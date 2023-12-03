Plant-based meat industry still poised for growth despite recent setbacks: experts
It's been more than five years since A&W first started selling Beyond Meat burgers to customers eager to see whether the patties could compete with their beloved beef.
The burger chain sold out of the patties when they first launched, having underestimated how many people would want to try them. The day Beyond Meat went public on the Nasdaq in 2019, its share price rose 163 per cent.
These days, however, shares in Beyond Meat are trading at a fraction of their 2019 high.
Since the flurry of excitement over A&W's beef-free burger and the company behind it, the nascent plant-based meat industry has had to swallow a bitter pill: the exponential growth anticipated by many has not panned out.
Yet industry experts say there's still plenty of growth in the future for plant-based meat products -- and several areas where the sector still needs investment.
The plant-based meat sector was starting to ramp up not long before A&W made a splash by adding the Beyond Meat burger to its menu, said Robert Carter, managing partner at The StratonHunter Group, precipitated by game-changing technology and an increased focus on health and the environment among consumers.
"There was so much hype in the beginning, and everyone was so excited," said Carter.
U.S. sales of plant-based meat products rose by 42 per cent between March 2016 and March 2019, according to Nielsen. It wasn't just an American phenomenon: in Canada, sales of plant-based protein products rose seven per cent in the 2016-17 year, according to a 2019 report from National Research Council Canada.
In the second quarter of 2020, Canadian company Maple Leaf Foods reported higher revenue, led by a 41 per cent gain from its plant protein business. The firm bought Lightlife Foods and Field Roast Grain Meat Co. in 2017, and in 2018 launched subsidiary GreenLeaf Foods with the two brands in its portfolio. It has announced investments into processing facilities for its plant-based products.
The high expectations for consumer interest in plant-based meat were especially evident when traditional protein companies like Maple Leaf started getting involved, Carter said: "I would say they were hedging their bets."
There was also a spike in sales when COVID-19 hit, said Bill Greuel, CEO of Protein Industries Canada, a not-for-profit that receives funding from Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada to invest in plant-based food and ingredient manufacturing.
"I think a lot of consumers were shifting from eating out at restaurants to having to cook at home, and they were looking for new products and new experiences," he said.
But the pandemic-related lift may have obscured reality, Greuel said: the plant-based meat industry was growing at an unsustainable pace. Sales started to take a turn and some of the companies at the heart of the industry have had to re-evaluate the scale of their investments.
According to market research firm Circana, U.S. retail sales of fresh meat alternatives, like sausages and burgers, were down 21.5 per cent in 2023 through Oct. 8, while sales of frozen products were down six per cent.
Last month, Beyond Meat announced it was cutting 19 per cent of its non-production workforce. The company also said it was considering exiting some product lines and changing pricing and manufacturing processes.
In 2021, Maple Leaf Foods announced it was re-evaluating its plant protein business.
"We are seeing a marked slowdown in the plant-based protein category performance which may suggest systemic change in the extremely high growth rates expected by the industry," said then-president and CEO Michael McCain in a press release.
Experts say the plant-based meat industry still has much to improve upon.
Ellen Goddard, an agricultural economist and professor at the University of Alberta, thinks many of the products aren't quite on the mark with taste and texture -- or price, which has become top of mind for more consumers over the past couple of years.
"Unfortunately, they hit a very high inflationary period when the industry was taking off," she said.
Whether companies are pouring money into new facilities, or raw materials have to leave Canada to be turned into food products, the processing step makes plant-based meat more expensive for consumers than many traditional meat products, said Greuel.
Canada is the world's largest exporter of pulses like lentils and chickpeas, according to Pulse Canada. Despite the advantage of producing some of the key ingredients in plant-based meat alternatives, the country's processing capacity for plant-based food products is struggling to keep up with market growth and demand, said Greuel.
With most of Canada's production exported for processing, there's an opportunity for emerging Canadian processors to expand domestic operations, creating other export opportunities and diversifying the Canadian economy, said the National Research Council report.
Health-conscious consumers may have also been caught off guard by concerns about how processed plant-based meat is, and its sodium levels, said Carter, a perception Beyond Meat has said it plans to counter in its advertising.
