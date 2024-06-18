Should governments legislate 'bubble zones' around places of worship? Some say yes

Strange monolith pops up in Nevada desert
Jutting out of the rocks in a remote mountain range near Las Vegas, the strange monolith imitates the vast desert landscape surrounding the mountain peak where it has been erected.
Representatives of Muslim and Jewish community groups say it's time for governments to consider legislating extra protections around places of worship, schools and daycares.
Richard Marceau of the Canadian Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs says the federal Liberals already have a "blueprint" for how it could work.
He pointed to legislation the Liberals introduced in 2021 that criminalized the intimidation of health-care workers and people seeking health services like COVID-19 vaccinations.
Shaila Carter, who co-chairs the Canadian Interfaith Conversation and works with Islamic Relief Canada, is echoing those comments, saying many Muslims feel targeted.
Police across Canada have been reporting an increase in hate crimes at synagogues, Jewish community centres, schools and mosques since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war.
Justice Minister Arif Virani's office has not yet responded to a request for comment.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 18, 2024
A former Saskatchewan Mountie who shot and killed his lover has been handed an 11 year sentence.
Police say an arrest has been made in connection with the attempted stabbing of a man who confronted a suspect who was driving dangerously in Scarborough over the weekend.
A video of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shouting 'slava Ukraini' — which translates to 'glory to Ukraine' — during a photo opportunity with dozens of other world leaders has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times online.
The clock is ticking for families looking to take advantage of the interim Canada Dental Benefit (CDB). The second and final application period closes on June 30, offering up to $650 per child for essential dental care expenses for up to two years.
J.J. Rice, a United States-born kitefoiler who was hopeful of one day competing for Tonga at an Olympics, has died in a diving accident at the age of 18.
LCBO employees will be in a legal position to strike on July 5, according to its union.
A seniors home in Montreal's West Island will have to shuttle most of its residents to nearby shopping centres to stay cool in the middle of a blistering heat wave after Hydro-Quebec refused to postpone a planned power outage in the area.
According to local forecasts, extreme heat wave warnings are in effect for eastern Canada, with temperatures feeling as warm as low 40s.
A major British Columbia shipbuilding company, which builds and services vessels for the Royal Canadian Navy, has been fined more than $700,000 after a worker suffered carbon monoxide poisoning at the company's Victoria shipyard.
Police on Vancouver Island are warning fans about a “Swiftie swindle” scamming Taylor Swift fans out of their money with fraudulent ticket sales on social media.
A new renal hemodialysis unit will be built at Surrey Memorial Hospital, officials announced Tuesday.
Almost 24 hours after a triple fatal shooting inside an office space in Toronto's North York neighbourhood, police are still on scene investigating how this crime unfolded and new details have surfaced about the victims.
One person has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in downtown Toronto.
Now that repairs are complete on a catastrophic water main break in Calgary and work is underway on multiple other locations, Calgary's mayor says a third-party review will be launched into what happened.
With the complete transition of the Genesee Generating Station southwest of Edmonton to natural gas, Alberta is done using coal to make power.
Trial began Tuesday for one of the two teenage brothers charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of an 18 year old in the southeast community of Copperfield in September.
A water main break right outside CHEO has forced the hospital to cancel elective surgeries and some clinic visits for the day Tuesday because its access to water has been disrupted, cutting off drinking water and air conditioning.
Your garbage may be on display for your neighbours and waste collectors in the future through clear garbage bags, if Ottawa's new three-bag limit is not effective in reducing the amount of waste heading to landfills.
The outcome of traffic stops in the city of Ottawa in the last 10 years show Black and Middle Eastern drivers were more likely to be pulled over, but also more likely to be released without charges, suggesting a possible pattern of racial bias, according to the results of a major report on Ottawa police traffic stops.
A seniors home in Montreal's West Island will have to shuttle most of its residents to nearby shopping centres to stay cool in the middle of a blistering heat wave after Hydro-Quebec refused to postpone a planned power outage in the area.
