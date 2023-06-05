Microsoft will pay $20M to settle U.S. charges of illegally collecting children's data

San Francisco -

Microsoft will pay a fine of $20 million to settle Federal Trade Commission charges that it illegally collected and retained the data of children who signed up to use its Xbox video game console.

The agency charged that Microsoft gathered the data without notifying parents or obtaining their consent, and that it also illegally held onto the data.

In a blog post, Microsoft vice president for Xbox Dave McCarthy outlined additional steps the company is taking to improve its age verification systems and to ensure that parents are involved in the creation of child accounts for the service.