One of the biggest priorities for Protein Industries Canada right now is to incentivize private-sector investment, said Greuel, which can be a challenge: processing facilities cost several hundred million dollars and represent a risky, longer-term investment.
A September 2023 report by Ernst & Young for Protein Industries Canada offered a positive outlook despite recent challenges. As the global population grows, "plant-based proteins could offer a promising solution for a more sustainable food source," the report said.
The global market for plant-based meat could reach between US$88.3 billion and US$139.4 billion by 2035, the report said, up from US$16.5 billion in 2021.
The high-profile hits that companies like Beyond Meat and Maple Leaf Foodshave taken may scare investment away at the institutional level, said Carter, but he thinks smaller companies continue to drive innovation and growth. Eventually, overall investment will ramp up again as a steadier growth trajectory for plant-based meat becomes evident, he predicted.
According to the National Research Council report, more than 40 per cent of the population is actively trying to incorporate more plant-based foods into their diets.
People still want to reduce their meat consumption, said Carter, and he thinks as economic conditions improve they will start to show more interest in plant-based meat again.
The interest in plant-based products is being driven by the younger generation, who are more likely to eat them regularly, said Goddard.
"I think the environmental message is a big deal for the younger generation," said Goddard.
In its earnings reports this year, Maple Leaf said the very high growth rates previously predicted for the plant-based category were unlikely to bear out. However, it projects growth for the category at a "modest, but still attractive" average annual rate of 10 per cent to 15 per cent this decade.
The industry is still growing, just not at the pace many expected, said Carter. Now the sector is in a period of stabilization, he said, with "a lot more runway" to go.
"As the technology and the innovation and the flavour profiles continue to evolve, we'll see this continue to steal market share from traditional meat."
-- With files from The Associated Press
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 3, 2023.
Companies in this story: (TSX:MFI)
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
Here's how much more your Christmas dinner will cost this year
Celebrating with your family this December could come with increased expenses as data shows many traditional holiday foods are going up in price.
Canadians increasingly turning to charities to meet essential needs, but cost of living also hitting donations
Every Giving Tuesday, many Canadians generously dig into their wallets to donate to charities, but as the cost of living climbs, research suggests many Canadians are also in need of help.
What is the grocery code of conduct, and will it help to lower the cost of food?
Canada's grocery code of conduct is in the final stages with advocates saying it would help lower food prices while big grocers say it won't.
Poor Inuit housing 'direct result of colonialism': federal housing advocate
A federal housing advocate is accusing every level of government in Canada of failing to uphold the Inuit's right to housing -- and therefore denying their human rights.
Having financial problems? Don't get caught in debt relief scams
With inflation, rising interest rates, and higher costs for gas, groceries and housing, many Canadians are feeling the financial pinch and now personal bankruptcies are on the rise.
Do you tip at a restaurant like Chipotle? Here’s what a survey found
But the majority of Americans say they tip 15 per cent or less for a typical meal at a sit-down restaurant, according to a wide-ranging new poll on tipping attitudes from Pew Research Center. The poll surveyed nearly 12,000 people.
Loblaw raises the affordability alarm as grocery code of conduct nears completion
As the grocery code of conduct nears completion, the Canadian industry's biggest player is raising concerns the guidelines could add fuel to the food inflation fire.
Here's how much it costs to raise children in Canada, according to new statistics
A new report from Statistics Canada estimates how much parents will spend on children over the course of their lifetime.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NEW 'I'm in no way ashamed of my infertility': The challenge for families trying to conceive without coverage
Families that need help conceiving a child are met with financial burdens that should be covered through government health care and insurance, advocates say.
Fatal stabbing of German tourist by suspected radical puts sharp focus on Paris Olympics
A bloodstain by a bridge over the Seine river was the only remaining sign on Sunday of a fatal knife attack 12 hours earlier on a German tourist, allegedly carried out by a young man under watch for suspected Islamic radicalization.
Teen girls are being victimized by deepfake nudes. One family is pushing for more protections
A mother and her 14-year-old daughter are advocating for better protections for victims after AI-generated nude images of the teen and other female classmates were circulated at a high school in New Jersey.
1 person is dead and 11 missing after a landslide and flash floods hit Indonesia's Sumatra island
Rescuers recovered the body of a man buried under tons of mud and rocks from flash floods and a landslide that crashed onto a hilly village on Indonesia's Sumatra island. Officials said Sunday that 11 people are still missing.
