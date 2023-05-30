‘We’re going to rebuild’: Indigenous communities look to recover from devastating wildfires
As her fellow community members return to their homes in the East Prairie Métis Settlement, Tamara Payou stays behind at a hotel in High Prairie, Alta., waiting.
Earlier this month, a wildfire ripped through her Indigenous community, burning down buildings, a bridge, destroying trees and leaving behind a trail of ash.
The home Payou’s family was previously living in, along with a brand new trailer they moved into this January—which were both uninsured—burned down. And ever since the fire broke out, three of their five dogs have gone missing.
Payou is also worried about her brother, who was one of the firefighters battling hotspots in the community. She said he was cutting down a tree one day, when it suddenly fell on him, knocking him out and leaving him seriously hurt. His home also burned down.
Now, Payou says she’s taking things “day by day.”
She is waiting to hear from council members and other community officials when she, her husband Cory Bellerose and their 14-year-old son, along with her brother and his family, will be able to move back into their community. An evacuation order there was downgraded from an order to an alert last Wednesday.
“Everybody else got to go home because the power and everything is hooked up at their places,” Payou told CTVNews.ca in a phone interview.
“We didn't go home because we don't have a home to go to.”
The East Prairie Métis Settlement is one of several Indigenous communities that were hard-hit by the recent wildfires in Alberta. As the wildfire season rages on, residents and community officials are looking among the ruins, pondering how they’ll recover from all the losses.
“We estimated a little over $7 million to rebuild my community with everything that we need to do — just (for) the infrastructure on the bridge itself and housing,” Raymond Supernault, chairperson of the East Prairie Métis Settlement, told CTVNews.ca in a phone interview.
“It’s crazy how much damage there was and how much it's gonna cost to replace each home.”
‘WE’RE GOING TO REBUILD’
Located about 165 kilometres east of Grande Prairie, Alta., the East Prairie Métis Settlement has a population of roughly 300 people. The fire destroyed at least 14 occupied homes in the community, as well as barns, sheds and numerous vehicles, Supernault said.
Some homes belonged to residents for decades and housed their most cherished keepsakes, he added.
“The fire took everything in its path,” Supernault said.
“A lot of people are in shock right now, just to go back to see our community. They're looking at the houses that burnt that are not there no more. These are our neighbours, our friends, our relatives that lost a lot of houses.”
The East Prairie Métis Settlement’s focus now is to rebuild—a process Supernault reckons will take at least a year. The community plans to do it all on its own if it has to, he said.
“We're going to rebuild … and do what we need to do, because right now, we're just waiting. We're always waiting for people to say, ‘Hey, we can help you do this,’” Supernault said.
About 180 kilometres east of High Level, Alta., Fox Lake, one of three Woodland Cree communities part of the Little Red River Cree Nation, is experiencing similar heartbreak.
As of Tuesday, an evacuation order remained in place for Fox Lake as a fire—estimated to cover more than 85,000 hectares—was still burning out of control in the community. To date, the community has lost more than 300 structures, including at least 110 homes, to the fire.
Darryel Sowan, an emergency management communications co-ordinator for the Little Red River Cree Nation, said the 3,000-member community is currently spread out between an arena complex in High Level, a recreation centre in Fort Vermilion, Alta., the High Level Native Friendship Centre and a couple of hotels.
Sowan said officials from the Little Red River Cree Nation are working to set up camps that they hope to move the residents into, as they wait for the fire to settle down.
The East side of the Paskwa fire (HWF030) burns in the High Level Forest Area district of Alberta in a May 9, 2023, handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Government of Alberta Fire Service, *MANDATORY CREDIT* HO
“We're trying our fastest and damnedest to get them off those cots and those mats on gym floors and get them into proper beds,” he told CTVNews.ca in a phone interview.
Sowan said the cost to rebuild the Fox Lake community, which has no year-round road access, is going to be “significant.” He noted the housing situation in Fox Lake was already “dire” before the fire destroyed dozens of homes, with some buildings housing 20 people.
“Fox Lake is only accessible by barge. It's going to be tough rebuilding this summer, because how are we going to get houses across? The barge can only take so much weight, there's no way we can put a house on a barge and move it across,” he said.
“The chief said … he doesn't want to rebuild Fox Lake how it was — he wants to build Fox Lake the way it should be. That's what we're going to try and do.”
The Little Red River Cree Nation is also paying close attention to the situation in Garden River, Sowan said.
