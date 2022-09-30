How Canada's empty offices could get a second chance

A photo from Strategic Group shows the exterior of the Cube housing development, which saw an empty office building in downtown Calgary converted into a residential building with 65 one- and two-bedroom apartments. (Strategic Group) A photo from Strategic Group shows the exterior of the Cube housing development, which saw an empty office building in downtown Calgary converted into a residential building with 65 one- and two-bedroom apartments. (Strategic Group)

MORE Business News

YOUR FINANCES