With a heat wave sweeping the Greater Montreal area this week, the Montreal Children's Hospital is reminding parents and guardians that it is never acceptable to leave a child in a car.
McGill University says it is ending negotiations with pro-Palestinian activists who are occupying the lower field of its downtown Montreal campus.
A road trip for a father and daughter that began as a nightmare quickly turned into a dream come true for the pair thanks to a couple of generous Oilers fans.
A report of a suspicious vehicle last week led mounties to a man in possession of stolen goods and suspected drugs.
Environment Canada has placed the entirety of the Maritimes under heat warnings as of Tuesday afternoon.
A Lower Sackville, N.S., man is facing several charges for allegedly driving more than 80 km/h over the posted speed limit while impaired last week.
The Nova Scotia RCMP says an elderly man has died following a head-on collision in James River on Monday morning.
New data from the Winnipeg Police Service's 2023 statistical report shows total crimes in the city were down compared to 2022; however, violent crimes are on the rise.
Two security guards at the Osborne Village Shoppers Drug Mart were assaulted during a robbery that caused thousands of dollars in damage and hundreds of dollars in cosmetics were stolen.
A steady stream of rain didn't dampen spirits Tuesday morning as Winnipeg's first Krispy Kreme opened its doors.
Members of the Moose Jaw Police Service (MJPS) were busy last week during a two day enforcement blitz that focused on everything from speeding to impaired driving.
A steer auctioned off on behalf a Saskatchewan teenager with a rare neurological disorder has raised more than $50,000 for an MRI project in his hometown.
A 53-year-old man from Melville is dead after the motorcycle he was driving collided with a deer west of Stockholm, Sask.
A new device in Brantford, Ont. is providing people with low-barrier access to harm reduction supplies.
Robbers smashed through the front door of an Elmira jewelry store on Tuesday. Police are now looking for two suspects.
A North Battleford fire investigator discovered human remains inside a home that was destroyed in a fire on Saturday.
A Saskatoon high school student brought home some hardware from a national science competition, and she’s just getting warmed up.
The owner of a northern Ontario campground continues the cleanup after a powerful storm swept through the region last Thursday prompting severe weather and tornado warnings.
The provincial government has signed agreements with First Nations near the Ring of Fire area in northwestern Ontario to provide funding for highway infrastructure, skills training and other projects.
After being found guilty nine months ago, the man involved in the 2019 hit and run of Tristan Roby has been sentenced.
Officers recently stopped a driver on Highway 6 in South Bruce Peninsula for traveling over 160 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone.
Stratford Police have been busy this month with four significant drug and property seizures.
The province's Independent Electricity System Operator, which manages the electricity grid in Ontario, said megawatt usage is hitting peak levels.
A widespread community power outage in Orillia is impacting several services on Tuesday.
A woman accused alongside several men in a human and drug trafficking investigation in Simcoe County hopes to be granted bail.
Windsor police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect after a $2,200 pharmacy theft.
A Windsor police officer has been awarded the 2023 Ontario Medal for Police Bravery after helping save a man in a fiery crash.
British Columbia's worker safety agency is moving to address "gaps" in construction crane safety after recent accidents, including fatalities.
A construction worker died in a workplace incident in Kelowna on Friday, authorities have confirmed.
Many parts of B.C. will see several days of sun this week after some regions experienced record-breaking low temperatures over the weekend.
A hunter was attacked by a black bear near Summerland, B.C., this week after he shot and wounded the animal.
Lethbridge police are investigating reports of a cougar near a residential community on Tuesday morning.
Pharmacies in southern Alberta were as busy as ever this spring, with many people seeking allergy relief in April and May.
This Sunday is Father’s Day and the City of Lethbridge is helping those honour the memory of loved ones.
To address community concerns surrounding safety in downtown Sault Ste. Marie, police are opening a new station in the area.
Infant music classes are taking off, especially in Newfoundland, where demand is forcing one small business to boom.