“This situation is tense because Garden River is currently on a 24-hour evacuation notice due to the proximity of the (Paskwa fire),” he explained, adding the fire is less than seven kilometres away from that community.
In a 2022 report, Health Canada documents how First Nations, Inuit, and Métis peoples in Canada are "uniquely sensitive" to the impacts of climate change because they tend to live in geographic regions experiencing extreme weather and have a close relationship to and depend on the environment. This, the report notes, could exacerbate existing health and socio-economic inequities in their communities.
GOVERNMENTS RESPOND TO FIRES
In an emailed statement, the Office of the Minister of Indigenous Services said the federal government is working to support Indigenous communities affected by the wildfires.
“Across the country, First Nation, Inuit and Métis communities are on the front lines of the impacts caused by wildfires. Climate change means that extreme weather events have become more frequent, severe, and destructive,” the statement reads.
“This is why our government is investing (in) meaningful climate action – and is working with Indigenous communities to get the support they need, including assisting First Nations communities through the Emergency Management Assistance Program (EMAP).”
Thick smoke from the Fox Lake fire can be seen from the barge landing on Little Red River Cree Nation in northern Alberta. (Source: Jarvis Nanooch)
EMAP helps communities on Indigenous land access emergency assistance services. It also provides funding to provinces, territories and non-government organizations to support on-reserve emergency management.
As of Monday, the Alberta government said it had more than 2,800 personnel working on the province’s wildfire response, which includes support from partner agencies across Canada, the United States, Australia and New Zealand, as well as the Canadian Armed Forces.
Among other supports, the province is also offering one-time emergency financial assistance to those evacuated due to wildfires and has processed more than 16,400 applications to date.
COMMUNITIES RALLY TOGETHER
Meanwhile, Supernault gave credit to Indigenous firefighters from his community and surrounding communities, who are working day in and day out to prevent further destruction.
“These guys are trained, they've been doing it all their life,” he said.
He said one positive thing that has come from the fires is that community members have rallied together.
“They came together and helped one another and it was really good to see,” Supernault said.
“That is what a community is supposed to be, right? Togetherness and helping each other.”
Multiple crowdfunding pages have been set up to aid the people of the East Prairie Métis Settlement, Fox Lake and other communities affected by wildfires.
MORE Climate News
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on why hares aren't changing colour fast enough
Dan Riskin on how a glacier at the South Pole can heal
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
‘We’re going to rebuild’: Indigenous communities look to recover from devastating wildfires
The East Prairie Métis Settlement is one of several Indigenous communities that were hard-hit by the recent wildfires in Alberta. As the wildfire season rages on, residents and community officials are looking among the ruins, pondering how they’ll recover from all the losses.
Blue Jays pitcher 'truly sorry' for sharing anti-LGBTQ2S+ video
Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Anthony Bass said he is 'truly sorry' for sharing a controversial anti-LGBTQ2S+ video on Instagram.
O'Toole says CSIS told him he was focus of Chinese misinformation, suppression effort
Conservative MP Erin O'Toole says Canada's spy agency has told him he was the target of Chinese interference intended to to discredit him and promote false narratives about his policies while party leader.
Alberta Premier Smith wants to 'reset' federal-provincial relationship while eyeing sovereignty act
Fresh off leading Alberta's United Conservative Party to a majority victory on Monday night, Premier Danielle Smith says she wants to 'reset' her relationship with the federal government, while readying to invoke the province's sovereignty act over emissions targets, if needed.
Low sexual satisfaction linked to memory decline later in life: study
Low sexual satisfaction in middle age could be linked to future memory decline, according to a new study.
U.S. officer shoots at truck driver near N.B. border crossing
Traffic is back up and running through the border crossing between Woodstock, N.B., and Houlton, Maine, after a security scare Monday.
Human rights activist confirmed to be held in Chinese detention centre: family in Canada
Chinese authorities have confirmed that human rights activist Dong Guangping has been held in a Chinese detention centre since October of last year, according to the man's family in Canada.
Police identify engaged couple shot dead after dispute with landlord near Hamilton
A young couple shot and killed after a dispute with their landlord near Hamilton have been identified by police.
Priest charged in alleged sexual assault of 8-year-old girl on Manitoba First Nation
Manitoba RCMP have arrested a priest from a First Nation community who is accused of sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl, and believe there may be more victims.
