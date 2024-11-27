Is it worth ordering from small businesses during the Canada Post strike?

Supporters of mom-and-pop shops may be worried they won't get their packages during the Canada Post strike, but a small business industry group is urging people to not rule them out during their holiday shopping.

With Black Friday sales and holiday shopping ramping up, small businesses say they will be among those hardest hit during the ongoing Canada Post strike.

The vast majority of small businesses rely on Canada Post, the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) says, and according to its numbers, 75 per cent of them have been impacted by the strike.

And while it’s understandable that shoppers might have concerns about deliveries arriving on time, Corinne Pohlmann, executive vice-president of advocacy for the CFIB in Ottawa, says customers shouldn't be deterred.

"We’re really trying to encourage Canadians to go to small businesses you enjoy, ask them if you’re worried about getting the product you need, and they’re probably going to find a way to get it to you," Pohlmann said in a Tuesday interview with CTV's Your Morning.

"They're very resilient; they’re going to be creative about it and they're going to want to ensure to be able to get customers the products they need."

Some businesses may seek alternative shipping options, and though they generally cost more, the businesses may try to absorb the extra expenses instead of increasing prices for customers, Pohlmann said.

The holiday shopping season is critical for many retailers, Pohlmann added, with some raking in up to 40 per cent of revenues during this period.

“Post-holiday season many of them go through a bit of a darker period. People tend to hibernate a bit more, they don’t go to shop out a bit more,” she said. “So if they can't get the resources that they need now, it could be a more challenging time post-holiday season.”

