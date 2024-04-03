Disney trounces activist shareholders in a major win for Bob Iger

BREAKING Two men charged with first-degree murder in death of Calgary woman
Calgary police have arrested two men in connection with the disappearance and presumed death of a 29-year-old woman.
Disney won a hard-fought proxy battle against a group of activist investors who sought to secure seats on the company’s board of directors. The shareholder vote served as a legacy-defining victory for CEO Bob Iger.
Disney’s board triumphed by what the company called “a substantial margin” over the nominees put forward by Trian Fund Management and Blackwells Capital at its annual shareholder meeting.
Iger didn’t just beat Trian’s Nelson Peltz, but trounced him, according to a person familiar with the vote count.
Peltz’s attempt at a board seat received less than one-third of the vote, around 31 per cent, according to the source. Jay Rasulo, the former Disney finance chief who joined Peltz’s attempt, also lost by a wide margin, the person said.
Retail shareholders, which hold roughly 35 per cent of Disney stock, also voted overwhelmingly – 75 per cent – for Disney’s candidates. Still, board members typically get far bigger totals than three-quarters of the vote, suggesting Peltz captured some strong interest from Average Joe stockholders.
At the same time, Peltz spend gobs of cash on the fight, and the fact that he didn’t come particularly close to winning a board seat was surprising.
“This is by far Peltz’s biggest loss in a proxy fight,” the person familiar with the vote said.
Following its defeat, Trian issued a statement saying it was disappointed with the outcome but appreciated “the support and dialogue we have had with Disney stakeholders.”
“We are proud of the impact we have had in refocusing this company on value creation and good governance,” the statement read. “We will be watching the company’s performance and be focusing on its continued success.”
“With the distracting proxy contest now behind us, we’re eager to focus 100 per cent of our attention on our most important priorities: growth and value creation for our shareholders and creative excellence for our consumers,” Iger said.
The investor fight that came to a head Wednesday was widely seen as a referendum on Iger, who is more than a year into his second stint as CEO.
Although Disney’s stock is up nearly 50 per cent over the past six months, some investors — including Trian and Blackwells — had hoped for higher returns and a more forceful shakeup inside the House of Mouse. In particular, Trian wanted to align pay with performance for key executives, restore Disney’s box office dominance and expand the company’s profit margin.
The biggest challenge came from Trian, which nominated its founder, 81-year-old corporate raider Peltz, to the board, along with Rasulo, a former Disney finance chief.
Peltz had expressed political differences with Iger that animated his campaign. In a recent interview with the Financial Times, Peltz disparaged “The Marvels” and “Black Panther” movies as pushing what Republicans often call a “woke” agenda.
“Why do I have to have a Marvel that’s all women? Not that I have anything against women, but why do I have to do that? Why can’t I have Marvels that are both? Why do I need an all-Black cast?” Peltz told the FT.
Disney remains one of the most successful media behemoths on the planet, but it has also seen parts of its empire stumble in recent years.
Many of its problems come with the job running a sprawling media conglomerate in the 2020s: The once-lucrative tent pole of linear TV is rapidly crumbling, while its theoretical replacement, streaming services, are burning through cash. Higher interest rates have taken their toll, and movie theater audiences have grown bored with Disney’s more recent continued Marvel spinoffs and sequels.
“In some ways, the challenges are greater than I anticipated,” Iger said last year in an interview with CNBC.
A Disney logo forms part of a menu for the Disney Plus streaming service on a computer screen in Walpole, Mass., on Nov. 13, 2019. (AP-Steven Senne / The Canadian Press)
Peltz and other shareholders have seized on those stumbles to rally support for change. Trian Partners has said in a regulatory filing that it expected to spend about US$25 million on its campaign for board seats.
If the Trian group had succeeded in securing board seats, it would have been a seismic blow to Iger’s reputation as one of Hollywood’s most formidable power players. And it would have allowed the activists to potentially shape or disrupt Iger’s vision for the corporate turnaround.
But it wasn’t clear that Peltz’s plan — essentially maximizing profit and tying executive pay to performance — would be substantially different from what Iger was already doing.
A year ago, Iger announced he was laying off 7,000 staff and implementing a restructuring plan aimed at energizing Disney’s core creative departments.