Princess Anne will be in Newfoundland and Labrador next month to mark the 100th anniversary of the unveiling of the National War Memorial in St. John's.
A Federal Court judge has dismissed a bid by Labrador's Innu Nation to throw out an agreement involving the NunatuKavut Community Council, but both groups claim the ruling is a win.
Space data is being used to monitor and protect endangered North Atlantic right whales in Canadian waters.
Josh MacDonald and his family hosted a fundraising game for Arthritis Society Canada at the Sydney River Elementary gymnasium on Friday.
A Grade 12 student in Waterloo, Ont. is getting international recognition for a 3D animated film she created.
A military jet that has been stored for over a decade at the Regina’s airport may soon fly again and help with future rocket development.
For some, living on the moon is an idea that is truly out of this world. But for others, it’s a concept edging closer to reality.
Halifax chef Lauren Marshall was working in the Bahamas on a special event in February when she fainted and fell from a golf cart, hitting the back of her head.
The thunderstorm that hit Ottawa Thursday evening was accompanied by heavy rain and lightning that struck a house in Orléans.
Canadian and U.S. ironworkers shook hands across the border as the Gordie Howe bridge deck officially becomes an international crossing.
With just a few days standing between MPs and summertime in their ridings, the pressure is on the federal Liberals clear their legislative priority list. Meanwhile, the Conservatives are pushing for House of Commons committees to keep working through the summer.
A future Conservative government would continue to support a ban on the use of replacement workers at federally regulated workplaces during a strike, leader Pierre Poilievre's office said Tuesday.
Quebec is has more private doctors than any other province in the country -- why are so many choosing to practice outside the public system?
'Don't let the bastards wear you down.' That phrase, instilled in Dr. Anthony Fauci as a student at a Jesuit-run school might as well be the motto of his professional life.
A drift bottle cast off from Machias Seal Island in the Bay of Fundy in the 1960s recently washed up near Boston.
The federal government is dodging questions about whether artificial intelligence companies should be paying Canadian news publishers for content their chatbots are openly using.
Justin Timberlake was arraigned on one count of driving while intoxicated and released from police custody in New York, according to his attorney.
Canadian pop superstar says living with stiff person syndrome was a battle, though she didn't feel alone.
Gordon Ramsay says he’s grateful to be alive but shaken after a recent cycling accident in Connecticut.
WestJet mechanics say they are poised to walk off the job early as Thursday night after serving the airline with a 72-hour strike notice yesterday.
Experts say workers should regularly check that they’re taking advantage of vacation time and other benefits, lest they leave money on the table.
Nvidia became the world's most valuable company on Tuesday, dethroning tech heavyweight Microsoft as its high-end processors play a central role in a race to dominate a surge in artificial intelligence technology.
With parents, lawmakers and experts increasingly concerned about the health and safety of kids using social media and excessive screen time, a U.S. company says it has a solution: a 'kid-safe smartphone.'
The Trooping the Colour marked the first public outing this year for the Princess of Wales, who has not been seen at any official royal engagements since December 2023. We now know that was due to abdominal surgery and preventive chemotherapy, with no return to public life anytime soon. But the Princess of Wales chose this occasion to soft launch her return to royal life, and it was eagerly anticipated.
J.J. Rice, a United States-born kitefoiler who was hopeful of one day competing for Tonga at an Olympics, has died in a diving accident at the age of 18.
Jake Paul will square off against former UFC fighter and now bare-knuckle boxer 'Platinum' Mike Perry in an eight-round cruiserweight bout on July 20 in Tampa, Fla.
There remains zero margin for error for the Edmonton Oilers.
Stellantis is recalling nearly 1.2 million vehicles in the U.S. and Canada to fix a software glitch that can disable the rearview cameras.
In the face of pervasive auto theft in Toronto, some residents are looking to retractable bollards to stand between their vehicle and potential thieves.
Chrome’s century-long reign as that added bit of flash and glamour on new cars may be coming to an end. For least one major auto maker, environmental and serious health concerns are outweighing its aesthetic appeal.