Strong earthquake that sparked a tsunami warning leaves 1 dead amid widespread panic in Philippines
A powerful earthquake that shook the southern Philippines killed at least one villager and injured several others as thousands scrambled out of their homes in panic and jammed roads to higher grounds after a tsunami warning was issued, officials said Sunday.
Israel orders more people in crowded southern Gaza to evacuate as heavy bombardment shifts there
Israel's military ordered more areas in and around Gaza's second-largest city of Khan Younis to evacuate on Sunday, followed by heavy bombardment, as it shifted its offensive to the southern half of the territory where it asserts that leaders of the Hamas militant group are hiding.
Naloxone: What to know about the opioid overdose-reversing drug, free across Canada
Health Canada has called the opioid crisis one of the most serious public health threats in recent history, and an addictions specialist says everyone can play a part in helping reduce the death toll. All it takes is access to naloxone, a life-saving medication that temporarily reverses an opioid overdose.
'My door is always open': heritage minister insists feds working hard 'to bring Meta back to the table' on C-18
Canada's heritage minister insists the federal government is still working to get Facebook and Instagram parent company Meta back to the bargaining table to negotiate a deal to compensate Canadian news organizations as part of the regulatory process for the controversial Online News Act.
Bonnie Crombie wins Ontario Liberal leadership after 3 rounds of voting
Ontario Liberals have selected Bonnie Crombie, a three-term big city mayor and former MP who boasts that she gets under the skin of Premier Doug Ford, as their next leader to go head to head with the premier in the next provincial election.
Canada
-
Search for runaway kangaroo in Ontario continues
The search continues for the kangaroo that is hopping around somewhere in Ontario after it escaped zoo handlers from a transport truck Thursday night.
-
'Every tool at our disposal': Lawyers submit amended application to challenge Sask. pronoun legislation
LGBTQ2S+ advocates are not backing down in their legal fight against the Sask. Party’s Parents’ Bill of Rights, submitting an amended application against the legislation on Friday evening.
-
Amid housing crisis, jail seen as preferable to living on the street
Michael Keough has to pause in the middle of his phone call from Newfoundland and Labrador's largest jail to cough and wipe his eyes -- there's black mould on the wall where the phones are, he explains, and it irritates him after a while.
-
At first-ever health day at UN climate summit, Canadian doctors push for action
As global leaders prepare to meet for the first dedicated health day at a UN climate summit, Canadian doctors plan to use the platform to push for a new federal office dedicated to addressing the health effects of climate change.
-
Gatineau, Que. Facebook Marketplace sellers using fake addresses to scam buyers
Residents of a Gatineau, Que. neighbourhood have been dealing with a string of strangers knocking at the doors of their homes looking to pick up their purchased products from Facebook Marketplace, but instead discovering they had been scammed.
-
Sandie Rinaldo: Rick Hansen marks the 50th anniversary of his life-changing accident by visiting the scene
Rick Hansen lost the use of his legs in a truck accident when he was just 15 years old, CTV National News anchor, Sandie Rinaldo interviewed him recently while visiting the place where his life changed irrevocably.
World
-
Kyiv says Russian forces shot surrendering Ukrainian soldiers. If confirmed, it would be a war crime
Ukrainian officials on Sunday accused Russian forces of killing surrendering Ukrainian soldiers, a war crime if confirmed, after grainy footage on social media appeared to show two uniformed men being shot at close range after emerging from a dugout.
-
Fatal stabbing of German tourist by suspected radical puts sharp focus on Paris Olympics
A bloodstain by a bridge over the Seine river was the only remaining sign on Sunday of a fatal knife attack 12 hours earlier on a German tourist, allegedly carried out by a young man under watch for suspected Islamic radicalization.
-
Strong earthquake that sparked a tsunami warning leaves 1 dead amid widespread panic in Philippines
A powerful earthquake that shook the southern Philippines killed at least one villager and injured several others as thousands scrambled out of their homes in panic and jammed roads to higher grounds after a tsunami warning was issued, officials said Sunday.
