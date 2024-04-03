Business

    • Indigo agrees to go private after sale to holding company

    An Indigo bookstore is seen Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 in Laval, Que. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz An Indigo bookstore is seen Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 in Laval, Que. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
    Share
    TORONTO -

    Indigo Books & Music Inc. has agreed to be taken private after agreeing to a sweetened offer from a holding company connected to its largest shareholder.

    The retailer says its agreement will see Trilogy Retail Holdings Inc. and Trilogy Investments L.P. pay $2.50 per share in cash for the stake in Indigo they do not already own.

    The Trilogy companies, owned by Gerald Schwartz, the spouse of Indigo chief executive Heather Reisman, offered Indigo $2.25 per share in cash in February.

    Indigo did not say what caused Trilogy to boost its offer but noted the new price reflects a 69 per cent premium on the share price of $1.48 that Indigo had when Trilogy first made its bid.

    Indigo says an independent committee of its board of directors recently unanimously recommended the company accept Trilogy's latest offer.

    If shareholders agree to the deal during a May vote, Indigo expects the transaction to close in June and its shares to be delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange sometime after.

    “We believe that this transaction will provide minority shareholders with a substantial premium for their shares following some challenging years for the business, while also ensuring a strong future for Indigo with full ownership by a team that has demonstrated a deep commitment to Indigo's mission,” Indigo board chair Markus Dohle said in a statement.

    The last two years have seen Indigo encounter a ransomware attack that downed its website for a lengthy period and the departure of several board members, including one who said she experienced a “loss of confidence in board leadership.”

    Amid these challenges, Indigo's founder, Reisman, returned to the company's helm after retiring in the summer of 2023.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 2, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    N.B. man wins $64 million from Lotto 6/49

    A New Brunswicker will go to bed Thursday night much richer than he was Wednesday after collecting on a winning lottery ticket he let sit on his bedroom dresser for nearly a year.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News