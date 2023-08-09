Here's a look at what’s happened in Canada's record-breaking wildfire season so far
Canada is now halfway through its record-breaking wildfire season, which has seen more land than ever burned, the highest number of evacuations in a given year and several casualties.
Almost every province and territory in Canada has dealt with the forest fires that have displaced communities and touched Canadians from coast to coast with smoke and ash.
This year’s wildfire season is the worst Canada has ever seen and there are still months of blazes expected ahead — the season typically lasts from May through to the end of September.
Here's a look at what this year’s wildfire season has been like so far.
FIRES CONCENTRATED IN WESTERN CANADA
At the beginning of May, more than 819 wildfires were burning in Canada, the majority of which were in Alberta and British Columbia, the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre (CIFFC) statistics show.
Temperatures in the two provinces were high, increasing the fire risk for communities, particularly in the northern regions.
Alberta declared a state of emergency on May 6 as thousands of hectares went up in flames and 29,000 people were left displaced.
B.C.'s fires were already breaking records by May 8. At that point, the province had reported 131 fires since January, which is a little higher than the 10-year average.
As fires grew, several communities were forced to evacuate, including the East Prairie Metis Settlement, one of several Indigenous communities hit hard by the wildfires. More than 155,000 people forced to evacuate their homes due to fire and smoke so far, the highest number of
evacuations in a given year compared to the past four decades.
By mid-May, Environment Canada had issued wildfire smoke advisories as a smoky haze blanketed the majority of the country, forcing many to stay inside. The federal department warned that smoke would be particularly harmful to young children, older adults and people with underlying medical conditions such as asthma.
Officials started calling the wildfires "unprecedented" as fire crews — many of which are volunteer-based — headed to the western provinces to help.
By May 17, photos from across Canada and the U.S. showcased hazy skies from fires burning in B.C., Yukon, Alberta, the Northwest Territories, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario.
'WORST WILDFIRE SEASON OF THE 21ST CENTURY'
The Barrington Lake wildfire that wreaked havoc in Nova Scotia was declared under control by early June. The nearly 25,000-hectare fire — or 250 square kilometres — destroyed 150 structures and became the largest forest fire in the province's history.
Around this time, Quebec fires were quickly burning out of control, sparking concern and polluting neighbouring areas. Satellite images show smoke from Quebec drifting to the U.S., causing orange hazy skies in New York City and lowering air quality.
By early June, officials said they believed this year's fire season could be the worst in Canadian history.
Firefighters from the European Union arrived in Canada to assist crews in Quebec. More crews from the U.S., Australia, New Zealand and South Africa came to support.
By mid-June, the CIFFC reported over 2,000 fires burning across the country, which prompted Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair to announce the grim milestone, declaring this season as the worst in the 21st century.
A forecast showed the fire risk remained well above average in parts of every province and territory except Newfoundland and Labrador.
More than one in four Canadians told Leger, a polling firm, that they have been impacted by the record-setting wildfires. Three in four said they think there are more fires now than in the past.
On June 27, Canada surpassed its known historic record for total area burned by wildfires in one season. About 8.8 million hectares — or 88,000 square kilometres — burned, nearly 11 times the 10-year average.
The previous record was set in 1989, when 7.6 million hectares — or 76,000 square kilometres — of area was reported burned.
The 10-year average is 805,196 hectares — or 8,051.96 square kilometres — burned.
MORE THAN 10 MILLION HECTARES BURNED
By Canada Day, poor air quality and the risk of wildfires prompted many cities to ban fireworks.
High temperatures continued to bring heat waves across the country for the rest of the month. The lack of rain also fuelled fire conditions, government officials said.
A nine-year-old B.C. boy died from asthma exacerbated by wildfire smoke, his family told CTV News.
On July 16, the country hit an unprecedented milestone: 10 million hectares of land — or 100,00 square kilometres — burned. This is just under the size of the island of Newfoundland, not including Labrador.
The average area burned in a wildfire season is around 2.1 million hectares — or 21,000 square kilometres — with about 8,000 fires.
While the area burned this year is five times higher than the average, there have been roughly half the number of fires so far.
