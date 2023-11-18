How pay transparency laws are coming into effect across Canada
New pay-transparency requirements for Ontario employers are expected to emerge in the coming months, the latest in a cross-country trend toward stronger protections for workers and job seekers.
First announced earlier this month by the Ministry of Labour as part of the proposed Working for Workers Four Act, new rules for employers would include disclosing the use of artificial intelligence in hiring and listing salary ranges in public job postings -- information that was featured on just 37 per cent of Ontario postings in 2022, according to the province.
“At a time when many companies are posting record profits, it is only fair they communicate transparently about how they pay workers,” said Ontario Labour Minister David Piccini in the Nov. 6 announcement.
In an international survey conducted last year by data firm Payscale, 45 per cent of respondents reported that they included a pay range in job postings, but 18 per cent specified that they only did so when required by law.
“The overall takeaway is that most [organizations] do not appear to be ready for pay transparency laws,” a report on the survey from Payscale reads. “Adopting pay transparency is a best practice, regardless of the law.”
Anil Verma is a professor emeritus of industrial relations and human-resources management at the University of Toronto. He calls the proposed AI rules “commendable,” and says that so long as it’s done with the right amount of specificity, the disclosure requirements are a step in the right direction.
“Everywhere that we have tried transparency, it has made things better, not worse,” he said in an interview on Friday with CTVNews.ca.
To Verma, maintaining salary ranges, not dollar amounts, is key to the objectives behind better transparency, and to protecting the privacy of individual workers. Too much specificity, he says, can backfire.
Decades ago, the Ontario government began to publish all salaries over $100,000 for public employees. The intent, Verma described, was to reign in high-end salaries through public pressure, but instead, the move ultimately pushed some salaries higher.
“The idea was to publicize and prevent such excesses,” Verma said. “But what happened was that when I saw that my colleague, the guy whose office is next door to mine, is making 50 per cent more than I am, I immediately go to my boss and say … ‘how do you explain this?’”
Ultimately, he said, it’s about striking a balance.
“It’s a good idea to have more disclosure, and it’s good to make it within ranges and for groups of people, rather than for individuals.”
Ontario joins growing transparency trend
The policy move has Ontario joining three other provinces in a growing trend toward demystifying wage equity.
“Transparency laws are popular now because they align generally with a trend towards soft touch business regulation,” said David Doorey, a professor of work law at York University, in an email to CTV News.
“Governments hope to alter behaviour in pursuit of policy goals, such as reduced pay discrimination, without imposing much cost or administrative burden on employers.”
In November 2021, Prince Edward Island established its own salary-disclosure requirements on public job postings, followed by Newfoundland and Labrador a year later and British Columbia, this May.
In addition, the B.C. and Atlantic-region laws establish new restrictions on how employers can control payment discussions, prohibiting them from asking applicants about their past salaries and from penalizing employees for disclosing their wages amongst themselves.
The latter rule, sometimes called anti-reprisal protections, already exists in Ontario under the Employment Standards Act (ESA).
While business leaders note that B.C.’s law doesn’t currently feature penalties, both Atlantic-region laws include potential fines for employers who fail to comply with the transparency requirements.
In Newfoundland and Labrador, individuals may be liable for up to $1,000, with corporations and public bodies potentially subject to a $25,000 fine. P.E.I. employers, meanwhile, could face fines of between $200 and $10,000 under the broader labour laws involved.
Ontario’s own proposed penalties aren’t immediately clear, though general violations of the ESA can carry penalties as high as $50,000 in individual fines and $100,000 for corporations, on first offences alone.
In Canada, support for the measures appears widespread. A recent survey by recruiting firm Talent.com found that 84 per cent of Canadian respondents either greatly or somewhat supported legal requirements for salary ranges in job postings.
The same survey found that just 45 per cent of workers felt they were fairly compensated for their work, and that roughly one in four were considering leaving their job within the next year.
Second time’s the charm
Working for Workers Four represents a second try at legislating pay transparency at this scale in Ontario. In 2018, the then-Liberal government passed the Pay Transparency Act, carrying the same rules for job postings, salary history and non-reprisal as those in B.C., P.E.I. and Newfoundland and Labrador.
Described at the time as the first legislation of its kind in Canada, the Wynne government highlighted the positive effects of transparency on wage equity for women, empowering them through more informed salary negotiations.
"Pay transparency legislation will not only highlight pay inequities, it will help shift attitudes and biases that prevent women from achieving equal pay for equal work,” said then-minister of the status of women Harinder Malhi.
That incarnation of the law never came into force, as later that same year, the newly elected Ford government shelved it.
Similar proposals were brought by the Manitoba NDP, then its province’s opposition, in March of 2022. The private-member’s bill did not advance past first-reading, but since then, the Manitoba NDP have won a majority government in the province.
Edited by CTVNews.ca Special Projects Producer Phil Hahn
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
Having financial problems? Don't get caught in debt relief scams
With inflation, rising interest rates, and higher costs for gas, groceries and housing, many Canadians are feeling the financial pinch and now personal bankruptcies are on the rise.
