Business

    • Bank of Canada holding key interest rate steady at 5 per cent

    OTTAWA -

    The Bank of Canada is holding its key interest rate steady at five per cent.

    This is a breaking news update. More information to come.

    Original copy follows.

    The Bank of Canada is set to announce its interest rate decision this morning as forecasters widely expect the central bank to continue holding its key rate steady.

    The Bank of Canada opted to maintain its key interest rate at five per cent at its last two announcements as the economy shows clearer signs of a slowdown.

    Last week's GDP report showed the economy shrank in the third quarter, while the country's unemployment rate ticked up once again in November.

    Inflation in Canada has also slowed considerably, with the annual rate coming in at 3.1 per cent in October.

    As the economy softens and inflation comes down, economists will be watching for any signs from the central bank on when to expect future interest rate cuts.

    So far, the central bank has dismissed any talk of rate cuts and instead maintained it's prepared to raise rates again if needed.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 6, 2023.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    MORE Business News

    YOUR FINANCES

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Here is Canada's unseasonably mild December forecast

    December is predicted to be unseasonably mild across Canada, thanks to a "moderate-to-strong" El Nino and human-caused warming. Warming and precipitation trends will be stronger in some parts of the country than others, and severe weather is still possible, meteorologists say.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News