-
Israel orders more people in crowded southern Gaza to evacuate as heavy bombardment shifts there
Israel's military ordered more areas in and around Gaza's second-largest city of Khan Younis to evacuate on Sunday, followed by heavy bombardment, as it shifted its offensive to the southern half of the territory where it asserts that leaders of the Hamas militant group are hiding.
-
Indian premier Narendra Modi's party set for victory in 3 states ahead of 2024 national vote
India's Hindu nationalist party was headed for a clear win in three out of four state elections Sunday, according to the election commission's website. The crucial poll has pitted India's opposition against the ruling party of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of next year's vital national vote.
-
The international court prosecutor says he will intensify investigations in Palestinian territories
The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court said Sunday that his office will "further intensify its efforts to advance its investigations" in the occupied Palestinian territories, after he visited the region for this first time since his appointment.
Politics
-
'My door is always open': heritage minister insists feds working hard 'to bring Meta back to the table' on C-18
Canada's heritage minister insists the federal government is still working to get Facebook and Instagram parent company Meta back to the bargaining table to negotiate a deal to compensate Canadian news organizations as part of the regulatory process for the controversial Online News Act.
-
Liberals, NDP, Bloc accuse Conservatives of stalling Canada-Ukraine free trade deal
Conservatives faced a barrage of partisan fire Friday in the House of Commons as their political rivals accused the official Opposition of trying to stall measures aimed at helping Ukraine.
-
U.S. assassination attempt charges 'confirm' Trudeau's claims about India had 'real substance,' former national security advisers say
The indictment of an Indian national for the attempted assassination of a Sikh separatist and dual U.S.-Canadian national 'validates' Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations that the Indian government may have been involved in the killing of a Canadian citizen as having 'real substance,' according to two of Canada's former national security advisers.
Health
-
NEW
NEW 'I'm in no way ashamed of my infertility': The challenge for families trying to conceive without coverage
Families that need help conceiving a child are met with financial burdens that should be covered through government health care and insurance, advocates say.
-
Naloxone: What to know about the opioid overdose-reversing drug, free across Canada
Health Canada has called the opioid crisis one of the most serious public health threats in recent history, and an addictions specialist says everyone can play a part in helping reduce the death toll. All it takes is access to naloxone, a life-saving medication that temporarily reverses an opioid overdose.
-
Earth is running a fever. And UN climate talks are focusing on the contagious effect on human health
With Planet Earth running a fever, UN climate talks focused Sunday on the contagious effects on human health. Under a brown haze over Dubai, the COP28 summit moved to concerns about health issues like the deaths of at least 7 million people globally from air pollution each year and the spread of diseases like cholera and malaria as global warming upends weather systems.
Sci-Tech
-
Not so dead as a dodo: 'De-extinction' plan to reintroduce bird to Mauritius
An audacious collaboration between geneticists and conservationists plans to bring back the extinct dodo and reintroduce it to its once-native habitat in Mauritius.
-
Montana's first-in-the-nation ban on TikTok blocked by judge who says it's unconstitutional
Montana's first-in-the-nation law banning the video-sharing app TikTok in the state was blocked Thursday, one month before it was set to take effect, by a federal judge who called the measure unconstitutional.
-
James Webb Telescope confirms existence of massive dusty galaxy from early universe
New observations from the James Webb Space Telescope have confirmed the existence of a massive, dusty, star-forming galaxy which was first spotted years ago by a ground telescope, but was completely invisible to the Hubble Space Telescope.
Entertainment
-
Kiss say farewell to live touring, become first U.S. band to go virtual and become digital avatars
After 50 years of Kiss, the band is now interested in a kind of immortality, using digital avatars of themselves for virtual performances.
-
Avril Lavigne, Rick Mercer celebrated at Canada's Walk of Fame anniversary gala
Pop-punk icon Avril Lavigne, political satirist Rick Mercer and hockey superstar Connor McDavid are among those set to be inducted into Canada's Walk of Fame tonight at a special anniversary gala in Toronto.
-
Movie armourer in 'Rust' fatal shooting pleads not guilty to unrelated gun charge
The weapons supervisor on the film set where Alec Baldwin shot and killed a cinematographer in 2021 waived her arraignment in a separate case, pleading not guilty to a charge of carrying a gun into a Santa Fe bar.