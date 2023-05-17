Dramatic images as wildfires rage, smoke blankets parts of Canada

More than 200 active wildfires are burning across Canada, and the smoke drifting across the country is creating hazy skies and, at times, health concerns.

Crews are battling fires in B.C., Yukon, Alberta, the North West Territories, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario as of Wednesday morning.

The fires are contributing to poor air quality for some communities. Environment Canada issued special air quality statements to parts of B.C., most of Alberta, portions of Saskatchewan and Manitoba, and one area in Hay River, N.W.T.

The majority of fires are burning in Alberta, which as of Wednesday morning recorded 91 active wildfires. The smoke is travelling eastward following the jet stream, and has been spotted in parts of the U.S. On Tuesday, the smoke reached Ontario, where a hazy, red sunrise was seen.

The haze from smoke can be seen in photos and videos from communities across the country that showcase an eerie orange glow.

Here is a round-up of some photos of the wildfires and smoke across Canada:

A burnt landscape caused by wildfires is pictured near Entrance, Wild Hay area, Alberta, Canada on May 10, 2023. (Photo by MEGAN ALBU/AFP via Getty Images)

Wildfire smoke from the boreal forest has arrived here in Southern SK. All five of our Corsi-Rosenthal boxes are running at home. They definitely make a difference to air quality. pic.twitter.com/wfqbRA9eoQ — Adithya Ramachandran (@AdithyaR_YXE) May 17, 2023

Wearing a protective mask, dog walker Leslie Kramer ventures out as heavy smoke from northern Alberta forest fires comes south to blanket the downtown area in Calgary, Tuesday, May 16, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Larry MacDougal)

Burnt out trucks from a wildfire sit on a property near Drayton Valley, Alta., Wednesday, May 10, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.)

Smoke from the wildfires has killed our walk this morning, I am giving it the stink eye in hopes it leaves, Juliette is well.... Happy Tuesday folks! pic.twitter.com/zq0yRidgCa — Rocky the Corgi (@Rockyscrazylife) May 16, 2023

Thick smoke from wildfires blankets the landscape as horses graze near Cremona, Alta., 100 kilometres northwest of Calgary, Tuesday, May 16, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)

The smoke from the Alberta wildfires made the sun very orange and hazy last evening. Here are a few photos of the beavers in the river with the orange sun reflecting off the water. #saskatoon #beavers pic.twitter.com/ddJR0ZxEAK — Mike's Photos and Videos of Beavers (@MDigout99) May 14, 2023