    Air Transat cabin crew members ratify new contract with airline

    An Air Transat plane is seen as an Air Canada plane lands at Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport in Montreal on Thursday, May 16, 2019. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press) An Air Transat plane is seen as an Air Canada plane lands at Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport in Montreal on Thursday, May 16, 2019. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)
    Air Transat said on Monday its cabin crew members had ratified a new agreement with the airline after voting in favor of a recommendation by the Canadian government's mediation body, averting fears of a strike.

    Unions in the aerospace, construction, airline and rail industries have pressed over the last two years for higher wages and more benefits amid a tight labor market.

    The Canadian Union of Public Employees, which represents about 2,100 cabin crew members at Air Transat, had received certain recommendations from the mediators after the union and the airline reached an impasse.

    About 63 per cent of flight attendants voted in favor of the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service mediators' recommendation, the Canadian leisure carrier said on Monday.

    The collective agreement is retroactive to Nov. 1, 2022, and will be valid until Oct. 31, 2027.

    Earlier this month, the cabin crew members had rejected a labor deal for the second time.

    Cabin crews at carriers in Canada and the United States are demanding to be paid for more of their hours at work - a fundamental change from how the industry currently compensates them by paying largely only when the aircraft is in motion.