Do you tip at a restaurant like Chipotle? Here’s what a survey found
But the majority of Americans say they tip 15 per cent or less for a typical meal at a sit-down restaurant, according to a wide-ranging new poll on tipping attitudes from Pew Research Center. The poll surveyed nearly 12,000 people.
Loblaw raises the affordability alarm as grocery code of conduct nears completion
As the grocery code of conduct nears completion, the Canadian industry's biggest player is raising concerns the guidelines could add fuel to the food inflation fire.
Here's how much it costs to raise children in Canada, according to new statistics
A new report from Statistics Canada estimates how much parents will spend on children over the course of their lifetime.
More Canadian households struggling to put food on the table due to high cost of living: report
As the cost-of-living crisis persists, two-parent households are increasingly turning to food banks across Canada to feed their families, according to a new report.
Slowdown in inflation supports interest rate pause next week, economists say
Canada's inflation rate edged down to 3.8 per cent last month as price pressures eased across the economy, setting the stage for the Bank of Canada to hold its key interest rate steady next week, economists say.
OPINION Some of the key impacts AI is having on our everyday finances
As artificial intelligence continues to evolve, its uses and applications grow even wider. Many people are already using tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google's Bard or Bing Chat to help them write emails, research new subjects and brainstorm business names.
Food Banks Canada report paints dire picture of Canada-wide affordability crisis
The data was collected from food banks across Canada, and this year's Hunger Count, as well as other studies, show more and more Canadians are 'struggling to pay for basic expenses, and that levels of food insecurity are rising dramatically.'
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Why Canada votes with the minority on UN resolutions on Israel
Last week, Canada voted against the grain on a number of United Nations resolutions regarding Israel, Gaza and the West Bank. One expert outlines some of the possible reasons why, including "a strong lobby" and a decades-long trend.
Taylor Swift fan dies at Rio concert as fans complain about high temperatures and lack of water
A 23-year-old Taylor Swift fan died at the singer's Eras Tour concert in Rio de Janeiro Friday night, according to a statement from the show's organizers in Brazil.
How pay transparency laws are coming into effect across Canada
CTVNews.ca takes a cross-country look at new pay transparency requirements rolling out in certain provinces -- a trend toward stronger protections for workers and job seekers.
SpaceX launches its giant new rocket but a pair of explosions ends the second test flight
SpaceX launched its mega rocket Starship on Saturday, but lost the booster and then the spacecraft minutes into the test flight.
'We don't know each other': House Speaker on what he thinks is driving a downturn in decorum
As House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus pushes on with his plans to try to improve parliamentary decorum, he's citing scripted speeches creating a 'false polarization' and a sense that MPs don't 'know each other' enough as contributing factors to the current state of debate. Fergus said one way he's going to try to combat these factors, is by inviting MPs to dinner.
Shifa Hospital patients, staff and displaced leave the compound as Israel strikes targets in south
Patients, staff and displaced people left Gaza's largest hospital Saturday, health officials said, leaving behind only a skeleton crew to care for those too sick to move and Israeli forces in control of the facility.
Montreal's Olivier Rioux, world's tallest teen, signed to NCAA basketball team in Florida
Montreal’s Olivier Rioux, who holds the Guinness World Record for the tallest teenager on Earth, will be playing basketball with the Florida Gators for the 2024 season.
W5 Owners of prized historic N.S. home in legal nightmare, thanks to local government
W5 investigates: A couple buys a historic house in Nova Scotia at auction and puts hundreds of thousands of dollars into renovations, but the local government says they don't own the property.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs and singer Cassie settle lawsuit alleging abuse 1 day after it was filed
A lawsuit by singer Cassie containing allegations of beatings and abuse by music producer Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been settled, the artists announced Friday, one day after the lawsuit was filed.
Canada
-
Why Canada votes with the minority on UN resolutions on Israel
Last week, Canada voted against the grain on a number of United Nations resolutions regarding Israel, Gaza and the West Bank. One expert outlines some of the possible reasons why, including "a strong lobby" and a decades-long trend.
-
More than 1,500 Canadian writers call for charges to be dropped against protesters who disrupted Giller Prize gala
More than 1,500 Canadian authors, writers and publishers have signed an open letter calling for the charges against anti-war protesters who interrupted the Scotiabank Giller Prize ceremony to be dropped.
-
Canada launches new humanitarian migration pathway for Colombians, Haitians and Venezuelans
Amid the ongoing refugee crisis in the Americas, the federal government has announced the launch of a new humanitarian pathway for 11,000 Colombians, Haitians and Venezuelans to find residency in Canada, fulfilling a commitment that was made after the Canada-U.S. Safe Third Country Agreement was updated.
-
Charge against Calgary pro-Palestine protester stayed as debate rages over chant
Prosecutors have stayed a charge against a man who was arrested in Calgary after he repeatedly used a phrase heard at pro-Palestinian rallies across the country, as a debate rages over the contentious chant.
-
How pay transparency laws are coming into effect across Canada
CTVNews.ca takes a cross-country look at new pay transparency requirements rolling out in certain provinces -- a trend toward stronger protections for workers and job seekers.
