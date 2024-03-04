Business

    • Former Twitter executives sue Elon Musk for over US$128 million in severance, Wall Street Journal reports

    Tesla and SpaceX's CEO Elon Musk pauses during an in-conversation event with Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in London, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool) Tesla and SpaceX's CEO Elon Musk pauses during an in-conversation event with Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in London, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool)
    Four former top Twitter executives, including former CEO Parag Agrawal, have sued Elon Musk for over $128 million in severance, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

    The other plaintiffs are Ned Segal, Twitter's former chief financial officer; Vijaya Gadde, its former chief legal officer; and Sean Edgett, its former general counsel, according to the report.

    The executives, who led the company during a lengthy and at times hostile takeover process in which they sued the billionaire to follow through with the acquisition after Musk changed his mind, say Musk fired them citing gross negligence and willful misconduct, which they deny, the WSJ reported.

    Social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

     

     

