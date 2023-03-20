Zellers opening inside Hudson’s Bay stores in Ontario, Alberta this week
Hudson’s Bay will open the first 12 Zellers locations inside existing Ontario and Alberta department stores this Thursday.
The resurrected Canadian discount retail chain’s e-commerce site is also set to launch on March 23.
Food trucks serving fare such as burgers, fries and sandwiches from the original Zellers Family Restaurant will make stops at the various stores during the first few opening days, Hudson’s Bay said.
There are 25 Zellers locations planned for Hudson’s Bay stores across Canada.
Zellers closed most of its stores in 2013 but started teasing a comeback last year.
HERE ARE THE STORES OPENING MARCH 23:
ONTARIO
- Erin Mills Town Centre, Mississauga
- Burlington Mall, Burlington
- White Oaks Mall, London
- Scarborough Town Centre, Scarborough
- Pen Centre Shopping Plaza, St. Catharines
- Cambridge Centre, Cambridge
- Rideau Centre, Ottawa
- St. Laurent Centre, Ottawa
- Cataraqui Town Centre, Kingston
ALBERTA
- Kingsway Garden Mall, Edmonton
- Medicine Hat Mall, Medicine Hat
- Sunridge Mall, Calgary
