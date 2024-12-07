'Shameful': Monument honouring fallen soldiers included names of living veterans

Veterans are asking for answers after discovering that two sculptures in Ontario honouring fallen soldiers include the names of many people who are very much alive.

Among the names is Helene Le Scelleur, a former captain who served in Afghanistan and Bosnia.

“I am here, I am alive,” she said from her home in Piedmont, Que.

Le Scelleur says she first learned about the sculptures, which are installed outside two Ontario OnRoute service centres, from another veteran whose name is also included. She says of the 67 people honoured, only about 20 died while in service. General Romeo Dallaire is also among the names. The decorated general celebrated his 78th birthday in June.

“I am so torn inside,” Le Scelleur says. “I lost two people in Afghanistan who were under my command, and they are not on that plaque.”

The plaque, located outside a highway service centre, has since been removed. (Source: Zachary McGibbon/Quinte News)

The sculptures are called “Presence in Absence” and were installed as part of the Highway of Heroes Tree Campaign, which planted 2.5 million trees along Highway 401 in honour of Canadian troops. The bronze sculptures include silhouettes of a “handful of the heroic Canadian Armed Forces members who paid the ultimate sacrifice,” according to the description on the organization’s website.

Trees for Life, which ran the Highway of Heroes Tree Campaign, raised millions of dollars from private sponsors and all levels of government to support the project. Veterans Affairs Canada also donated approximately $3 million, but in a statement says none of that money went to the sculptures.

“The specific installation was not funded by VAC,” the statement reads. “VAC was not asked to validate the list of names featured on the memorial.”

Reached by email, the executive director of Trees for Life says he is working to fix the issue. He says the plaques with the names have been removed and the individuals and families affected are being contacted.

“While I did not personally have a hand in selecting each name that was included, I did sign off on it, so any lack of due diligence performed falls squarely on me and only me,” Mike Hurley said in an email. “As such I see this issue as a major personal priority of mine to get rectified.”

Le Scelleur says the whole situation has been deeply upsetting to her, other veterans and the families of those who did die while in service to their country.

Helene Le Scelleur says she was appalled to learn that her name was listed on a plaque honouring fallen soldiers. (Image courtesy: Helene Le Scelleur)

“My heart goes with all those families,” she says. “Those real names deserve to be recognized. I feel really sorry for them because it is dishonouring the names of those people and their families who paid the ultimate sacrifice.”

While the plaques have been removed, it’s not clear what will happen to the sculptures. Veterans Affairs Canada says it is in touch with Trees for Life to determine the best course of action, which could include removing the sculptures entirely.