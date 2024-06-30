Faulty brakes, airbag systems: Here are the cars recalled in Canada

Transport Canada recalled various vehicles over the last week, including Kia, Toyota, Volkswagen and Porsche cars.

Here's a look at what's affected:

Kia

Transport Canada issued a recall on June 20 for various Kia models due to the brake system, which could short circuit and cause a fire. The department said nearly 280,000 vehicles are impacted.

Models include Kia Fortes, Optimas, Souls, Sportages and seven other varieties from 2010 through 2017.

The recall said the brake hydraulic electronic control unit could short-circuit and cause a fire while the vehicle is parked and turned off.

Kia recommends that drivers park their vehicles outdoors, away from other cars or buildings, until the recall repairs are done.

Toyota

Transport Canada issued a recall on June 21 for 2023 Toyota Crown models due to faulty front- and rearview cameras.

The recall said the front and rear view cameras may not have been welded properly, and over time, water can leak into them and cause a short circuit.

Images may not display correctly or at all, the department added.

This could increase the risk of a crash, as an incorrect display could reduce a driver’s ability to see behind the vehicle when backing up.

Transport Canada said more than 600 cars are impacted.

Volkswagen

Transport Canada issued a recall on June 21 for Volkswagen Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport models due to a malfunction in the passenger airbag system.

The years impacted for Atlas models are 2021 through 2024, and for Atlas Cross Sport models, 2020 to 2024. Nearly 36,000 cars are impacted.

The recall said the passenger occupant detection system (PODS) may malfunction, causing the airbag system to turn off the passenger front airbag when the passenger is seated.

"This problem would cause an error message to display on the instrument panel and a warning chime to sound. The airbag indicator light would also display ‘passenger airbag off’," it read. The front passenger seat shouldn’t be used if the error or airbag off message appears, it warned.

This could increase the injury to a passenger in a crash, Transport Canada said.

The department also issued recalls for Audi—owned by Volkswagen Auto Group—Tuesday, due to possible brake fluid leaks.

The recall said Audi’s E-Tron GTs and RS E-Tron GTs with model years 2022 through 2024 are impacted. Nearly 750 vehicles are affected by the recall.

The front brake hoses could fail and cause a brake fluid leak, resulting in reduced braking, it warned.

"You may experience a change in brake pedal feel and travel."

Reduced braking can cause extended stopping distances and increase crash risk.

Porsche

Transport Canada issued nearly 10 recalls on June 20 for Porsche vehicles due to malfunctions involving brakes, airbags and lights.

The recalls impact Porsche models Taycan, Taycan Cross Turismo, Taycan Cross Turismo Turbo, and Taycan Turbo.

The model years, dependent on the recall, are generally from 2020 through 2024.

One of the recalls, with the highest number of vehicles impacted, said a potential brake fluid leak can cause a change in brake pedal feel and travel. This results in reduced braking, which can lead to an increased risk of a crash.

The recall said 3,205 vehicles were impacted.

Other recalls include overheated high-voltage batteries that could cause a fire and hazard warning lights switching on in non-emergency situations, which could confuse other drivers and increase the risk of a crash.

More information on individual make and model recalls can be found at the federal government's recall database.