There are early signs his turnaround plan is working. In February, Disney surprised investors with its first-quarter earnings, announcing it would grow earnings per share by 20 per cent this year.
Having fended off Peltz and Trian, at least for now, Iger likely has some runway to focus on the growth phase of his plan, at least until his contract runs out in 2026, when Iger promises he’ll step down. But one former Disney executive said the fight is far from over.
“The fact that it has gotten this much traction tells you that there is a lot of dissatisfaction,” the former executive, who requested anonymity to speak candidly, told CNN’s Oliver Darcy ahead of the vote.
CNN’s Samantha Delouya and Oliver Darcy contributed to this report.
One of two Mi'kmaq fishers who reported being dumped by federal fisheries officers far from home at 1 a.m. in Nova Scotia without footwear or phones says they walked for about six hours and feared they would die if they stopped.
A Canadian man killed along with six other aid workers in the Gaza Strip on Monday is a military veteran from Quebec who leaves behind a partner and a one-year-old son.
Juan Vicente Perez Mora, the world's oldest man, has died at the age of 114, according to Guinness World Records.
A 13-year-old is facing several charges after crashing a Lamborghini on a West Vancouver highway, local police say.
Approximately 326,800 patients at five hospitals in southwestern Ontario are expected to receive a letter, noting their information was compromised in the October 2023 cyberattack.
Celebrity chef Jose Andres told Reuters in an emotional interview on Wednesday that an Israeli attack that killed seven of his food aid workers in Gaza had targeted them 'systematically, car by car.'
A man from Toronto has filed a lawsuit against the Ontario government and the Children's Aid Society of Toronto alleging he was moved between more than 40 residential placements and subject to repeated sexual, physical, and psychological abuse during the 12 years of his childhood spent under provincial care.
Taiwan's firefighting service says two Canadians were among a group of people stranded by rock slides in a gorge after the island's strongest earthquake in 25 years.
Almost 600 stolen vehicles have been recovered following a joint operation between numerous police forces and the Canada Border Services Agency.
Shortly after an airstrike widely attributed to Israel destroyed an Iranian consulate building in Syria, the United States had an urgent message for Iran: We had nothing to do with it. But that may not be enough for the U.S. to avoid retaliation targeting its forces in the region.
During the execution of a search warrant Mobile County Sheriff’s Office narcotics investigators found approximately two kilograms of cocaine in a backpack being worn by a three-year-old child, according to the MCSO.
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Conservative Party is set for a heavy defeat at a national election expected this year, according to a seat projection published on Wednesday which showed the opposition Labour Party winning more than 400 seats.
The bodies of six foreign aid workers killed in Israeli airstrikes began the journey back to their home countries Wednesday as they were transported out of the Gaza Strip and into Egypt, Egyptian state television reported.
Continuing his pre-budget spending pledge tour, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is promising a $15-billion top-up as well as reforms to 'turbocharge' an existing federal apartment construction loan program. The federal government also plans to launch a new 'Canada Builds' initiative to help build more rental housing across Canada
Canada's national approach to combating foreign interference rather than tackling it on a riding-by-riding basis may have cost Erin O'Toole his job and been unfair to voters, the former Conservative leader told a federal inquiry Wednesday.
The minister's comments were in response to a question about remarks made by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's earlier in the day, when he admitted a 'massive spike' in temporary immigration levels under his government have 'grown at a rate far beyond what Canada has been able to absorb.'
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he will not consider raising the drinking age or reducing the number of stores that sell alcohol amid health-related concerns made by the province’s top doctor.
Mental health and addictions experts are slamming the federal government's decision to shut down an online service where people could find free counselling and peer support over the last four years.
Meta Platforms-owned WhatsApp was down for thousands of users on Wednesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.
New research suggests that they crawled off ships arriving in North America earlier than previously thought and out-competed rodent rivals – going on to infuriate and disgust generations of city-dwellers and becoming so ubiquitous that they're known as common rats, street rats or sewer rats.
Ancient glass sponges. A Barbie-pink sea pig sauntering along the seafloor. A transparent unicumber hovering in the depths.
The beloved 'Matrix' movie franchise is expanding with an upcoming fifth installment, with the film’s original co-writer and co-director Lana Wachowski leading the charge as executive producer.
