Experts see parallels between 1970s inflation crisis and today

Last month, the Bank of Canada raised its key interest rate target by half a percentage point to one per cent, prompting Canada's big commercial banks to raise their prime rates in return. (Photo by Roberto Nickson via Pexels) Last month, the Bank of Canada raised its key interest rate target by half a percentage point to one per cent, prompting Canada's big commercial banks to raise their prime rates in return. (Photo by Roberto Nickson via Pexels)

MORE Business News