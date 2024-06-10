People in these provinces are more likely to have used a food bank in the past few months: survey

Summer travel: Threats of terrorism spark warnings for some European destinations
With the summer travel season approaching, the government of Canada has issued advisories or warnings for Canadians who are heading to certain destinations.
One in five Canadians say they or someone they know used a food bank within the past 12 months, a new survey shows.
Conducted by Nanos Research for CTV News over late May and early June, the survey of more than 1,000 Canadians found that, while only two per cent of respondents said they visited a food bank for help, close to twice as many knew of a family member who did, and more than 10 per cent said they had a friend or acquaintance who received assistance.
The proportions held relatively stable from the previous month, with the number of respondents who had no connection to food bank use rising slightly to 72 from 70 per cent. Close to 12 per cent in both surveys said they were unsure.
Respondents in British Columbia and the Atlantic region, those aged 35 to 54 and women were more likely to say they or someone they knew visited a food bank, they were unsure or preferred not to say.
At roughly 78 per cent each, Quebec residents and those over the age of 55 were the most likely to declare they had no connection to food bank use.
As grocery prices continue to rise in recent years, food insecurity has been top of mind for many Canadians, a source of pain in the fight over inflation, which seems to have impacted nearly every aspect of people's pocketbooks.
Asked how rising food prices had impacted their routine in the past month, a majority of respondents said they sought out less expensive foods, with another 29 per cent indicating they stockpiled food products to safeguard against additional cost. Another one in five said they were eating less food altogether, and 28 per cent said that affordability changes had not brought any impact on their household's recent food habits.
Nearly two in three respondents to the survey said they felt not enough was being done to support those unable to access enough affordable, nutritious food in Canada, and another 16 per cent said they were unsure.
That proportion was consistent across the country by region and various age groups, ranging roughly between 63 and 67 per cent. Women were more likely than men to say they felt not enough was being done.
As for their own personal contributions to support efforts, 40 per cent of those surveyed said they had donated either money or goods to a food bank, while another 18 per cent said they had given directly to a close friend or family member, and a further 14 per cent reported they had loaned money to a loved one.
Three per cent of respondents reported volunteering their time to a food bank.
On behalf of CTV News, Nanos Research conducted an RDD dual-frame survey, online and over the phone, with a random sample size of 1,043 Canadian adults. The survey was conducted between May 31 and June 2, 2024, and carries a margin for error of plus or minus three percentage points, 19 times out of 20.
The Liberals support an effort to expand the scope of the foreign interference inquiry so it can investigate allegations against MPs, Democratic Institutions Minister Dominic LeBlanc said Monday.
A military plane carrying Malawi's vice-president and nine others went missing Monday and a search is underway, the president's office said.
Chrystia Freeland presented her promised capital gains proposal to Parliament on Monday, setting the stage for a key vote as the Liberals try to wedge the Conservatives on the contentious tax proposal.
Kia is set to recall more than 20,000 Telluride SUVs in Canada over a fire risk caused by a faulty front seat adjustment knob.
The Transportation Safety Board is investigating a serious incident after a Harbour Air float plane and a recreational boat collided in Vancouver's Coal Harbour.
The second full week of June is off to a chilly start with wet, cloudy conditions forecast for most of Canada.
The UN Security Council on Monday approved its first resolution endorsing a ceasefire plan aimed at ending the eight-month war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.
Pop megastar Billie Eilish has revealed how she was ghosted by an old friend, and opened up about the loneliness of fame.
Ten people have been displaced after a fire was intentionally set at a single-room occupancy building in Vancouver Monday morning, according to officials.
One-in-three British Columbians are seriously considering leaving the province for more affordable housing, according to a new survey.
Mounties in Kelowna are investigating the attempted sexual assault of a woman on a walking trail over the weekend.
The four-alarm fire ripped through the national historic site on Sunday morning, destroying unique Group of Seven murals inside.
The father of a young man shot dead in their family’s Mississauga restaurant in 2021 described on the stand how he pursued the shooter even though he had also just been shot in the chest.
The man charged with killing a woman by lighting her on fire on a TTC bus two years ago admitted to causing her death, but should not be found criminally responsible due a diagnosis of schizophrenia, prosecutors and defence counsel argued at the outset of his trial in Toronto.
As Calgary continues to deal with a water crisis amid a critical water main break, many people may be confused about what they can and cannot do, and how they can help conserve water.
Calgary police say although an autopsy has been completed, they're still unsure what killed a man in the community of Crescent Heights last week.
The union that represents workers at a Cargill plant in Calgary says it has "made history" with a vote that could see them walk off the job in the coming weeks.
Ottawa police say emergency crews received a 911 call just before 7 p.m. Sunday about a child, 'possibly drowning,' at the Carp River Conservation Area in Ottawa's west end.
