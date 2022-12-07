Bank of Canada raises key interest rate to 4.25 per cent, its highest since 2008
The Bank of Canada has raised its overnight rate by 50 basis points to 4.25 per cent, marking its seventh rate hike in nine months. The last time the bank’s policy rate was this high was in January 2008.
The inflation rate remained high at 6.9 per cent in October, well above the bank’s 2 per cent target. Higher gas prices put upward pressure on the cost of most goods and services, according to the Consumer Price Index released by Statistics Canada last month.
The bank says the economy continued to operate in excess demand during the third quarter and the labour market in Canada remained tight. With unemployment remaining at historic lows, Statistics Canada reported average hourly wages rose by 5.6 per cent year-over-year in October.
The bank says tighter monetary policy is affecting domestic demand in the Canadian economy, with declines in the housing market and consumption moderating during the third quarter. Since its monetary report in October, the bank continues to expect economic growth to stall through the end of this year and into the first half of 2023.
The bank has not ruled out further rate increases to tackle inflation.
“Looking ahead, Governing Council will be considering whether the policy interest rate needs to rise further to bring supply and demand back into balance and return inflation to target,” reads the release on Wednesday.
The next policy rate announcement is expected on Jan. 25, 2023.
YOUR FINANCES
opinion | How to get the increased GST tax credit
To help combat inflation and help lower- and modest-income families, over the span of six months, Ottawa is issuing an additional one-time GST tax credit to eligible taxpayers. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew breaks down who's eligible for the increased GST credit, explain how to get it, and how much you could receive.
Canadians look to side hustles to make up for inflation pressure, but at what cost?
Canadians' budgets are being stretched thin as the cost of living climbs -- and to compensate, some are taking on a side hustle.
Canadian families will pay $1,065 more for groceries in 2023, report says
Food prices in Canada will continue to escalate in the new year, with grocery costs forecast to rise up to seven per cent in 2023, new research predicts.
Nine out of 10 Canadians think a 2023 recession is at least 'somewhat likely': Nanos poll
Nine out of 10 Canadians believe there could be a recession in 2023, according to a new national survey, with four out of 10 calling it 'likely.'
Tips to deal with shrinkflation at the mall as some shoppers question discounts
At first glance, it might seem like the deals have never been better as posters in store windows and online ads trumpet a steady stream of holiday sales. But some consumers say the discounts are more hype than real.
Gap year popularity rises with students, COVID-19 lockdowns and costs factors
With the 2023 post-secondary education application deadlines approaching, many students across Canada are looking for alternatives to university and college, leaving parents anxious taking a ‘gap year’ could mean they never return to school.
opinion | 6 tips to achieve financial independence in Canada
Wouldn't it be nice to never have to work again? While this may sound like a dream to many, it is entirely possible. CTVNews.ca personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares a handful of helpful tips on how to potentially achieve financial independence.
Some recent homebuyers will find rate hikes painful as mortgages go up: BoC
Recent homebuyers with variable-rate mortgages will find the adjustment to higher interest rates more painful, said Bank of Canada senior deputy governor Carolyn Rogers.