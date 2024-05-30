Business

    • Some BMO bank clients face outages in Canada, U.S.

    An error message is seen on BMO.com Thursday, May 30, 2024. An error message is seen on BMO.com Thursday, May 30, 2024.
    Banking clients on both sides of the border have reported issues accessing Bank of Montreal (BMO) services Thursday.

    Third-party monitoring site Downdetector showed spikes in user reports for outages, jumping from a baseline of at or near zero during the daytime Wednesday to nearly 200 in the 10 p.m. hour, dipping overnight and rising again from 5 a.m. onward.

    As of 7 a.m. Thursday, BMO's website returns an error message reading that "Online Banking is unavailable," apologizing for the issue and assuring clients than an investigation is underway.

    Issues appear to be affecting both Canadian and U.S. clients, and media inquiries to the bank for further details are currently pending.

    This is a breaking news story. Check back for more information.

    With files from CP24.com's Joshua Freeman

