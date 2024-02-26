Air Transat cabin crew members ratify new contract with airline

Saskatchewan father who killed toddler in police neglect case sentenced to 16 years
A judge has sentenced a Saskatchewan father to 16 years for manslaughter in the beating death of his toddler.
Air Transat said on Monday its cabin crew members had ratified a new agreement with the airline after voting in favor of a recommendation by the Canadian government's mediation body, averting fears of a strike.
Unions in the aerospace, construction, airline and rail industries have pressed over the last two years for higher wages and more benefits amid a tight labor market.
The Canadian Union of Public Employees, which represents about 2,100 cabin crew members at Air Transat, had received certain recommendations from the mediators after the union and the airline reached an impasse.
About 63 per cent of flight attendants voted in favor of the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service mediators' recommendation, the Canadian leisure carrier said on Monday.
The collective agreement is retroactive to Nov. 1, 2022, and will be valid until Oct. 31, 2027.
Earlier this month, the cabin crew members had rejected a labor deal for the second time.
Cabin crews at carriers in Canada and the United States are demanding to be paid for more of their hours at work - a fundamental change from how the industry currently compensates them by paying largely only when the aircraft is in motion.
Justice Minister Arif Virani has just tabled a long-awaited piece of legislation proposing sweeping new measures and requirements for platforms aimed at combating harmful online content.
'Let them eat Corn Flakes' appears to be Kellogg's CEO Gary Pilnick’s advice to cash-strapped shoppers who are spending the highest portion of their income on food than at any point in the last 30 years.
A case containing unopened boxes of rare 1979 hockey cards could contain at least one Wayne Gretzky rookie card worth millions of dollars.
Toronto’s top auditor is reporting a record number of fraud and waste allegations as part of her annual audit into wrongdoing within City Hall, leading to the firing of some city workers and even police prosecution.
More than a dozen students walked out of class Monday at an Oklahoma high school where a 16-year-old non-binary student was beaten inside a restroom earlier this month and died the following day.
A former Albert Einstein College of Medicine professor is donating US$1 billion to the New York City school, the largest gift of its type ever given in the United States, to pay the tuition of all of its students, the institution said on Monday.
The federal Liberals are trying once again to amend the House of Commons sitting schedule to allow for more late-night debates, a move they say is a result of Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's party trying to turn the chamber into a 'place of dysfunction.'
An active-duty member of the U.S. Air Force has died after he set himself ablaze outside the Israeli Embassy in Washington, D.C., while declaring that he 'will no longer be complicit in genocide.'
The Mi'kmaq chief of a Nova Scotia First Nation has filed a lawsuit against two Halifax radiologists alleging they conducted medical tests on her and other members of the Pictou Landing First Nation without their consent.
Here’s what you need to know about the changes being made to Ontario's universities and colleges.
A judge has ordered a Manitoba man accused of killing five family members, including his three young children, to undergo a mental health assessment to determine if he is fit to stand trial.
The mother of a British Columbia teen who died by suicide after being targeted by online sextortion is pleading with federal lawmakers to pass a bill expected to be tabled in Parliament on Monday afternoon.
U.S. President Joe Biden said Monday that he hopes a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas that would pause hostilities and allow for remaining hostages to be released can take effect by early next week.
Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh announced his resignation on Monday, as the Palestinian Authority looks to build support for an expanded role following Israel's war against the Islamist group Hamas in Gaza.
A U.S. couple whose catamaran was hijacked last week in the Caribbean by three escaped prisoners were presumed dead and likely were thrown into the ocean, police said Monday.
When jurors first began weighing the fate of a man charged with murdering the transgender woman he’d been seeing secretly, they had little problem concluding that he fired the gun, the jury foreperson said.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says combatants in places such as Congo, Gaza, Myanmar, Ukraine and Sudan are turning a "blind eye" to international law as he made a plea for greater respect for human rights and peace around the world.
Mayors are community builders, not gatekeepers, Canada's municipal governments said Monday as their spokesman pushed back against language Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre often uses to attack city leaders.
Colon cancer rates are rising in young Canadians. Since his own diagnosis, this Ontario man has made early prevention his mission, garnering more than 25,000 supporters in less than a month.
It is no secret that a growing percentage of Americans can be considered overweight or obese, and that includes children. The number of kids between the ages of 2 and 19 who can be categorized as obese has now grown to 20 per cent, or one in five.
Here's a list of products and vehicles Canadians should watch out for according to the latest recalls this week.
A private lunar lander is expected to cease operations Tuesday, its mission cut short after landing sideways near the south pole of the moon.
During already-difficult grieving times, figuring out how to get into, maintain or shut down accounts can range from personally difficult to financially necessary. And while digital legacy planning can ease some of that burden, experts say far too few people take advantage of those tools.
Colombia’s government announced plans for a deep-water expedition to explore the mythical galleon San José, sunk in the 18th century in the country’s northern Caribbean and believed to contain cargo valued at billions of dollars.
Chris Gauthier, an actor whose credits included roles in “Once Upon a Time,” “Eureka” and several popular Hallmark Channel projects, died on February 23, according to a statement posted by his agent. He was 48.
Don Henley said Monday that he never gave away handwritten pages of draft lyrics to "Hotel California" and other Eagles hits, calling them "very personal" in testimony that also delved into an ugly but unrelated episode: his 1980 arrest.
Jodie Turner-Smith is sharing about her split from fellow actor, Joshua Jackson.
Leap year. It's a delight for the calendar and math nerds among us. So how did it all begin and why?
Before Dorian Weaver discovered how magical his community could be, the nine-year-old was simply playing with his Harry Potter Lego.
They rose up by the dozens from across Florida, caricatured competitors in tank tops and cutoff shorts, for a showdown that treats evading police and wrestling over beer like Olympic sports.
Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies has reached a verbal agreement with Real Madrid to transfer from Bayern Munich, The Athletic reports.
The dispute over the final standings of the figure skating team event at the 2022 Winter Olympics rumbles on, with Canada and Russia filing cases with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).
The number of electric school buses on the road or on order across the country has more than tripled in the last two years, according to the World Resources Institute's Electric School Bus Initiative.
Ford stopped shipping its all-electric F-150 Lightning pickups and has been holding them for quality inspections since Feb. 9.
More than 80,000 Volkswagen and Audi vehicles are being recalled in Canada due to a fire risk from jet pump seals located inside fuel tanks, according to a statement from Volkswagen Canada sent to CTVNews.ca.
