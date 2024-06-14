Canada

    • Princess Anne to visit Newfoundland for 100th anniversary of National War Memorial

    Princess Anne meets Ghurka soldiers after a commemoration service at the Bayeux cemetery on the 80th anniversary of D-Day in Bayeux, France, Wednesday, June 5, 2024.(AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Princess Anne meets Ghurka soldiers after a commemoration service at the Bayeux cemetery on the 80th anniversary of D-Day in Bayeux, France, Wednesday, June 5, 2024.(AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
    Share
    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -

    Princess Anne will be in Newfoundland and Labrador next month to mark the 100th anniversary of the unveiling of the National War Memorial in St. John's.

    The July 1 anniversary will be particularly poignant, as the remains of an unidentified First World War soldier from what was then known as the Dominion of Newfoundland, will be entombed on the plateau of the memorial.

    More than 12,000 people from the dominion served in various branches during the First World War; about 1,700 of them were killed, and more than 800 have no known grave.

    The remains of the Unknown Soldier were returned from France last month and they will be laid to rest at a refurbished memorial site representing deceased Newfoundlanders and Labradorians from all branches of service who have no known grave.

    Princess Anne, the sister of King Charles, is the colonel in chief of the Royal Newfoundland Regiment and president of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission.

    Her July 1 visit also coincides with the province's 75th anniversary of joining Canada.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 14, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Local Spotlight

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News