By the end of July, there were reports of people dying while battling the flames. Adam Yeadon, 25, Devyn Gale, 19, and a 41-year-old helicopter pilot assisting in firefighting efforts died on the job.
WHERE WE'RE AT NOW
Currently, there are 1,148 active fires in Canada, with 13.3 million hectares hectares — or 133,000 square kilometres — burned to date.
The majority of fires are burning in B.C. and the N.W.T., the latest data from the CIFFC's dashboard shows.
Canada has surpassed the total number of fires seen in 2022. As of Wednesday, there were 5,550 fires that have burned in Canada.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada detects suspected China-backed 'information operation' targeting Conservative MP
A Canadian foreign interference monitoring system has detected an "information operation" targeting Conservative MP Michael Chong, Global Affairs Canada revealed Wednesday.
WHO classifies EG.5 as COVID-19 'variant of interest'
The World Health Organization on Wednesday classified the EG.5 coronavirus strain circulating in the United States and China as a 'variant of interest' but said it did not seem to pose more of a threat to public health than other variants.
'A very retro, family-oriented message': New ads aim to reframe Poilievre
With a steady lead in the polls and a healthy war chest of political donations, the Conservative Party is rolling out a trio of new advertisements that are being viewed as aiming to redefine and soften Pierre Poilievre's image and messaging.
Ontario Greenbelt development plans were 'biased': AG report
The Ontario government’s decision to open up parts of the Greenbelt for housing “favoured certain developers,” a scathing report by the province’s auditor general has suggested.
Here's a look at what’s happened in Canada's record-breaking wildfire season so far
Canada's unprecedented wildfires season is about halfway done. Here's a timeline of what’s happened so far this year.
Young social media star Lil Tay has died, says post shared on official account
A young Canadian social media star who gained millions of followers under the name Lil Tay has died, according to a post on her official account.
It's official: July was the hottest month on record by far
Now that last month's sizzling numbers are all in, the European climate monitoring organization made it official: July 2023 was Earth's hottest month on record by a wide margin.
Religious group sues Quebec government for blocking event over abortion concerns
A Christian group announced Wednesday it is suing the Quebec government after the tourism minister cancelled a religious gathering last June at a publicly owned convention centre because she assumed the event would promote anti-abortion views.
WATCH | Hawaii wildfire: Maui homes engulfed by flames as people flee
Wind-fuelled wildfires have forced an extensive evacuation in west Maui, Hawaii, with flames seen engulfing structures.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 Investigates | Secretly recorded footage exposes conditions at Ontario's roadside zoos
In the summer of 2022, advocacy group Animal Justice secretly documented conditions at so-called "roadside zoos" across Ontario. CTV W5 investigates what happens at facilities with little oversight and regulation.
W5 | Remembering the secret Black military unit that had to fight to serve Canada
Sandie Rinaldo tells the story of the largest Black military unit in Canadian history, whose members had to fight to serve for Canada in the First World War as they faced rampant racism at home.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Mother claims non-speaking daughter was secluded, forcibly confined at N.B. school without her consent
CTV W5 investigates claims by parents who say seclusion and restraints are being used in schools on their children with disabilities, without their permission or knowledge.
'I want them to see that I never gave up': How Sheldon Guy kept coaching basketball after losing his vision
High school basketball coach Sheldon Guy lost his vision – days later, he returned to coaching. CTV W5 reveals his emotional journey and the inspirational message he has for the players on his team.
W5 investigates | 'I fear for the world': Wrongfully-convicted Newfoundland man speaks out against his mother's killer
W5 investigates the story behind a man falsely accused for his mother’s death in the tight-knit community of St. John’s, Newfoundland. Avery Haines discloses missed clues, mistakes and the identity of the real killer.
W5 INVESTIGATES | The Death Debate: why some welcome Canada's move to assisted dying for mental illness and others fear it
Some experts warn Canada is about to become the most liberal country in the world in allowing medical assistance in dying (MAiD) for people with mental disorders.
W5 profile | This Canadian helped write some of Carrie Underwood's biggest hits – here's how he does it
Gordie Sampson has written hit songs for some of the biggest names in country music, including Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan. CTV W5 speaks with the Grammy winner from small-town Nova Scotia about his creative process.
