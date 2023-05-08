Air quality advisories in western Canada due to fires, as East Coast braces for May snowstorm
Temperatures and weather conditions are varying greatly across Canada this week.
In some provinces a snowstorm is expected, others are battling an early start to forest fire season and flooding risks still remain high in some communities.
After April brought abnormal temperatures, May could be just as unpredictable.
On Monday morning, Environment Canada issued weather advisories and some alerts for seven provinces, each for different reasons.
SNOW IN ATLANTIC CANADA
On Canada's east coast, communities will be buried in 15 to 25 centimetres of snow overnight into Tuesday morning. According to CTV Your Morning chief meteorologist Kelsey McEwen, rain will flip to snow as a system moves through the Maritimes.
Environment Canada has issued a snowfall alert for the communities of Inverness County, North Cape Highlands and Red River in Nova Scotia, predicting 15 to 25 centimetres of snow.
"Strong northwest winds will develop overnight tonight giving poor visibility in blowing snow," the alert reads. "Conditions are forecast to improve Tuesday afternoon as the snow ends and winds ease."
By Tuesday morning, the snow system will be in Newfoundland and Labrador bringing an expected 5 to 15 centimetres to communities in the Northern Peninsula East, Green Bay, and White Bay.
Communities farther north, like Norman Bay and Lodge Bay, could see snowfall totals between 15 and 30 centimetres and peak wind gusts of 80 to 110 kilometres an hour, the advisory from Environment Canada reads.
FIRES RAGING OUT WEST
For more than a week, fires have been spreading across Alberta due to higher-than-normal temperatures and a lack of rain.
As of Monday morning, 105 wildfires are burning across the province, many concentrated outside the Edmonton region and in the northern parts of the province.
Fire crews have been working tirelessly since last week when temperatures rising to 25 C increased the fire risk for many communities. As of Monday, 26.6 per cent of fires are considered out of control, 19.2 per cent are being held and 54.1 per cent are under control.
Alberta declared a state of emergency on Saturday as tens of thousands of hectares burned and about 29,000 people are left displaced from communities.
In B.C., 131 fires have been recorded since January, a little higher than the 10-year average, but the burned area is less than half the average.
Due to the fires, Environment Canada has issued special air quality statements to most of northern Alberta, parts of northern B.C., and a small part of northwestern Saskatchewan.
"Wildfire smoke can be harmful to everyone’s health even at low concentrations," the air statement reads. "Everyone can take action to reduce their exposure to wildfire smoke."
Smoke from the fires is now blowing into northern Ontario, according to a tweet by Environment Canada, which reports hazy conditions in the communities of Attawapiskat, Fort Albany, Timmins and Sudbury.
Smoke from the Alberta wildfires is stretching toward Algonquin Park and eastern Ontario.
Skies are hazy this morning across portions of eastern and northern Ontario as wildfire smoke from Alberta moves in aloft.#ONwx #ONstorm pic.twitter.com/v2Z8qA6Ppd— ECCC Weather Ontario (@ECCCWeatherON) May 8, 2023
FLOOD RISK REMAINS HIGH IN ONTARIO, QUEBEC
The Ottawa River swelled over the last week, causing flooding along the shores in the capital region and into Quebec where 89 municipalities were impacted.
The weather is predicted to be dry and sunny for the next several days, after more than 60 mm of rain in Ottawa.
As of Saturday, the water peaked in communities around the Ottawa River and was expected to recede in the coming days.
Quebec officials said on Sunday that water levels are starting to decline. In the Outaouais region, the Laurentians region and northwest of Montreat are the most affected parts.
Two volunteer firefighters, Regis Lavoie, 55, and Christopher Lavoie, 23, were killed and found in Riviere du Gouffre, in St-Urbain, Que.
About 625 people have been displaced in Quebec due to flooding.
Environment Canada issued portions of Quebec a frost advisory as temperatures drop below 0 C. The weather agency issues frost advisories during the growing season when surface temperatures drop around freezing.
Communities of La Pêche, Jim Lake, Pontiac, Mirabel and Quebec City could see frost overnight tonight.
