australia is removing the monarchy from its bank notes. The nation's new $5 bill will feature an Indigenous design rather than an image of King Charles III. But the king is still expected to appear on coins that currently bear the image of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