W5 investigates | Priest, neighbours issue plea for help for struggling international students in Cape Breton
Cape Breton University has more than doubled in size by enrolling thousands of international students, and critics say the campus and community weren't ready. Watch the documentary 'Cash Cow' on CTVNews.ca and W5's official YouTube channel.
Toronto
-
Ontario Greenbelt development plans were 'biased': AG report
The Ontario government’s decision to open up parts of the Greenbelt for housing “favoured certain developers,” a scathing report by the province’s auditor general has suggested.
-
How did the Ontario Greenbelt decision get made? Here's the timeline
Here is a breakdown of when the Greenbelt decisions were made and who was involved
-
'It's indefensible': Calls for Ontario housing minister's resignation follow Greenbelt report bombshell
Ontario’s opposition parties are calling on the province’s housing minister to step down after a report by the auditor general found the government’s Greenbelt development plans were 'biased' and 'favoured' select developers.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | OC Transpo staff brief council on ongoing LRT disruption
Ottawa councillors will have a chance to ask questions to OC Transpo and Rideau Transit Group staff about the light-rail transit system today, as preparations continue for the full resumption of service following the multi-week shutdown.
-
Ontario Greenbelt development plans were 'biased': AG report
The Ontario government’s decision to open up parts of the Greenbelt for housing “favoured certain developers,” a scathing report by the province’s auditor general has suggested.
-
Two youths facing charges in Booth Street homicide
Two youths are facing manslaughter charges in connection to the death of a 17-year-old man in an Ottawa fire last month.
Barrie
-
OPP seize $8M worth of illegal drugs and firearms in Project Moffatt
The Ontario Provincial Police have seized eight million dollars in illicit drugs and illegal firearms as part of a multi-jurisdictional investigation.
-
Essa Township woman charged with human trafficking last month granted bail
Amber Maloney, the Essa Township woman charged last month with human trafficking, fraud over $5000, administering a noxious substance and other offences, has been granted bail.
-
County Council expands plan to create new affordable rentals in the City of Barrie
Previously approved for 176 new affordable rentals, the newly presented plan expanded to create 215 total spaces for an increase of 39 units in Barrie.
Kitchener
-
Flames rip through cars at Guelph hotel
Guelph police are on scene at a Stone Road hotel where investigators are trying to determine whether a car fire there was deliberately set.
-
Ontario Greenbelt development plans were 'biased': AG report
The Ontario government’s decision to open up parts of the Greenbelt for housing “favoured certain developers,” a scathing report by the province’s auditor general has suggested.
-
Teen drowns in southwestern Ont. conservation area
Stratford police say a 15-year-old girl drowned at Wildwood Conservation Area over the weekend.
London
-
Serious crash closes rural road in Middlesex
Injuries are reported as serious and Ornge Air Ambulance has been called in to assist.
-
Search of Lake Erie concludes, no individuals located: Norfolk OPP
OPP have concluded a day-long search for two individuals believed to have been operating an inflatable unicorn floatie on Lake Erie off the coast of Long Point, Ont.
-
Charges laid following long weekend incident in Brussels
On Aug. 5, a portion of Turnberry Street was closed around 2:45 p.m. while police took a person into custody.
Windsor
-
VIDEO: Transport theft caught on camera
Police posted a video to social media showing two people in a vehicle.
-
Construction on section of Dominion Boulevard set to begin
A busy stretch of road in Windsor will be closed for the next four months as construction gets underway.
-
Simulation training at U Windsor
There is a heavy police presence at the University of Windsor but there is no need to panic, it is just a simulation.
Montreal
-
Quebec court says it can hear challenge to governor general's lack of French
The Quebec Superior Court has ruled that it can hear a challenge to the appointment of Gov. Gen. Mary Simon, who isn't fluent in French.
-
Former Quebec City cheerleading coach facing 3 new sex charges, 38 in total
A well-known, former cheerleading coach already facing several sex offences is facing three new charges, including molestation of a teen girl.
-
Fax machines standing in way of Quebec health system fully adopting AI: report
The Quebec health-care system's reliance on fax machines, handwritten notes and paper files is standing in the way of the province fully harnessing artificial intelligence, according to a recent report.