Canada
-
Air Canada failing to provide full services in both official languages: report
Whether travelling by plane, train or automobile, francophone travellers are struggling to access services in their language, Canada's official languages commissioner said Tuesday.
-
'Home on native land:' A new push to change O Canada's lyrics
Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie hopes the city will support calling on the federal government to change the lyrics of “O Canada.”
-
Priest charged in alleged sexual assault of 8-year-old girl on Manitoba First Nation
Manitoba RCMP have arrested a priest from a First Nation community who is accused of sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl, and believe there may be more victims.
-
B.C. teacher who singled out students over their breasts, bathroom-use suspended for 5 days
A B.C. high school teacher is facing a five-day suspension and course requirement after making multiple students feel uncomfortable or embarrassed about their bodies—and it’s not the first time he’s been disciplined in the past decade.
-
Lone tenant in a $400-a-month apartment could hold up major Montreal condo project
Carla White is the only remaining tenant in her building, which is slated to be demolished to make room for a 176-unit condo project. But in order to move forward, the developer must reach an agreement with White -- and she says she won't leave until she's provided with a home that offers the long-term stability she needs to ensure she won't end up back on the streets.
-
U.S. officer shoots at truck driver near N.B. border crossing
Traffic is back up and running through the border crossing between Woodstock, N.B., and Houlton, Maine, after a security scare Monday.
World
-
Pro-Imran Khan Pakistani TV journalist returns home after being freed
A prominent Pakistani television journalist who went missing last week, apparently because of his public support to former Prime Minister Imran Khan, returned home early Tuesday after being released by his captors, his family and his employer said.
-
Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster: Nun's body shows little decay since 2019 death
Hundreds of people flocked to a small town in Missouri this week and last to see a Black nun whose body has barely decomposed since 2019. Some say it's a sign of holiness in Catholicism, while others say the lack of decomposition may not be as rare as people think.
-
NATO to send 700 more troops to Kosovo to help quell violent protests
NATO will send 700 more troops to northern Kosovo to help quell violent protests after clashes with ethnic Serbs there left 30 international soldiers wounded, the alliance announced Tuesday.
-
North Korea launches rocket likely connected to military spy satellite, South Korea says
North Korea launched a purported rocket Wednesday, a day after the country announced a plan to put its first military spy satellite into orbit, South Korea's military said.
-
Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten should be paroled, California appeals court rules
A California appeals court said Tuesday that Leslie Van Houten, who participated in two killings at the direction of cult leader Charles Manson in 1969, should be let out of prison on parole.
-
Russian lawmakers introduce draft bill to ban gender-affirming surgery
Russian lawmakers on Tuesday introduced a draft bill that would impose a ban on gender-affirming surgery, the latest move in the Kremlin-orchestrated crackdown on LGBTQ+ rights.
Politics
-
Liberals voice support for embattled rapporteur Johnston, as MPs debate asking him to step down
Federal Liberals say they continue to have confidence in David Johnston's work as foreign interference special rapporteur, despite opposition MPs calling for him to step down after recommending against a public inquiry. During debate, opposition MPs spoke about being targeted by China, while at committee former federal security officials voiced support for an inquiry.
-
Alberta Premier Smith wants to 'reset' federal-provincial relationship while eyeing sovereignty act
Fresh off leading Alberta's United Conservative Party to a majority victory on Monday night, Premier Danielle Smith says she wants to 'reset' her relationship with the federal government, while readying to invoke the province's sovereignty act over emissions targets, if needed.
-
O'Toole says CSIS told him he was focus of Chinese misinformation, suppression effort
Conservative MP Erin O'Toole says Canada's spy agency has told him he was the target of Chinese interference intended to to discredit him and promote false narratives about his policies while party leader.
Health
-
Raccoon euthanized after woman brings it to pet store and other customers kiss it
A raccoon in Maine was euthanized and tested for rabies after a woman brought it into a pet store for a nail trim and some customers kissed it, state wildlife authorities said.
-
Low sexual satisfaction linked to memory decline later in life: study
Low sexual satisfaction in middle age could be linked to future memory decline, according to a new study.
-
Provinces must seek anti-smoking measures in Big Tobacco settlement: health groups
Three national health organizations want Canada's premiers to push for initiatives to reduce smoking during settlement negotiations with major tobacco companies, years after provinces sued to recoup health-care costs.