-
$15M lawsuit accuses Concordia, student union of failing to address antisemitism on campus
A proposed class-action lawsuit accuses Concordia University in Montreal and its student union of creating a safe space for antisemitism on campus over decades, leaving students and faculty psychologically scarred.
World
-
Shifa Hospital patients, staff and displaced leave the compound as Israel strikes targets in south
Patients, staff and displaced people left Gaza's largest hospital Saturday, health officials said, leaving behind only a skeleton crew to care for those too sick to move and Israeli forces in control of the facility.
-
Rosalynn Carter, 96-year-old former U.S. first lady, is in hospice care at home, Carter Center says
Former U.S. first lady Rosalynn Carter is in hospice care at home in Plains, Georgia, joining former President Jimmy Carter, who has been receiving end-of-life care since February, their family announced Friday.
-
U.S. Speaker Johnson says he'll make 44,000 hours of Jan. 6 footage available to the general public
House Speaker Mike Johnson said Friday he plans to publicly release thousands of hours of footage from the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, making good on a promise he made to far-right members of his party when he was campaigning for the job.
-
41 workers remain trapped in tunnel in India for seventh day as drilling operations face challenges
Forty-one workers remained trapped in a collapsed road tunnel in northern India for a seventh day Saturday as a new drilling machine arrived on site to replace the damaged one.
-
Alex Murdaugh pleads guilty to financial crimes in a deal that gives him more prison time
Alex Murdaugh pleaded guilty Friday to stealing millions of dollars from vulnerable legal clients in schemes lasting over a decade under an agreement that all but ensures more prison time for the longtime lawyer who was convicted of killing his wife and younger son.
-
UN stops delivery of food and supplies to Gaza as communications blackout hinders aid co-ordination
The United Nations was forced to stop deliveries of food and other necessities to Gaza on Friday and warned of the growing possibility of widespread starvation after internet and telephone services collapsed in the besieged enclave because of a lack of fuel.
Politics
-
'We don't know each other': House Speaker on what he thinks is driving a downturn in decorum
As House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus pushes on with his plans to try to improve parliamentary decorum, he's citing scripted speeches creating a 'false polarization' and a sense that MPs don't 'know each other' enough as contributing factors to the current state of debate. Fergus said one way he's going to try to combat these factors, is by inviting MPs to dinner.
-
NDP agree to help pass Liberal 'affordable housing and groceries' bill in exchange for amendments
With the parliamentary clock ticking down and the government yet to pass their 'affordable housing and groceries' bill—the first piece of federal legislation tabled in the fall sitting—the NDP have agreed to help the Liberals advance Bill C-56 in exchange for a series of amendments inspired by a similar bill from Leader Jagmeet Singh, CTV News has learned.
-
What Xi said: Trudeau urged Chinese president to maintain an open channel with Canada
Canada and China need to keep in touch, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he told Xi Jinping during a chance encounter this week at the annual economic summit of Pacific Rim leaders that wrapped up Friday in northern California.
Health
-
New Canadian research points to link between scrolling and anxiety, depression in children
Research from Western University shows a link between screen time and anxiety and depression in children.
-
Three provinces report illnesses as cantaloupes recalled due to risk of salmonella
Several people are believed to have fallen ill from salmonella-contaminated cantaloupes, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency said Friday.
-
Recall roundup: Here's what was taken off shelves this week in Canada
Canada has issued recalls and safety alerts for a series of vehicles and consumer products. With dangers ranging from fire risks to label issues, here are some recalls the country has seen this week.
Sci-Tech
-
SpaceX launches its giant new rocket but a pair of explosions ends the second test flight
SpaceX launched its mega rocket Starship on Saturday, but lost the booster and then the spacecraft minutes into the test flight.
-
How to spot the lost NASA tool bag orbiting Earth
NASA astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O’Hara were conducting a spacewalk outside of the International Space Station on Nov. 1 when a bag of tools drifted away from them and into space. The bag is now in orbit around Earth, and you might be able to spot it with a pair of binoculars.
-
Russian court fines Google for failing to store personal data on its users
A Moscow court on Tuesday fined Google for failing to store personal data on its Russian users, the latest in a series of fines on the U.S. tech giant amid tensions between the Kremlin and the West over the fighting in Ukraine.
Entertainment
-
Taylor Swift fan dies at Rio concert as fans complain about high temperatures and lack of water
A 23-year-old Taylor Swift fan died at the singer's Eras Tour concert in Rio de Janeiro Friday night, according to a statement from the show's organizers in Brazil.
-
Sean 'Diddy' Combs and singer Cassie settle lawsuit alleging abuse 1 day after it was filed
A lawsuit by singer Cassie containing allegations of beatings and abuse by music producer Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been settled, the artists announced Friday, one day after the lawsuit was filed.
-
Rio's iconic Christ statue welcomes Taylor Swift with open arms thanks to Swifties and a priest
Welcome to Brazil, Taylor Swift, it's been waiting for you. As her sweep of Rio de Janeiro shows got underway this week, the pop superstar and her legions of devoted fans were greeted by the wide-open arms of the world's most-famous Christ statue, sporting a projected image of a Swift-inspired T-shirt.