Eugene Levy says his 'SCTV' castmate Joe Flaherty was the only comedian who could get him to break character on stage.
Angie Harmon is mourning the loss of her dog Oliver who she says was killed by a driver during a grocery delivery.
A former BlackBerry Ltd. employee has filed a lawsuit against the company and its new chief executive John Giamatteo, who she claims sexually harassed her and then retaliated against her after she reported the behaviour.
Florida venture capitalist Michael Shvartsman and his brother Gerald Shvartsman pleaded guilty on Wednesday to participating in an insider trading scheme linked to the blockbuster deal that brought former U.S. President Donald Trump’s social media business public.
In Italy’s Calabria region, a couple has moved in from the U.S. and opened a restaurant selling American food, going up against intense local culinary traditions.
The national capital is now known as the 'Shawarma Capital of Canada.' Council unanimously approved a motion from Coun. Laura Dudas to declare Ottawa the shawarma capital of Canada.
The Toronto Blue Jays unveiled new menu items coming to the Rogers Centre next week, just days ahead of the team’s home opener.
French police on Wednesday removed dozens of migrants, including families with young children, from the forecourt of Paris City Hall as the capital prepares to mark 100 days to the start of the Olympic Games.
Jim Hopson, the former president and CEO of the Saskatchewan Roughriders has died, his family confirmed to CTV News Wednesday morning.
The Manitoba government is extending the fuel tax holiday.
Tesla posted its first year-over-year drop in sales since the first year of the pandemic, as increased electric vehicle competition from Chinese and Western automakers ate into demand.
A family from Ontario says their SUV was stolen from a hotel parking lot in Montreal while the family was on a March break vacation down south.
Two adventurous snowbirds have embarked on an amazing journey back to Canada, and they're inviting the world to join in on their adventure.
A first responder and a former police officer saved a Nova Scotia man's life as he suffered a heart attack on ice in March.
A distillery in Parkland County is being internationally recognized for outstanding whisky production – and one bottle in particular is getting all the attention.
An historic downtown Toronto bar is closing its doors next week after nearly 200 years in business.
A Toronto restaurant introduced a surprising new rule that reduced the cost of a meal and raised the salaries of staff.
The spring allergy season has started early in many parts of Canada, with high levels of pollen in some cities already. Experts weigh in on which areas have it worse so far this season.
It was a typical Tuesday for Mabel Beharrell, 84, until she got the call that would turn her world upside down. Her teenaged grandson was in trouble and needed her help.
B.C. conservation officers recently seized a nine-foot-long Burmese python from a home in Chilliwack.
The Crown has rested its case in the trial of a man accused of killing a toddler and leaving her father with life-altering injuries after two cars collided in July 2021 in Vancouver.
Mounties in northern B.C. found three containers filled with drugs and cash buried along a trail in Prince George earlier this week.
Premier Doug Ford said Wednesday he'd like to see Ontario post-secondary institutions attended only by students from Ontario.
Toronto's weather may take a turn for the worse Wednesday night as rainfall is expected to transition to wet snow as temperatures cool.
The BMW that killed Const. Jeffrey Northrup was reversing, not accelerating forwards, when it first hit the officer in the city hall parkade in July 2021, according to testimony from a police collision reconstructionist at the murder trial of the driver on Wednesday.
Dozens of passengers were stranded on the side of Alberta's Icefields Parkway in Banff National Park on Tuesday after a fire on their tour bus.
Calgary police are looking to the public for help identify a man who allegedly attacked someone outside the Deerfoot Inn and Casino.
A snowfall warning is in effect for the city of Ottawa. Environment Canada says Ottawa could see 10-20 cm of snow on Wednesday night and Thursday.
Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe is responding to criticism surrounding an upcoming trade mission to London, England where he will also be running in the London Marathon.
The Ottawa Police Service is asking for the public's help to identify a suspect involved with assaulting an online seller in Ottawa's Centretown neighbourhood.
The calendar may say it’s April, but residents of southwestern Quebec are bracing for a snowstorm.
A 19-year-old woman is dead after a high-speed crash in Spruce Grove in March.
University of Alberta students are taking action against what has been dubbed a loneliness epidemic.