Sci-Tech
-
U.S. Supreme Court declines to hear bid to sue Reddit over child porn
The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to hear a bid by child pornography victims to overcome a legal shield for internet companies in a case involving a lawsuit accusing Reddit Inc of violating federal law by failing to rid the discussion website of this illegal content.
-
China launches new crew for space station, with eye to putting astronauts on moon before 2030
China launched a new three-person crew for its orbiting space station on Tuesday, with an eye to putting astronauts on the moon before the end of the decade.
-
UAE announces groundbreaking mission to asteroid belt, seeking clues to life's origins
The United Arab Emirates unveiled plans Monday to send a spaceship to explore the solar system's main asteroid belt, the latest space project by the oil-rich nation after it launched the successful Hope spacecraft to Mars in 2020.
Entertainment
-
OBITUARY
OBITUARY | Quebec actor Michel Cote, known for film and theatre roles, dead at 72
Quebec actor Michel Cote, who captivated audiences with his roles in the theatre piece 'Broue' and films such as 'Cruising Bar' and C.R.A.Z.Y.,' has died at 72.
-
George Maharis, star of TV's 'Route 66' in the 1960s, dies at 94
George Maharis, a stage-trained actor with rough-hewn good looks who became an icon to American youth in the 1960s as he cruised the country in a Corvette convertible in the hit television series 'Route 66,' has died.
-
Billie Eilish hits back at criticism over her more feminine fashion choices
Billie Eilish is taking on critics who apparently have an issue with how her style has evolved over the years.
Business
-
Shopify faces class action over severance offered to recently laid off staff
A class-action lawsuit alleges Shopify Inc. reneged on a deal it offered some employees who were laid off in a recent round of cuts.
-
Elizabeth Holmes enters Texas prison to begin 11-year sentence for notorious blood-testing hoax
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes entered Texas prison where she could spend the next 11 years for overseeing a blood-testing hoax that became a parable about greed and hubris in Silicon Valley.
-
Delta Air Lines hit with lawsuit over claims of carbon neutrality
A consumer class action lawsuit filed Tuesday claims Delta Air Lines inaccurately billed itself as the world's 'first carbon-neutral airline' and should pay damages.
Lifestyle
-
The art of apology and 13 words you shouldn't say after 'sorry'
Authors discuss their new book, 'Sorry, Sorry, Sorry: The Case for Good Apologies,' which aims to demystify the process of delivering honest apologies.
-
Here are some travel tips from a former flight attendant, pilot
Upcoming summer vacations could mean trips to the airport. These tips from a former flight attendant could make the process go smoother.
-
Kingston, Ont. Humane Society so overwhelmed with pets it can't accept any more
The Kingston Humane Society says it is so overwhelmed with dogs and cats that it will stop accepting animal surrenders from the public for a week while they figure out what to do next.
Sports
-
Blue Jays pitcher 'truly sorry' for sharing anti-LGBTQ2S+ video
Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Anthony Bass said he is 'truly sorry' for sharing a controversial anti-LGBTQ2S+ video on Instagram.
-
Stables, trainers try to move through grief over euthanized horses as racing thunders on
The numbers suggest that horse racing is the safest it has been for the animals since at least 2009, yet every death draws fresh criticism that the sport is far too cruel to continue, particularly after a recent spate of horse deaths at the home of the Kentucky Derby.
-
76ers hire former Raptors coach Nick Nurse, AP source says
The Philadelphia 76ers went all-in with their NBA championship pursuit on Monday, selecting veteran Nick Nurse as their new coach to try to win the franchise's first title since 1983.
Autos
-
Alonso feels he's far from catching F1 leader Verstappen despite his own remarkable form
Fernando Alonso has five podiums in six races in a remarkable season for Aston Martin, yet still feels he's no closer to catching Red Bull's Max Verstappen. The two-time Formula One champions now head to a race with special significance for both of them.
-
Verstappen wins Monaco GP to extend F1 championship lead; Alonso 2nd ahead of Ocon
Formula One champion Max Verstappen's lights-to-flag victory at the Monaco Grand gave the Red Bull driver his fourth victory of the season and a record 39th overall for the team as he extended his championship lead to 39 points over teammate Sergio Perez on Sunday.
-
Company refuses to recall millions of airbag inflators after deaths in Canada and U.S.
A Tennessee company is refusing demands from U.S. regulators to recall millions of vehicles due to airbag inflators that can explode and shoot shrapnel into drivers. While cases are rare, there has been at least one death in Canada, where officials lack the authority to demand a similarly sweeping recall.