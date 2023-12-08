Canada Bread denies price-fixing scheme in court filing, points finger at Maple Leaf
The bread supplier that admitted to price-fixing earlier this year says in new court filings that any anti-competitive behaviour it participated in was at the direction and to the benefit of its then-majority owner Maple Leaf Foods.
In a statement of defence for a class-action lawsuit alleging a bread price-fixing scheme, Canada Bread Co. Ltd. denied participating in a “lengthy, wide-ranging conspiracy” to fix the price of bread. It also denied profiting from the alleged conspiracy, or from the price increases it pleaded guilty to participating in as part of the Competition Bureau's investigation.
“To the extent that Canada Bread profited from any actionable anti-competitive behaviour, all of the material benefit accrued to Maple Leaf,” the company said its statement filed to Ontario Superior Court on Oct. 25.
Allegations of improper pricing conduct at Canada Bread while Maple Leaf was a shareholder are “totally unfounded,” said Suzanne Hathaway, Maple Leaf's senior vice-president, general counsel and communications, in an emailed statement.
“The Statement of Defence filed by Canada Bread ... simply repeats the baseless accusations they made earlier this year, which were widely reported,” Hathaway said.
In June, Canada Bread was fined $50 million after pleading guilty to four counts of price-fixing bread products under the Competition Act. The Competition Bureau called it the highest price-fixing fine ever imposed by a Canadian court.
Canada Bread admitted to arranging with its competitor Weston Foods to increase prices on a variety of packaged bread products, resulting in two price increases, one in 2007 and one in 2011. As noted in the Oct. 25 court filings, the company admitted in June that one of its most senior executives, who was also a senior officer at Maple Leaf at the time, participated in the price-fixing agreements.
At the time, Canada Bread was majority-owned by Maple Leaf. It was purchased by Mexico-based Grupo Bimbo in 2014.
In its statement of defence, Canada Bread appears to be “trying to have its cake and eat it too,” said Michael von Massow, a food economy professor at the University of Guelph.
It's a two-part argument, said von Massow: Canada Bread is saying it didn't profit from the price-fixing it admitted to, nor to any of the activity it's denying. But if it's found to have profited or participated in any misdeeds, the responsibility belongs to Maple Leaf, not Canada Bread.
“They're trying to comprehensively cover their risk.”
In June, Maple Leaf told The Canadian Press that it was not aware of any wrongdoing by Canada Bread or its senior leadership during the time Maple Leaf was a shareholder.
“We have acted ethically and lawfully at all times. We are not aware of and have never engaged in inappropriate or anti-competitive activity, and we will defend ourselves vigorously against any allegation to the contrary.”
However, later that month, news outlets including the Toronto Star and Globe and Mail reported that the Competition Bureau believed former Maple Leaf CEO Michael McCain knew about the alleged anti-competitive conduct the bureau was investigating.
McCain, now Maple Leaf's executive chairman, denied involvement. In August, he released a statement on the company's website regarding “recent headlines” referencing an internal email sent on his behalf in 2007.
He said the email represented a legal and common practice in retail, not price fixing or other unlawful activity.
“We continue to believe that the pricing practices of Canada Bread were responsible, consistent with industry practice, and above all, lawful,” McCain said in the statement.
Canada Bread says in its statement of defence that during the class action period up until it was sold to Grupo Bimbo, its legal and compliance functions were directed by Maple Leaf senior management. It said most of Canada Bread's directors and senior officers were also senior officers at Maple Leaf at this time.
Maple Leaf's Hathaway reiterated in her statement that the company is unaware of any wrongdoing by Canada Bread and its senior leadership during the time the company was its shareholder, and that Maple Leaf did not engage in any misconduct during that period.
“Current and former Maple Leaf executives with responsibilities at Canada Bread prior to the 2014 sale have all adamantly denied the allegations against them, and a comprehensive review of historic records does not show any illegal conduct as alleged,” she said.
The Competition Bureau began investigating the alleged bread price-fixing agreements in January 2016. Weston Foods and Loblaw Cos. Ltd., both subsidiaries of George Weston at the time, previously admitted their participation in an “industry-wide price-fixing arrangement” and have received immunity from prosecution by the Competition Bureau in exchange for their co-operation.
At least $1.50 was artificially added to the price of a bread loaf during the 16-year conspiracy involving Canada's largest bakery wholesalers and grocery retailers, the Competition Bureau alleged in court documents in 2018.
The class action lawsuit is against Loblaw Cos. Ltd., George Weston Ltd., Weston Foods (Canada) Inc., Weston Bakeries Ltd., Canada Bread Co. Ltd., Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V., Maple Leaf Foods Inc., Empire Co. Ltd., Sobeys Inc., Metro Inc., Wal-Mart Stores Inc., Wal-Mart Canada Corp. and Giant Tiger Stores Ltd.
