Canada

    • 'I was just shocked': Jasper lodge owner on seeing property destroyed by wildfire

    Share

    On Wednesday night, the owner of Maligne Lodge in Jasper, Alta., received a photo of her business engulfed in flames.

    "I saw that and I was just shocked," Karyn Decore told CTV News Channel. "It's been in the family since 1961."

    Her father purchased the property, and by age 12 Decore was at work cleaning rooms. She now runs the 98-room hotel with her sister, as well as the nearby Tonquin Inn, which remains undamaged.

    "I know that the community [in] Jasper is a very strong and resilient community, and everyone will come together to rebuild the town and make it even better than it was before, I know that people want to do that," Decore said on Thursday. "As soon as we're given the go-ahead, we'll be in there rebuilding our hotel."

    Decore was on vacation in the Caribbean when wildfires destroyed large swaths of Jasper this week after the town was evacuated Monday night. As of Thursday, as many as half of the buildings in the historic Rocky Mountain resort town could be lost or damaged.

    "The first responders, our employees, the community really got together and went door knocking [with] the RCMP to make sure every single last person was out of the town," Decore said. "The community came together and they saved countless lives because of it and it's really heartwarming to see that."

    With files from CTV News Channel Anchor Todd Van der Heyden

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    LIVE UPDATES

    LIVE UPDATES Critical infrastructure 'successfully protected': Jasper park officials

    Jasper National Park officials in an update said all critical infrastructure in the townsite has been 'successfully protected, including the hospital, emergency services building, both elementary and junior/senior schools, activity centre and wastewater treatment plant.'

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Local Spotlight

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News