Map shows Alberta wildfire smoke now blankets most of Canada

As Alberta wildfires continue to burn, smoke from the blazes now blankets most of Canada.

As more than 80 wildfires continue to burn throughout Alberta on Thursday, 23 of them classified as out of control, and nearly 18,000 people remain forced from their homes, smoke from the blazes has now covered most of the country.

A real-time tracking map created by AirNow, which monitors wildfires and air quality in North America, shows the trajectory of the smoke plume reaching as far north as Great Bear Lake in Northwest Territories as of Thursday morning.

To the west, the plume has crossed B.C.'s Coast Mountains, reaching the Pacific Ocean. Looking east, the plume now covers most of Quebec, the Maritime provinces and Newfoundland. However, there are areas in the southwest (Vancouver and Vancouver Island) and the northwest corners (Whitehorse) of the country where the plume has yet to cover. The map also shows Labrador mainly plume-free.

Comparatively, on Tuesday the same map showed most of Quebec and Eastern Canada unaffected by the wildfire smoke while the plume had yet to cross into B.C. save for the northeastern corner of the province.

Air quality statements remain in effect for much of Alberta with Environment and Climate Change Canada also warning of poor visibility as a result of wildfire smoke.

"People with lung disease (such as asthma) or heart disease, older adults, children, pregnant people, and people who work outdoors are at higher risk of experiencing health effects caused by wildfire smoke," the national weather agency said in a statement.

Alberta’s provincial government declared a state of emergency on Saturday. Several provinces are assisting the wildfire fight by sending equipment and firefighters to Alberta.

The Alberta government confirmed Thursday Canadian Armed Forces has deployed troops "as the province battles unprecedented wildfires."

"The capabilities the CAF can bring to support Alberta are firefighting support to aid in mop-up operations and basic firefighting duties," a government spokesperson said in a statement. "Airlift resources for increased mobility and logistical responsibilities, such as evacuating isolated communities, will also be provided. Engineering support will be provided where required, incorporating heavy equipment resources."

Alberta has already faced more than 420 wildfires so far this year.