It alleges that the defendants conspired to fix the price of packaged bread in Canada, and is on behalf of all residents of Canada who purchased packaged bread after Nov. 1, 2001, except for residents of Quebec and parties related to the defendants.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2023.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
Here's how much more your Christmas dinner will cost this year
Celebrating with your family this December could come with increased expenses as data shows many traditional holiday foods are going up in price.
Canadians increasingly turning to charities to meet essential needs, but cost of living also hitting donations
Every Giving Tuesday, many Canadians generously dig into their wallets to donate to charities, but as the cost of living climbs, research suggests many Canadians are also in need of help.
Here's how much more it's expected to cost to feed a family of 4 in Canada next year
A new report by more than 30 researchers is estimating how much food will cost in 2024 and how much money it will take to feed families.
What is the grocery code of conduct, and will it help to lower the cost of food?
Canada's grocery code of conduct is in the final stages with advocates saying it would help lower food prices while big grocers say it won't.
Poor Inuit housing 'direct result of colonialism': federal housing advocate
A federal housing advocate is accusing every level of government in Canada of failing to uphold the Inuit's right to housing -- and therefore denying their human rights.
Having financial problems? Don't get caught in debt relief scams
With inflation, rising interest rates, and higher costs for gas, groceries and housing, many Canadians are feeling the financial pinch and now personal bankruptcies are on the rise.
Do you tip at a restaurant like Chipotle? Here’s what a survey found
But the majority of Americans say they tip 15 per cent or less for a typical meal at a sit-down restaurant, according to a wide-ranging new poll on tipping attitudes from Pew Research Center. The poll surveyed nearly 12,000 people.
Loblaw raises the affordability alarm as grocery code of conduct nears completion
As the grocery code of conduct nears completion, the Canadian industry's biggest player is raising concerns the guidelines could add fuel to the food inflation fire.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Two charged with murder of Quebecer Daniel Langlois and partner in Dominica
The director of public prosecutions in the Caribbean nation of Dominica has confirmed that two men have been charged in the death of Quebecer Daniel Langlois and his partner.
More caffeinated energy drinks pulled from shelves: Here's what was recalled in Canada this week
Here's a list of items Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency recalled this week, including mushrooms, more caffeinated energy drinks, and electric cooktops.
Judge rules in favour of NBA star, nullifies purchase of $8M Burlington mansion once occupied by 'crypto king'
A judge has ruled in favour of NBA star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in his lawsuit against a company that sold him a Burlington mansion previously occupied by self-proclaimed ‘crypto king’ Aiden Pleterski.
Advocates sound the alarm on increased deportations in Canada, urge feds to fulfil regularization promise
Advocates are sounding the alarm on the rise in deportations in Canada and are calling on the federal government to follow through on its 2021 promise to expand a regularization program for undocumented people living in the country.
Bills coach Sean McDermott apologizes for referencing 9/11 hijackers in team meeting 4 years ago
An emotional Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott acknowledged regret on Thursday for crediting the 9/11 hijackers for their co-ordination during a team meeting four years ago.
Putin will seek another presidential term in Russia, extending his rule of over two decades
Vladimir Putin on Friday moved to prolong his repressive and unyielding grip on Russia for at least another six years, announcing his candidacy in the presidential election next March that he is all but certain to win, according to state media reports.
Six French teens await a verdict over their alleged roles in Islamic extremist killing of a teacher
A French juvenile court is handing down a verdict Friday for six teenagers accused of involvement in the killing of teacher Samuel Paty, who was beheaded by an Islamic extremist after he showed caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad to his class for a debate on freedom of expression.
Canada Bread denies price-fixing scheme in court filing, points finger at Maple Leaf
The bread supplier that admitted to price-fixing earlier this year says in new court filings that any anti-competitive behaviour it participated in was at the direction and to the benefit of its then-majority owner Maple Leaf Foods.
80-kilometre-wide asteroid to produce one-of-a-kind eclipse visible from Earth
One of the biggest and brightest stars in the night sky will momentarily vanish as an asteroid passes in front of it to produce a one-of-a-kind eclipse.
Canada
-
Two charged with murder of Quebecer Daniel Langlois and partner in Dominica
The director of public prosecutions in the Caribbean nation of Dominica has confirmed that two men have been charged in the death of Quebecer Daniel Langlois and his partner.
-
Advocates sound the alarm on increased deportations in Canada, urge feds to fulfil regularization promise
Advocates are sounding the alarm on the rise in deportations in Canada and are calling on the federal government to follow through on its 2021 promise to expand a regularization program for undocumented people living in the country.
-
'Pseudoscience': Alberta's health minister under fire for naturopathic medicine meeting
Alberta's health minister is facing pushback after taking a meeting focused on naturopathic medicine's role in the province's primary care.
-
Two months into war, a Palestinian doctor and an Israeli activist's son unite in calls for peace
After two months of war, a Palestinian doctor and the son of an Israeli activist are united in a common call for peace.