The National Capital Commission says there was "high levels of satisfaction and public support" for its active transportation program last summer, but newly released documents show hundreds of negative complaints about the closure of Queen Elizabeth Driveway and the parkways and traffic congestion in Ottawa and Gatineau.
A Gatineau mother is sharing her 8-year-old son’s story after he was struck by an impaired driver six months ago, and is still trying to rebuild his life.
A fire safety worker has been suspended following the controversial closing of terraces during Grand Prix weekend in Montreal.
A Laval woman is facing eviction because of her dog as she faces a long journey to try and get the animal certified. Lisa Smith suffers from ankylosing spondylitis, a condition that causes spinal inflammation. She said she wouldn't be able to function without her dog, Kenya.
Quebec Premier Francois Legault says Ottawa is offering $750 million to help pay for a surge in temporary immigrants to the province. Legault had been asking Ottawa for $1 billion to cover costs incurred from 2021 to 2023.
Shania Twain and Our Lady Peace will give free concerts in Edmonton this week in celebration of the Oilers' Stanley Cup run.
A pedestrian is dead after a crash in central Edmonton on Sunday night.
Kris Knoblauch is tinkering again. The Edmonton Oilers head coach is making at least one lineup change for Monday's Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers, adding defenceman Vincent Desharnais to the lineup at the expense of Cody Ceci.
A 76-year-old Cole Harbour, N.S., man has been charged with murder following a homicide investigation on Sunday afternoon.
A New Brunswick RCMP officer is facing criminal offence charges.
48-year-old Marie Leask went on a discovery to find her true roots and dug up an extensive family tree that she never knew existed.
Dozens of demonstrators briefly shut down the intersection outside the Manitoba Law Courts Monday, following final submissions in the trial of admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki.
The family of 61-year-old cyclist who was killed in a hit-and-run last week is speaking out, saying they want him to be remembered for how he lived, not just how he died.
Admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki’s defence lawyers have argued the accused had a history of schizophrenic delusions culminating in ‘catastrophic circumstances,’ while Crown prosecutors say the killings of four vulnerable Indigenous women were driven by Skibicki’s racist views and deviant sexual urges.
We might be well into June, but several Saskatchewan communities recorded sub-zero temperatures on Sunday, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).
A simple traffic stop in Regina led to a number of arrests after multiple guns were discovered in a vehicle.
Saskatchewan teachers are once again imposing "work to rule" job action across the province starting on Monday. That means teachers will arrive at schools 15 minutes before the start of the school day and leave no later than 15 minutes after the day.
A Kitchener man has been arrested after people living at a Kitchener townhouse complex were jolted awake by the sound of gunshots.
Plastic coyotes, set up in April around Waterloo Park to scare off geese, have now been missing for more than a month.
Tonight is Game 2 of the Stanley Cup finals and the City of Waterloo is throwing a viewing party.
A 42-year-old man is recovering from a gunshot wound following a shooting near St. Paul’s Hospital early Monday morning.
Two 26-year-olds, a man and woman, were arrested after a scuffle with bike police along the river on Saturday.
Saskatoon police are looking for a suspect who tried to abduct a 75-year-old woman from a campground while threatening her at knifepoint and stealing her truck.
More charges have been laid against the 21-year-old North Bay man charged with attempted murder in a shooting last week in the Birch Haven area after police searched a local home.
Northern Ontario School of Medicine University in Sudbury opened the new Gilles Arcand Centre for Health Equity to improve outcomes in the region.
A 50-year-old male driving a four-wheeler on Manitoulin Island was sent to hospital with minor injuries after a crash involving a car Friday afternoon, police say.
The first spring convocation ceremony was held inside Western University’s Alumni Hall Monday morning.
The London Police Service is on the lookout for an arson suspect following a fire in the Wateroak Drive area.
Ontario Solicitor General Michael Kerzner has announced 630 new beds at correctional facilities across the province, including the Elgin Middlesex Detention Centre.
An 18-year-old woman was charged after running across a street and being struck by an oncoming police vehicle in Barrie over the weekend.
A Toronto man accused of a violent assault at a Wasaga Beach trailer park two years ago has been found not guilty.
A retired teacher out of York Region convicted of historical crimes involving elementary school students will not spend time behind bars.
The union representing more than 9,000 Canada Border Services Agency employees says workers are set to strike on Friday if a deal is not reached with the federal government by then.
The Windsor Police Arson Unit has deemed a residential fire in east Windsor suspicious and has launched an investigation.
Peter Berry, while commending the city for installing a larger fence, asked councillors to close the western portion of the beach indefinitely.
The wildfire that forced 4,700 people to leave their homes in Fort Nelson, B.C., is now listed as under control.
Ten suspected money mules who investigators believe transferred funds on behalf of criminals were hand-delivered warnings last month as officials aim to crack down on investment fraud.
