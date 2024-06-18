Should governments legislate 'bubble zones' around places of worship? Some say yes

Representatives of Muslim and Jewish community groups say it's time for governments to consider legislating extra protections around places of worship, schools and daycares.

Richard Marceau of the Canadian Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs says the federal Liberals already have a "blueprint" for how it could work.

He pointed to legislation the Liberals introduced in 2021 that criminalized the intimidation of health-care workers and people seeking health services like COVID-19 vaccinations.

Shaila Carter, who co-chairs the Canadian Interfaith Conversation and works with Islamic Relief Canada, is echoing those comments, saying many Muslims feel targeted.

Police across Canada have been reporting an increase in hate crimes at synagogues, Jewish community centres, schools and mosques since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war.

Justice Minister Arif Virani's office has not yet responded to a request for comment.