-
Surge in newcomers putting pressure on inflation via housing demand: BoC official
The recent surge in newcomers is adding to inflation through housing demand, a senior Bank of Canada official said Thursday, warning rental and home prices could continue to rise without a boost to housing supply.
-
Canada doubling cost-of-living requirement for international students
Canada will more than double the cost-of-living financial requirement for incoming international students on Jan. 1, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Marc Miller announced today.
World
-
Six French teens await a verdict over their alleged roles in Islamic extremist killing of a teacher
A French juvenile court is handing down a verdict Friday for six teenagers accused of involvement in the killing of teacher Samuel Paty, who was beheaded by an Islamic extremist after he showed caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad to his class for a debate on freedom of expression.
-
Israel's military assault on Gaza triggers international alarm over widespread civilian casualties
Desperate Palestinians fleeing Israel's expanding ground offensive crowded into an ever-shrinking area of the Gaza Strip as the Israel-Hamas war entered its third month Friday.
-
Judge rules against Prince Harry in early stage of libel case against Daily Mail publisher
Prince Harry lost a preliminary round Friday in his libel case against the publisher of the Daily Mail tabloid over an article that said he tried to hide his efforts to retain publicly funded protection in the U.K. after giving up his status as a working member of the royal family.
-
Journalists' rights group counts 94 media workers killed this year, most of them in Gaza
A leading organization representing journalists worldwide expressed deep concern Friday at the number of media professionals killed around the globe doing their jobs in 2023, with Israel's war with Hamas claiming more journalists than any conflict in over 30 years.
-
Woman charged with attempted arson of Martin Luther King Jr. birthplace in Atlanta
Atlanta police have arrested a woman who's accused of trying to burn down the birth home of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in Atlanta. Officers arrested the 26-year-old woman around 5:45 p.m. Thursday after responding to a report of vandalism in process.
-
UNLV gunman was unemployed professor who had 150 rounds of ammunition and a target list, police say
A 67-year-old college professor who was denied jobs at various Nevada colleges and universities stuffed loaded handgun magazines into his waistband before walking into a University of Nevada, Las Vegas campus building and killing three faculty members, police said.
Politics
-
Conservatives launch marathon voting session over Liberal refusal to scrap carbon tax
Pierre Poilievre's Conservatives have launched an overnight marathon voting session in the House of Commons, after signalling they'd be making good on their threat to delay the government's agenda over their opposition to the carbon tax.
-
Oil, gas emissions to be cut by at least one-third by 2030: Guilbeault
Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault says the oil and gas industry will have to cut emissions more than one-third by 2030. A framework outlining the cap is being published today with plans to publish draft regulations next spring and get the final regulations in place in 2025.
-
Amid concern over Canadians going hungry, Conservatives criticized for voting against school food bill
As Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre continues to voice concern over the increase in food bank usage, his party is being criticized by some for voting against a private member's bill that would advance a framework for a national school food program.
Health
-
Death toll rises to five in cantaloupe salmonella outbreak, as cases almost double
The Public Health Agency of Canada says the death toll has risen to five in a salmonella outbreak linked to Malichita and Rudy brand cantaloupes.
-
Maritimers face longest surgical wait times, far beyond national average
The Maritime provinces are leading the country in lengthy healthcare wait times, showing a stark contrast to the national average.
-
'Pseudoscience': Alberta's health minister under fire for naturopathic medicine meeting
Alberta's health minister is facing pushback after taking a meeting focused on naturopathic medicine's role in the province's primary care.
Sci-Tech
-
80-kilometre-wide asteroid to produce one-of-a-kind eclipse visible from Earth
One of the biggest and brightest stars in the night sky will momentarily vanish as an asteroid passes in front of it to produce a one-of-a-kind eclipse.
-
New orca calf off B.C. bolsters record-breaking year for sightings
A new transient orca calf has been spotted in the waters off British Columbia, adding to what's already been a record-breaking year for sightings of the Bigg's killer whales.
-
Key testing completed at Nova Scotia's proposed retirement home for captive whales
An ambitious plan in Nova Scotia to build North America's first coastal refuge for captive whales has reached a critical phase.
Entertainment
-
Movie reviews: Every frame of 'The Boy and the Heron' exudes warmth, wonder, poignancy and poetry
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies- 'The Boy and the Heron,' 'Leave the World Behind,' 'Eileen' and 'Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget.'
-
Jonathan Majors' accuser breaks down on witness stand as footage shows actor shoving her
The woman who accused Jonathan Majors of assaulting her in the backseat of a car broke down multiple times on the witness stand Thursday as the actor's attorney repeatedly played a surveillance video that showed Majors lifting her up and thrusting her into the vehicle.
-
Rapper Kodak Black is arrested on cocaine charges in South Florida
Rapper Kodak Black has been arrested again in South Florida, this time on charges of possessing cocaine, jail records show.