Atlantic
-
Halifax death ruled a homicide, victim identified
The death of a man who police found unresponsive on the Halifax waterfront Sunday night has been ruled a homicide.
-
Pharmacists in N.S. say they want to do more to support the strained primary health-care system
Pharmacists in Nova Scotia say the profession should be better utilized in order to improve access to timely primary health care.
-
'I was their emergency alert': Mother of boy who died in flash floods calls for changes to alert system in N.S.
The mother of a six-year-old boy who died in the flash floods in West Hants, N.S. is calling for changes to the emergency alert system.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba NDP promises to search landfill for First Nations women if elected
The leader of Manitoba's Opposition NDP is promising to move forward on the search of a Winnipeg-area landfill for the remains of two First Nations women if the party forms government after the provincial election on Oct. 3.
-
Kinew lays out fiscal plans for NDP if elected; pledges no increase to PST
A balanced budget during their first term of government. That is what Wab Kinew promised Wednesday if the Manitoba NDP forms government in the next provincial election.
-
Accident in the U.S. leaves Manitoba snowbirds with $12K bill
What started as a simple accident has ended up costing a pair of Manitoba snowbirds thousands of dollars.
Calgary
-
Woman dead after being struck by CTrain
A section of downtown Calgary was shut down for several hours on Wednesday following a fatal incident involving the CTrain.
-
7 people arrested in connection with 2022 drug bust
Seven people face charges in connection with a multi-million-dollar bust that targeted a variety of offences in Calgary including drug trafficking and money laundering.
-
'Killing my business': 7 Street South business owners enraged with new construction, bike lane project
A new construction project on 7 Street South and 4 Avenue South is digging up concern from businesses.
Edmonton
-
Canadian QB Ford tasked with ending Elks' lengthy home losing streak
The mission is clear for Tre Ford: lead the Edmonton Elks to their first home win since 2019.
-
A specialty boutique just for cats is now open in Edmonton
A new boutique in Edmonton is purrr-fect for cat lovers.
-
WHO classifies EG.5 as COVID-19 'variant of interest'
The World Health Organization on Wednesday classified the EG.5 coronavirus strain circulating in the United States and China as a 'variant of interest' but said it did not seem to pose more of a threat to public health than other variants.
Vancouver
-
Fallen firefighter's family grateful for support ahead of B.C. memorial
The family of firefighter Zak Muise, who died last month fighting the Donnie Creek wildfire in B.C.'s northeast, says an outpouring of support has meant a lot to his family ahead of a memorial service to honour him today.
-
4 B.C. organizations to benefit from $4.3M in federal funding aimed at improving access to sexual health services
In an effort to improve access to sexual health and reproductive services for marginalized communities, the federal government is providing more than $4.3 million to four British Columbia organizations.
-
Young social media star Lil Tay has died, says post shared on official account
A young Canadian social media star who gained millions of followers under the name Lil Tay has died, according to a post on her official account.
Politics
-
Canada detects suspected China-backed 'information operation' targeting Conservative MP
A Canadian foreign interference monitoring system has detected an "information operation" targeting Conservative MP Michael Chong, Global Affairs Canada revealed Wednesday.
-
'A very retro, family-oriented message': New ads aim to reframe Poilievre
With a steady lead in the polls and a healthy war chest of political donations, the Conservative Party is rolling out a trio of new advertisements that are being viewed as aiming to redefine and soften Pierre Poilievre's image and messaging.
-
Police using social media accounts as Meta begins blocking news for Canadians
Saskatchewan RCMP say Meta's decision to remove news links from Facebook and Instagram will affect the way they relay information.
Health
-
WHO classifies EG.5 as COVID-19 'variant of interest'
The World Health Organization on Wednesday classified the EG.5 coronavirus strain circulating in the United States and China as a 'variant of interest' but said it did not seem to pose more of a threat to public health than other variants.
-
Four relatives came to lunch. Three died with symptoms of 'death cap' mushroom poisoning
A meal of suspected death cap mushrooms served at a family lunch in late July is at the centre of a homicide investigation in Australia following the deaths of three guests less than a week later.