A Saskatchewan man has entered a guilty plea in a rape that happened in Edmonton more than 40 years ago.
The QEII’s Halifax Infirmary has no running water for drinking or flushing toilets due to a broken main line in the steam plant on Wednesday.
An iconic spot to stay for travellers on the Cabot Trail in Cape Breton, N.S., is closing their doors due to the high cost of bringing the buildings up to code.
A large and slow-moving area of low pressure brings periods of a snow, rain mix across the Maritimes Thursday into the start of the weekend.
A Winnipeg father is upset and angry with the response from Winnipeg police after his son was attacked while riding home on a route number 14 bus Tuesday night.
For members of the Royal Canadian Air Force search and rescue team, jumping off an airplane is just another day at work.
The future of seven schools promised by the former Progressive Conservative government in Manitoba is uncertain.
RCMP say one person is dead following a house fire in in the village of Lipton, Sask.
A new pilot project is set to be launched in Saskatchewan and aims to improve patient flow and reduce ambulance offload delays in emergency departments in Regina and Saskatoon.
Karen Redman has addressed Waterloo Region’s controversial plan to acquire farm land in Wilmot Township in an email to concerned citizens.
The Waterloo Region District School Board has reversed its earlier decision to keep schools open as usual on Monday during the solar eclipse.
Waterloo regional police have arrested two men in connection with a shooting in Kitchener last month and released images of a third suspect.
A group of climate activists suing the Saskatchewan government over its bid to build more gas-powered electric plants will soon have its first day in court.
Saskatoon police are asking for help finding a man who allegedly assaulted an elderly man in an east-side parking lot on Sunday.
Parts of Highways 101, 129 and 144 are closed Wednesday because of poor weather conditions and other factors.
A man is in hospital in serious condition after being found with severe burns following an early morning dumpster fire near the Four Corners area of Sudbury.
A spring storm is bringing another blast of winter to the northeast as weather alerts across the northeast are upgraded to rainfall and snowfall warnings.
According to the head of the London and District Construction Association, the region will be pressured to meet a new federal housing pledge. The Liberal government is promising $6 billion towards the infrastructure needed to build multi-unit housing.
Unionized workers at the GM CAMI BrightDrop EV plant in Ingersoll, Ont. are back on the job after a six month layoff.
Provincial police have deemed the death of a missing man whose body was found on the side of the road in Caledon a homicide.
An American flag with irreplaceable sentimental value that was loaned to the Elmvale Legion for its Memorial Cup celebrations in February has gone missing, and the owners, desperate for its safe return, say they just want it back, no questions asked.
Police are seeking witnesses after puppies were abandoned at the side of the road in King Township.
A former high school teacher in Windsor is on trial for sex offences.
Windsor police officers are investigating after multiple shots were fired at a residence in Ford City.
Mounties on Vancouver Island are appealing for witnesses after a man reportedly assaulted a woman and exposed himself at a popular beach near Parksville, B.C.
More than a week after a stolen vehicle crashed into a home in Victoria, causing significant damage to the property, police are still searching for the driver.
Mounties are investigating a reported "road rage" incident in Kelowna, B.C., that left two men injured last week.
More than 80 residents of a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have been told they need to leave over a 'significant' risk to life and safety.
A man was fatally shot in Kelowna on Wednesday, according to his sister, during an incident Mounties had been tight-lipped about.
A Crown prosecutor said Wednesday that the trial for three men charged over their roles in an Alberta border blockade two years ago has nothing to do with their beliefs or right to protest.
An employee at a southern Alberta ski resort is making visitors smile, one hug at a time.
The City of Lethbridge is opening three seasonal yard waste sites Tuesday.
The No. 5 seems to be lucky for a Sudbury man who recently won the top prize in an instant lottery scratch ticket game.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says premiers would rather complain and 'make political hay' out of his federal carbon pricing program than present an alternative to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Whitney McCullough says she has always felt like people outside her home of Banbridge, Northern Ireland, need subtitles to decipher her accent and slang. So it has been strange and delightful to discover through her TikTok videos that in Newfoundland and Labrador, people understand her just fine.
Brad Gushue is approaching this year's men's world curling championships like it could be his last.