Visibility was excellent on a clear sunny Saturday in Vancouver’s Coal Harbour, when a SeaBus captain spotted a float plane lying awkwardly in the water.
Mounties in Penticton, B.C., say an elderly woman was assaulted while stepping off of a transit bus last week.
Firefighters made quick work of a brushfire at a farm in Okanagan Falls, B.C., on Saturday afternoon.
The former bookkeeper for a Kelowna, B.C.-based company has been handed a six-year prison sentence for defrauding more than $1 million from her employer.
A stabbed man was brought to hospital by his friends early Saturday morning in Lethbridge, Alta.
Lethbridge police have laid charges in connection with a stabbing that sent a man to hospital over the weekend.
Shannon Phillips, the MLA for Lethbridge-West, is stepping down on Monday, officials confirmed to CTV News.
The body of a 25-year-old American man has been found after two canoes capsized in northwestern Ontario last week, provincial police say.
The government of Newfoundland and Labrador is launching a disability benefit that will top up the federal government's recently announced aid program.
A thick and heavy fog has been laying siege to the skies over St. John’s, and drawing a heavy toll from some airplane passengers who’ve seen their travel plans pummelled with no end in sight.
Newfoundland and Labrador has floated an eyebrow-raising trial balloon in a bid to further the public health fight against tobacco and nicotine.
A dog who spent the first three-and-a-half years of his life suffering and almost a year at a shelter has found his forever home, according to the BC SPCA.
In most families, ringing in a 100th birthday is a massive milestone. Minni Pelman’s family certainly thinks so – as they celebrate her 108th birthday in the park outside her building.
Showing off the latest purchase in his Eaton's collection, Corey Quintaine joked he is rebuilding the former flagship store that used to sit at 320 Portage Avenue one Facebook Marketplace purchase at a time.
After learning about food security at school, 11-year-old Violette Ferguson wants fresh eggs and to change the rules around chickens in the city.
An Ontario powerlifter caught a mild cold last year. Six days later, he was fighting for his life in the ICU.
Marking a milestone, Lakeshore resident Olga White celebrated her 107th birthday in style Wednesday.
The municipality of Tantramar, N.B., is holding a sale to get rid of surplus items it acquired after the Town of Sackville amalgamated with smaller communities last year.
For several weeks, a mysterious social media user has apparently been leaving $50 bills hidden across Metro Vancouver.
A statue dedicated to the Royal Regina Rifles Regiment has been officially unveiled in France just ahead of the 80th anniversary of D-Day.
Canada's former top judge is ending her term on a high-level Hong Kong court, saying she has faith in that institution while keeping mum on democratic backsliding in the city-state.
A closely watched Alzheimer's drug from Eli Lilly won the backing of federal health advisers on Monday, setting the stage for the treatment's expected approval for people with mild dementia caused by the brain-robbing disease.
A group of researchers from more than 45 academic institutions across Canada, including the University of Ottawa (uOttawa) came together to detect, treat and prevent brain and heart conditions.
Researchers are trying to determine if lifestyle interventions show cognitive improvement in people with mild cognitive impairment or early dementia due to Alzheimer’s disease.
A billionaire American adventurer is planning to visit the Titanic wreckage in a submarine. Connor and his group are pledging that their vessel — they plan to use a Triton submarine — will be certified by a third-party group.
Apple jumped into the race to bring generative artificial intelligence to the masses during its World Wide Developers Conference Monday, previewing an onslaught of features designed to soup up the iPhone and other popular products with technology already available on rival devices.
Recent research suggests that an invasive species of large, colourful spiders that take to the air as babies could spread to Canada.
If you paused a few times to catch lines in Netflix’s “Baby Reindeer,” “Peaky Blinders” or “Bodkin,” or Paramount+’s “Sexy Beast,” rest assured, you are not alone.
Stellantis-owned Chrysler is recalling more than 211,000 SUVs and pickup trucks in the U.S., due to a software malfunction that could disable the cars' electronic stability control systems.
Roots Corp. says it lost $8.9 million in its latest quarter as it missed out on some sales because it didn't have enough of its fleece products to keep up with demand and is still seeing shoppers grapple with economic headwinds.
Estate planning can seem daunting, especially if you think it requires hiring a lawyer. In his latest column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher LIew covers practical tips to simplify the process.
I want to tell you about a time another driver saved me from danger. Though it happened in less than a minute, without a spoken word, it remains in my memory 17 years later.
Dan Hurley is staying at Connecticut and has decided to turn down an offer to take over the Los Angeles Lakers, ESPN reported on Monday
Support for the Edmonton Oilers in the Stanley Cup Final has swept the country, and that includes Ottawa. Some MPs are setting their political differences aside Monday evening to gather in Speaker Greg Fergus's office, watch the game and eat popcorn -- reviving a long tradition on Parliament Hill.
A Midland, Ont. man was shocked when he was driving down the road and his front wheel came loose from his car.