-
Romanian care homes scandal spotlights abuse described as 'inhumane and degrading'
After receiving distressed text messages about the conditions at a social care home in central Romania, Georgiana Pascu arranged an impromptu visit to inspect the facility. What she and her colleagues uncovered, she said, was 'outrageous and inhuman.'
Sci-Tech
-
Zoom says it will not use audio, video or chat content to train AI without customer consent
Zoom has updated its terms of service to clarify it will not use customer data to train its AI unless a person consents.
-
Moon mission with Canada's Jeremy Hansen remains on schedule for November 2024: NASA
Officials at NASA say the mission that will send a Canadian astronaut into lunar space for the first time is still on track to launch in November of next year.
-
Biggest search for Loch Ness Monster in 50 years set for this August in Scotland
For years, tourists have flocked to Loch Ness in Scotland in hopes of catching a glimpse of the rumoured Loch Ness Monster, the large marine creature said to be living in the water. Now, a massive search has been planned in effort of locating the legendary creature.
Entertainment
-
Taylor Swift Toronto tickets go on sale today. How do I get one?
Taylor Swift Eras Tour Toronto tickets officially start to go on sale Wednesday.
-
B.C. 'Swifties' miss out on L.A. concert after Flair Airlines diverts back to Vancouver under bizarre circumstances
A Flair Airlines flight had to return to Vancouver shortly after taking off Tuesday morning, devastating passengers with tickets to one of Taylor Swift's concerts in Los Angeles.
-
Young social media star Lil Tay has died, says post shared on official account
A young Canadian social media star who gained millions of followers under the name Lil Tay has died, according to a post on her official account.
Business
-
Stock market today: Global shares mostly rise despite U.S. bank, China worries
Global shares mostly rose Wednesday despite worries about the U.S. banking system which set off a decline on Wall Street, and concerns closer to home about Chinese economic growth.
-
Even Zoom is making its staff return to the office
Zoom, the company that powered the remote work revolution during the pandemic, is telling its employees to come back to the office.
-
ESPN strikes $1.5B deal to jump into sports betting with Penn Entertainment
ESPN Bet is a rebranding of an existing sports-betting app owned by Penn Entertainment, which is paying $1.5 billion plus other considerations for exclusive rights to the ESPN name.
Lifestyle
-
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in U.S. history
A single ticket sold in Florida is good for a $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot, ending weeks of anticipation over who would win the eye-popping top prize.
-
Animal therapy program shows promise in Canadian prisons, study found
Could dogs be the key to prisoner rehabilitation? Canadian researchers are looking into how canine therapy impacts life in prison.
-
The most popular books on social media, according to BookTok
A new report suggests these are the top 15 books being talked about on TikTok.
Sports
-
France coach sends a spoiler alert ahead of the Women's World Cup quarterfinal against Australia
Spoiler alert. Herve Renard's French lineup knows what the atmosphere and the tension is like playing a Women's World Cup quarterfinal on home soil, and is projecting that onto Australia's Matildas.
-
Greek police arrest five Croatians allegedly involved in deadly soccer violence
Police in Greece have arrested five Croatian nationals allegedly involved in deadly soccer fan violence, apprehending them as they attempted to flee the country.
-
Canada's Fernandez cruises to two-set win over American Stearns in NBO first round
Canada’s Leylah Fernandez cruised to a 6-3, 6-2 victory over American qualifier Peyton Stearns in first-round action at the National Bank Open on Tuesday.
Autos
-
Profit at Japan's Honda doubles on healthy global auto and motorcycle sales
Honda reported Wednesday that its April-June profit more than doubled on healthy sales of its motorcycles and cars, as the Japanese company also received a perk from favourable exchange rates.
-
Daimler Truck finance chief Jochen Goetz, credited with its spinoff from Mercedes-Benz maker, dies
Jochen Goetz, the chief financial officer of Daimler Truck and credited with its successful spinoff from the automotive giant that makes the Mercedes-Benz, has died, the company said Sunday. He was 52.
-
Oregon drivers are now allowed to pump their own fuel after the state lifted a ban dating back to 1951
All gas stations in Oregon can now allow customers to pump their own gas under a new law signed Friday, lifting a ban on self-service in the state dating back to 1951.