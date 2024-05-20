Business

    • The world's best airline is paying staff a bonus of 8 months' salary

    Singapore Airlines planes are seen here on a tarmac in December 2020. Singapore Airlines will reward its employees with a bonus worth nearly eight months of salary. (Kevin Lim/AP via CNN Newsource) Singapore Airlines planes are seen here on a tarmac in December 2020. Singapore Airlines will reward its employees with a bonus worth nearly eight months of salary. (Kevin Lim/AP via CNN Newsource)
    Share
    Hong Kong/New Delhi -

    Singapore Airlines is setting the bar high when it comes to bonus payouts.

    The carrier will reward its employees with a bonus worth nearly eight months of salary, a person familiar with the matter told CNN on Friday. The person asked not to be named because the information was not intended to be made public.

    Singapore Airlines did not respond to a request for comment.

    On Wednesday, the company reported a record annual net profit of US$1.98 billion in the 2023 to 2024 fiscal year.

    “The demand for air travel remained buoyant” throughout the year boosted by a rebound in North Asia as China, Hong Kong, Japan and Taiwan fully reopened their borders after the pandemic, the airline said in its earnings statement.

    The Singapore flag carrier was named the world’s best airline last year, according to the prestigious Skytrax World Airline Awards. This is the fifth time in the 23-year history of the awards that the airline has scooped the top spot.

    Goh Choon Phong, the airline’s CEO, said the win was down to the tireless work of his team, who made “many sacrifices to ensure that SIA was ready for the recovery in air travel. That has allowed us to emerge stronger and fitter from the pandemic.”

    It is not the only airline that is giving its staff a generous bonus.

    Dubai’s Emirates will pay its staff a bonus equivalent to 20 weeks’ salary, Reuters reported this week, citing an internal email. The state-owned airline, which also posted record full year profit, declined to comment.

    However, the coming year could be difficult for the sector, Singapore Airlines said in its earnings statement.

    “Geopolitical tensions, macroeconomic uncertainties, inflationary pressures, and supply chain constraints pose challenges for the aviation industry,” it said.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada to launch 'national action plan' to fight auto theft

    The federal government is launching what it calls its 'national action plan' to combat auto thefts, which will include stronger penalties for thieves, and increased information sharing between police agencies, government officials and border enforcement.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News